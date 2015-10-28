Starz has given “The Evil Dead” fans an early Halloween treat by confirming that “Ash Vs. Evil Dead” has been renewed for a second season, four days prior to its premiere.

The series has generated strong buzz among horror fans as Starz has stoked anticipation for its return for months with well-placed screenings and online ballyhoo. The drama, exec produced by “Evil Dead” masterminds Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, bows Saturday, Halloween night, on the premium cabler. Craig DiGregorio is showrunner.

Bruce Campbell reprises his role from the 1981 movie, playing an aging lothario who wields a chainsaw hand in his hunt for evil-minded monsters. Lucy Lawless also stars. The movie spawned a 1987 sequel and numerous videogame spinoffs.

“One season isn’t enough to satisfy the fans’ two decade-long appetite for more Ash,” said Carmi Zlotnik, managing director of Starz. “The early fan and press support, along with the international broadcaster demand for more story have made it clear that the adventures of Ash Williams can’t end with season one.”

The second season renewal is no surprise as Starz frequently gives early pickups to its in-house productions. That certainty of more episodes to come allows the show to better amortize production expenditures. Starz has ordered another 10 episodes for season two.

Given the notoriety of the “Evil Dead” film franchise, Starz had no trouble selling “Ash Vs. Evil Dead” to TV outlets in more than 100 territories worldwide.