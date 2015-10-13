CW has set an end date for “Beauty and the Beast,” announcing Tuesday that the upcoming fourth season will be the last for the romance-tinged procedural.
The series was created by Sherri Cooper-Landsman and Jennifer Levin and is loosely based on Ron Koslow’s 1987 CBS series, which starred Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. This version stars Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan as an NYPD officer and a former soldier who are romantically involved as she investigates her mother’s murder.
“Beauty and the Beast” has never been much of a ratings performer, averaging a 0.6 rating in 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers in “live plus same-day” estimates for its premiere season in 2012-13. It seemed touch-and-go that it would receive a third season and the numbers proved why: Season 3, which premiered in June, averaged a 0.23 in the demo and nearly 900,000 same-day total viewers, according to Nielsen.
Despite this, it was known for having an ardent fan base that included CW president Mark Pedowitz.
“I truly like it as a summer series,” Pedowitz told journalists during his executive session at CW’s Television Critics Assn. press tour last summer. “One of our stated goals for the network was to have year-round programming. We’re doing more and more of this, and having ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gives us some scripted programming for summer. We are developing other things at this point for next summer. So I plan to keep it there.”
“Beauty and the Beast’s” 13-episode fourth season, which is wrapping production next month, is expected to air sometime in midseason or summer 2016.
well… whatever the real reason for cancelling the show may never be truly revealed… I mean, it may have a beastly effect on someone or something… my interest in the show has to do with teaching my reading class and my writing class… we watch the show from the Pacific, a classroom of eighth graders.. and it is not like we get to watch an updated version. We picked up the bits and pieces on Netflix… because of direct and indirect characterization and all the elements of literature, I used the episodes to do a very long discussion of writing. Kids come up with rewriting ideas and makes a good laugh. I don’t know if Jay Ryan is up to the challenge of performing what my students suggest at times, but it’s very sad to see that there is no continuing season. Maybe adding a twin or triplet as children would be more fun to see as the beast gets more human with a career, wife, and all of the above while still occasionally having his beast side not all erased. Hopefully there is validity or positive influence from these comments that will amount to any kind of reconsideration as far as anything in regards to redoing the show is concerned. Good job to the writers… my students follow with prediction a lot hoping to read the mind of the writers… and these are kids from the part of the world where English is our second language…You are positively influencing the kids to read and write from your end and you created,
I pick up a copy at the libray this week. Necwr heard of tge series. But I’m a fan of Smallville an K.k is bust simply beautiful. Wtaching season one now and pland to watch the final three.
Sorry you had to go..
I love beauty and the beast.
almost all my shows r cancelled. it started with legend of the seeker
then Merlin
then vampire dairies
now beauty and the beast.
and we lovers of magic fiction adventure n things out of the ordinary we r left out and uncatered for.life z unfair.
I really love Beauty & the Beast, one of my favorite shows. Also Vampire Diaries. I hate to see them go. In fact alot of my weekly shows that I love are being discontinued on CW. Seems to me that those shows are being replaced with some inappropriate shows that I will not allow to be watched in my home.
yes this is one of the best tv series i have ever seen it made me realize my problem with my partner am proud that it taught me how to be patient and i cant believe its the end….. PLEASE cant you add one more season please i do really miss Jt, tess
I loved it! One of those shows that had you racing home to get in front of your screen. Very exciting and full of drama. The chemistry between the couple was AMAZING! I wish this show would continue.
Colleen
REALLY??????? come on seriously?? why do they alway cancel the good shows. I just started watching this on netflix and I love this show so far. It seems every freaken time i get into a show they cancel it. I really love this show. Please renew this show, pretty please
I wish they would make Catherine end up becoming a beast I think that will make the viewers jump out of there seat. Please make Catherine a beast please.
Beauty and the beast is a really cool series and am sad to see it rap.
This isn’t surprising to me. Kristin is an ok actress at best. All of her lines seem forced and she always acts like the world is over, even when she’s “being cool about it”. The actress that plays Tess is pretty bomb and some of the other come and go actors like the actor that plays Katherine’s father are good actors. The story line was also starting to flail.Once they ‘defeated’ Mur-field, or whatever, they should have moved onto ‘normal’ life with her reinstating with the police force AND her BFF Tess, not losing her for the majority of the last season and allowing Vincent to be the doctor he wanted to be. Having fun with their day to day life would have been a good several seasons. However pushing the ‘people are always after us’ shtick got old by the 4th season. After the first 2 or 3 episodes of the 4th season the only word Kristin got to say was ‘Exposed’. I started to cringe every time I heard her say it. Christ, get a thesaurus!
Would it have not been. Easier cont from comment just sent
The season finally of.beauty and the beast left more questions than answers yes they faked there own deaths to end it all but would it been easier to them both cleard of eveything and then they can still have that happily ever after in paris where vincent can learn to control his beast side without bein found out and katherine.can still be a lawyer without using a fake name because there is still that chance some one could know they are still alive i think the show had a few more good years left and a better permenet happy ever after were both characters can live without wondering will they be exposed again
I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Beauty and Beast and have so looked forward to its return each season. I am very disappointed to hear that it will not return. Excellent show. Excellent!!!!!
Please bring them back! Beauty and the Beast is a great summer or anytime series.
Please bring back this show,I looked forward to watching it every week,I’m really gonna miss it,hope it will be back
I hate when good shows like this get cancelled. Come on, really? Why do you have to go and do that? There are fans who love this show. Have you thought of that? What about us? Don’t we who love that show count? Keep that show, please. Don’t be evil.
Cancelling this show is dumb
i agree with Angela Hicks. i love this show so much i don’t just love it i’m obsessed literly i try to get it off my mind but i can’t and i keep watching finding out that it has been cancelled made me cry for a whole day please please please i’m begging you don’t cancell this show and if u need ideas to continue this show i bet a lot of us could give u ideas but on one condition the KRISTIN and JAY have to be in it still please cuz all of beauty and the beast fans are counting on 1 or 2 more seasons even if it or they have 10 or less episode in it or them that depends on how many more seasons there r going to be PLEASE PLEASE POLEASE PLEASE PLEASE
I am pissed off soon as you find a show you love you cancel it! I am done with cw
that is very stupid that you would cancel the best show in tv just bc if the ratings.
It was my favorite show that u binged on. Now what the hell am i supposed to binge on?
Please reconsider a season 5
I don’t understand why you would cancel one of the best television shows on Thursday. Jay Ryan and kristin Kreuk are great actors. I love that show I watch it over, over, and over again. I always enjoy this show. They play so well together. I am so unhappy and the cancellation of my favorite show.
We have been watching it on Netflix because we don’t get to watch it on cw. We would love a season 5. Please reconsider putting a season 5.
When comparing Beauty & the Beast to most other shows from recent years, this one is at the top of the “must watch” list. This show has it all; a little bit of sci-fi, a little bit of substance, the love story and a whole lot of suspense. Most people watch tv, because they need something to take them away from reality for a few hours. We don’t want to see everyday life, we already live it. We need shows that give us something to hope for, someone to root for, something that is NOT reality tv! Now days, the shows that are being aired, compel you to hit the power button and go to bed. Just not worth it and a waste of time. I could care less about peoples drama filled lives, who’s taking there clothes off, who’s dating who or who’s scratching someone’s eyes out! AND… lets not forget the token lgbt relationships that just ‘have’ to be added to every show now, or the cop shows that have also been done to death; UGH!!! POWER BUTTON!!! B&tB keeps you coming back every week, because you can’t wait to see what happens next and thankfully so, it’s not the norm. Cancelation? Big mistake!!
i think that you should reconsider your harsh actions to stop filming batb it is one of the only programs i have watched over and over again you are doing away with to many good programs i watch vd which is on its last season so why are you doing this to all the loyal fans of these great programs ????????
I agree whole heartedly with Angela Hicks. I really hate to see this show dropped.
Beauty and the beast was an awesome story. I can see so many more stories lines that the producers could come up with. Remember when she thought she might be pregnant? I wanted that to be true, which could have had more impact on the excitement of writing more lines to deal with. It is sad that this story was cancelled!
Has Beauty and the Beast last show with a proper ending aired yet?
Same, i agree with dawn for some reason. ive never seen this show before last month. However, since then ive been hooked. I love this show. Its such an awesome show and the cast is just amazing.. Please reconsider. I would love to see this show continue on.
I, too, just learned of this Beauty & the Beast series and got instantly hooked! I can echo and ditto the reviews posted and agree that, far too often, the BEST shows get cancelled….why??
PLEASE reconsider and keep this show going with the same cast. They are really awesome and deserve awards…. those responsible for making decisions as to which shows to cut or keep rolling are making a major mistake far too often…especially with this show!
OK CANCEL THIS SHOW WHEN IT IS ONE OF THE BEST IN CW WHY YOU GUYS ARE SO STUPID?IF YOU WANT CANCEL ARROW AND FLASH…..#FUCKCWBRINGBACKBEUATYANDTHEBEAST!
Please don’t cancel this show. I just started watching #BTAB about 6 months ago. I have become obsesed & watched every season more than 3-4 times. Jay ryan & kristin kreuk have the great chemistry. I’m so in love with this couple. I have never followed a show before until beauty and the beast. Pleaseee.. Pleaseee..reconsider the cancellation. We deserve season 5 and more.
This is so not fair, the ratings may just be in America, but what about all over the world, I watched Season 1 Ep 1 and thought see how this goes, next minute, I’m hooked in one week I have watched all the seasons and am waiting for Season 4 Ep 11, Yep agree with everyone , sick of starting great Tv Shows and then they get cancelled, so over this BS,
Don’t remove beauty the beast tv show its great I love it…ive sometimes spent late nights up watching the show on the cw app so i won’t fall behind…..plz don’t remove it …
You can’t take this show off the air. I am looking forward to see what will happen next. This is a good family show . please don’t remove this show.
I’m with everyone. They always want to take off TV shows that u can in joy as a family. I think they should keep it going to. You almost don’t even want to get into tv shows anymore because they always take them off. I watch it on huhu & i hope it can stay on.
No surprise here. Anything that’s enjoyable to watch gets taken off air. They need better writers that can script something longer than three or four years. Sad to see this end, we’ve enjoyed it.
I think this is unfair the ratings is low , but i am from South Africa and my ratings or my friends who also loves Beauty and the beast wont even count becoz we are not in america i promise you here is sooooooo many fans. its sad!!!
Beauty & The Beast Is The Best Show Out Right Now Please Make A Season 5 It’s an Amazing Show & I believe All Of The B&TB Fans out here want to see another season. So Please Listen To The Fans & Give Us What We Want. The Ratings & The View Are Increasing More & More Everyday. Beauty & The Beast Forever. Beasts Over Anything.
Great show. I hope there decision to stop airing show changes. I really think this show has alot of potential for viewers. I really have enjoyed watching this show. The storyline keeps the watcher engaged. Whatever the reasons are to stop show I hope its for a good reason. Thank you to those that took time to read.
Dats so sad I luv beauty n da beast. Will miss u guys.
Why?? This is not fair there should be more than just 4 season this is the best tv show ever and they cancelled it it’s not fair
I didn’t even know about this show until recently when I ran across it on Netflix. This is a GREAT show. All the good ones are always cancelled.
I just found the show about 1 week ago and one can say I’m obsessed with it. Please don’t cancel the show because it’s truly a lovely love story!
I just found this CW series. I watched three seasons in a row and I’m waiting to see the fourth season once it raps. Catherine and Vincent deserve happily ever after! The fans do too! Please write Vincent to become human again. He and Catherine saved the world from non stop beasts and suffered significant personal loss for their sacrifice and still retained their humanity in the process. Let Love Conquer All! Let all the characters live normal lives and let someone else save the world…
i love this show and i am sad it is being cancelled. please reconsider cancelling it.
I just discovered this show because of Netflix and I love it! Please don`t cancel it!
Please don’t cancel this show. It’s one of the best show on television right now.
I hate that they’re cancelling Beauty And The Beast after S4! This TV series has been one of my most favorite shows that I truly enjoy watching! When my family first got Netflix in our home, the 2012 Beauty And The Beast Series was one show that I just couldn’t get enough of! For a long time only, I could only watch seasons 1&2, until finally just a few months ago they included S3, and I was tickled pink when that happened! I have probably watched BATB Seasons 1&2 about 15×s each! No Lie! This was the very first TV series that I got so wrapped up in, that I would literally cry a flood of rivers every time that Cat’s heart got broken by Vincent, or if Vincent’s heart got broken by Cat! While watching,, I would just cry like a overgrown bab! Sorry, I know that’s sad for a grown woman to get so emotional over a stupid TV show, but I just couldn’t help myself! When watching Jay Ryan & Kristin Kreuk, it was like as if they were really, & truly soulmates, on and/or off camera! They have such a beautiful chemistry between them, and I’ve only seen 1 other couple on a TV series who has that same beautiful chemistry on and/or off camera, & that is Arrow’s Stephen Amell/Oliver Queen & Emily Bett Rickards/Felicity Smoak! When watching SA & EBR on Arrow, it’s almost like watching JR & KK on BATB! These 2 couples are so magnificent, & beautiful when they work together! Like I said before, it’s almost as if they were meant to be together, soulmates! I am truly going to miss Jay Ryan & Kristin Kreuk/BATB! It’s heartbreaking to see them go!!!!!!!!!!!!
This really sucks. I didnt even know about the series until a week ago so i watched an episode and was instantly hooked. Ive watched every episode now and was looking forward to more seasons to come. Maybe not enough people knew about the series and that is why it didnt get the best ratings. More advertising i believe would have saved this really good series.
No plz keep on making the show its an awesome show I love I’m obsessed with it I can’t get over it plz don’t cancel it or finish it plz I beg u guys what do I have to do so u guys won’t cancel it plz???
I truly love this show, PLEASE Producers and Writers this can go long like the show Supernatural. Beauty and the Beast have everything I enjoy, I never miss a episode. I enjoy the entire cast.
Love always,
Mrs. Mendez