“The Bastard Executioner” is no more. The FX drama series is laying down its sword following Tuesday’s airing of the season one finale.
Series creator and showrunner Kurt Sutter has gone to unusual lengths to salute the hard work that went into producing the show while boldly acknowledging that the ratings weren’t strong enough to justify a renewal.
The sword-and-sackcloth drama about the struggles of warrior knights in 12th century Wales proved to be “an acquired taste,” by Sutter’s admission. And “Bastard” was produced on much more than a Medieval budget. “We did not hold back from showing the brutality of living in 1325 Wales,” he told Variety.
Sutter and FX Networks CEO John Landgraf had a candid conversation recently that sealed the decision about the show.
“The numbers just didn’t sustain the cost of the show, quite frankly,” Sutter said. “It’s all math at the end of the day. We couldn’t establish that core audience that allows you to figure out your advertising paradigm and whether or not the show is affordable.”
Sutter is putting his money where is mouth is via an ad running in the Nov. 24 edition of Variety, among other outlets, thanking the “Bastard” cast and crew for their hard work. He also gives a shoutout to Imagine Television, which produced the series with 20th Century Fox TV’s Fox 21 banner, numerous Fox execs and Landgraf, among others.
“I have been awed by the talent and commitment of this ‘TBX’ cast and crew,” Sutter states in the ad. “The audience has spoken and unfortunately the word is, ‘meh.’ So with due respect, we bring our mythology to an epic and fiery close.”
Sutter said the experience of detaching from Hollywood to produce a period drama in a remote part of Wales was exhilarating, enlightening and by the end, a little emotional.
“I love this cast and crew so much,” Sutter said. “They’re primarily British actors. They have a different mentality about the work. They’re not plugged into the numbers or worried about ‘Do I have a job?’ They’re so used to be journeymen. They were there to do the work. By the finale the whole cast and crew had bonded and everyone was so excited about this show and the mythology. And by that time I already knew it wasn’t coming back. It was heartbreaking for me.”
The bar was high for “Bastard” from the start as it was the follow-up to Sutter’s highly successful FX series “Sons of Anarchy,” which ended its seven-season run in 2014.
“Bastard” opened to modest ratings on Sept. 15 and has declined steadily with each of its 10 episodes. It fell from an average of 4.02 million viewers for its premiere in Nielsen’s Live Plus 7 ratings to 1.9 million viewers for episode six. In adults 18-49, the show dropped from 1.9 million viewers in its premiere to 856,000 by episode six.
Sutter credited Landgraf with being “kind enough” to allow him to address the decision to pull the plug in his own way. Few showrunners have the stomach to publicly acknowledge defeat. Most shows go out with a whimper. But Sutter is not most showrunners.
“I loved this f—ing show,” Sutter said. “So did the studio and the network. Landgraf is probably more disappointed than I am. Everybody gave this everything they had. The studio never said ‘no’ to me. Everybody gave me the tools that I needed to do this job. … I just didn’t want to let it disappear without acknowledging the effort that everyone put into it.”
The production process was hard on Sutter and his wife and “Bastard” co-star Katey Sagal, as it required long periods of separation from their 8-year-old daughter in Los Angeles. The pair tried to get home every couple of weeks during the 10-episode shoot that began in July and ended earlier this month. “It got a little crunchy toward the end,” Sutter said. “This show almost f—ing killed me.”
As for what’s next, Sutter is hoping for a discovery along the lines of “Bastard Executioner,” which came through a pitch over lunch with Imagine’s Brian Grazer. Sutter is still helping to shepherd a potential “Sons” spinoff at FX revolving around the Mayan motorcycle club featured in the series. That project is searching for a writer as Sutter intends to serve only as a producer. And he’s working on a feature screenplay for producer Brian Oliver, “Delivering Gen.”
Sutter is fairly unbiased in citing the reasons “Bastard Executioner” failed to connect with audiences.
“It was a dense mythology,” he said. “It was historically based. I do think they’re harder to plug into. It takes more time for people to find those shows and to have the energy to sit and watch them. … My sense is a year from now when people have the time and energy, they’ll watch and some of them will be like, ‘What happened?’”
Sutter swears he has no regrets. “I wouldn’t have done anything differently,” he said. “I love this story.”
I loved the show and I believe it would have gained a growing audience outside UK. I believe Nordic audience was just about to find it. The biggest problem of the show, in my opinion, was leading male actor’s tendency to be a little bit too syrupy, in an awkward way.
My wife & I absolutely loved this show, and were very sad that it was canceled. I actually liked it better than Vikings, which we watch, too.
Loved this show! Dvr on this had the same problem, cut parts out and had to wait for them to air again. The story, film, characters, acting,writing; love it all! The set scenery wasn’t the best but that really didn’t matter, that time period was dirty. My every person I recommended this show to was hooked! I recruited at least 50 people to watch it. BRING IT BACK! I need to know the entire story!
well all I can say, it was a brilliant series, yes could be said production wasn’t brilliant, but that added to the beauty of it…it felt realistic, rustic…sorry we wont see it to the end…
I feel like if the show had been based on a series of books it wouldn’t have been cancelled. As a series of books (very rich in detail) I think it would have gained a huge following…then everyone would have been clamoring for it to become a TV series.
One of my all time favorite shows. I was excitedly waiting for the next season. I didn’t find the show complicated in anyway. I’m shocked it didn’t find a bigger audience. Is the series based onsome books?Can I read the continuing story??
I loved the show but it was not easy to follow at times. I can see how it didn’t get a large enough following. You had to pay attention and think about what was happening, not like sit-coms or reality shows.
I really was looking forward to the second season but feared the show would be cancelled.
was a great show, well acted, well written and intriguing to watch
So sad to see this show canceled. We enjoyed watching it as we like period dramas. All the actors fit their roles very well.
Bastard Executioner was greatly intriguing. Problem for me (and perhaps many viewers) was that recording on Direct TV DVR was all over the place. Some episodes truncated` missing 20 minutes, then cut short on other episodes. This left big gaps in the storyline and in frustration, I deleted recordings and was willing to wait for re-airing or the DVD release to get the entire story!
Bring it back! I live for period drama!
Too bad it was a great series a nice change from the mundane reality tv episodes
Quite disappointed that those of us who loved and watched the show are now left hanging because other people don’t know a good show when they see it. I hate when things just stop with no ending our closure!!! This is a day and time when good shows are smothered by every idiotic reality show one can think of or the same zombie apocalypse b.s. that’s been said and done. I personally prefer period pieces, maybe I’m biased, but either way this sucks. How can shows like this even have a chance with people’s minds warped with the other garbage on tv? I think there should always be an ending,even if it’s one episode, end it for us that know a love a good show when they see it.
I’m sorry hear that the show “Bastard Executioner ” was canceled. I waited all year for season 2 to come about. I love that show and would love to see its return. I’m dying to know what happens next after season 1!! So it’s a bummer that it’s canceled. It broke my heart to know that.
Wish I could have had a chance to maybe read what you had in mind on the Bastard Executioner series.
Enjoyed all your work!
I am Soooo disappointed. I loved that show.
Ditto for Kathy’s words. I am only 32, but I loved every piece of this. The lore, the unflinching truth about the tortures that were part of this time, and especially the love story between Love and Wilkins. Now we will never know more about Annora, what happened to the soldier that got away, whether Wilkins and Love have a baby, whether Love saves the Shire, or how the rebellion is settled. It didn’t leave at a horrible part, but I was certainly hoping for more. So so sorry to see it die.
K. Sutter….I absolutely LOVED BASTARD EXECUTIONER…I am 67 years old and love the old time hard-core realism of what life WAS LIKE back then…I am really sad…it was time for Season 2 to be set up for my DVR and then I looked up B.E. and now see it was canceled….a really great production cut off at it’s toenails….please come back with it….loved Katey Segal…and ALL the other actors!!! I am very, very sad!!!! : (
Jeeze here I am waiting for Season 2.
I just learned there wouldn’t be a 2nd season and was so disappointed. I admit I was taken aback by the violence at first but it’s really no more violent than shows like Walking Dead. I really liked this show and was looking forward to more seasons.
Nielson ratings are complet hogeash and utterly useless. This show was fantastic and people loved it. When are the studios and Hollywood gonna figure out Nielson has not been an effective tool for measuring REAL viewer interest in a least the last 10-15 years.
Shit that sucks like someone taking a good book away and you started reading it
Let me guess. Too violent? Or “Too anti-church?” It was a great series and we enjoyed it. It’s sad the real history of the world is so under-appreciated by the Pokemon and Kardashian generation.
He was saying it was a good show. He compares it to reading a good book and somebody taking it away before you got finished reading it.
Smdh
I really dislike it when there is a good series that is interesting to watch and it gets canceled. Seems to happen to the more intellectual programs instead of the crap of reality tv.
So I still want to know what happens.
I was just heartbroken…was so excited for the next season to start…just found out it is never going too…Big Fat Bummer
That is really disappointing it is a very well written story. I hate when the good ones slip trough your fingers they should have hung in there and advertised more. I only just caught on to it through hulu
Sad, this series was great!! I am quite upset that it was cancelled, it just left me hanging not knowing what happened next, everything about this series was great and realistic loved it .
WHAT?! Loved this show! Huge fan of Sutter’s style. First we lose Jax and now Wikin. Not happy.
So sad to discover this. I guess it went the way of Firefly or Deadwood. It’s almost like some people forget that cinematography is a form of art. Loved this show. Hopefully we can see a movie or a season two after a hiatus.
So disappointed the show was canceled! It was great! I binged watched it and by the end of the season I felt attached to the characters and wanted to see what was in store for them! I’m so sad!
Just curious…What would it cost per season to bring it back (assuming everyone is available)?…Really enjoyed the characters and dialogue.
Have you tried other networks? I fell in love with the show and I see others have as well.
I never knew this show shame thanks hulu I watch it wish season 2 come out in change of heart. Damn Kurt great writer.
This is just stupid…this is a GREAT project…I loved every episode …and was waiting anxiously for it’s return….so saaaaad….
I really loved the show! Very sad to find out that it won’t be continuing. I was looking forward to season two.
I am so very, very disappointed to find out that one of my favorite show from last seas will not be returning. I adored “The Bastard” and all of the actors on the show.
Sorry to hear the show ended. I looked forward to every episode.
This show was a must in my home!!! It brought us all running to the set to see what happens next. I am very sad to see it won’t be back on, but the damn Kardashians are still running full force.
Just saw this…so incredibly disappointed, thought this was a fabulous show
I wish Kurt Sutter would read the 550 plus comments posted to this article. The show was cancelled in November and people are still talking about it!
I think cancelling was a mistake. The cast amazing. The story needs to continue!
My sister and I loved the show, characters and story very good. So disappointed.
I loved the show & am sorry it wasn’t accepted.
I was wondering what happened. I was looking for info on when it would return and found out it had been cancelled. I’m very sad. It was a GREAT show. I haven’t been able to find out if the Musketeers or the Last Kingdom are returning either.
I loved this show! So wish it hadn’t been cancelled!
Show was fuckin amazing
I agree with you 100%. Over 580 comments here of people who thought the show was so great!!!
You don’t see that number of comments on any variety articles! Wish they would bring it back!
Well I enjoyed the show. Full of mystery anticipation and intrigue!
I’m extremely disappointed we won’t be able to have closure. I loved this show!
So sad. I was just searching to see when the next season would start. Such a great show. They should have given it a second season to catch on. More people were watching it than they think. Because of the subject matter, many folks had to watch it on demand after the kids went to bed.
Maybe reconsider and give us more!
This was an amazing cast & storyline. Very sad it is not coming back. I looked forward to it each week. The torture scenes were too much for me but I loved the characters & how true to the time it was according to what I’ve read.
I was waiting for the second season!!!!!
What a shame. I always looked forward to the next episode.
Very disappointed ! I really loved the show…….