CW has set an end date for “Beauty and the Beast,” announcing Tuesday that the upcoming fourth season will be the last for the romance-tinged procedural.

The series was created by Sherri Cooper-Landsman and Jennifer Levin and is loosely based on Ron Koslow’s 1987 CBS series, which starred Linda Hamilton and Ron Perlman. This version stars Kristin Kreuk and Jay Ryan as an NYPD officer and a former soldier who are romantically involved as she investigates her mother’s murder.

“Beauty and the Beast” has never been much of a ratings performer, averaging a 0.6 rating in 18-49 and 1.6 million total viewers in “live plus same-day” estimates for its premiere season in 2012-13. It seemed touch-and-go that it would receive a third season and the numbers proved why: Season 3, which premiered in June, averaged a 0.23 in the demo and nearly 900,000 same-day total viewers, according to Nielsen.

Despite this, it was known for having an ardent fan base that included CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“I truly like it as a summer series,” Pedowitz told journalists during his executive session at CW’s Television Critics Assn. press tour last summer. “One of our stated goals for the network was to have year-round programming. We’re doing more and more of this, and having ‘Beauty and the Beast’ gives us some scripted programming for summer. We are developing other things at this point for next summer. So I plan to keep it there.”

“Beauty and the Beast’s” 13-episode fourth season, which is wrapping production next month, is expected to air sometime in midseason or summer 2016.

Rick Kissell contributed to this report.