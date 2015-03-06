NBCUniversal is banking that the homecoming of one of its best-known former executives will help reverse its fortunes in the tricky area of TV news.
The Comcast-owned media conglomerate confirmed Friday that Andrew Lack, a one time president and chief operating officer of NBC, would return in April to oversee NBC News and MSNBC – two media properties struggling to maintain their audiences in the face of various challenges. CNBC will remain under the aegis of president Mark Hoffman, who will report to NBCU CEO Steve Burke, according to a memo Burke sent to staffers Friday.
Lack arrives in the wake of a discomfiting February revelation from “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams that he falsified his account of a 2003 reporting excursion to Iraq, which resulted in a six month suspension. Lack replaces Pat Fili-Krushel, a veteran TV-industry executive who has worked in the senior ranks at Walt Disney and Time Warner. Fili-Krushel will continue to work on the executive team of NBCU CEO Steve Burke and report directly to him, Burke said in a memo to staff Friday. NBC News president and MSNBC president Phil Griffin will both report to Lack.
Lack’s challenges are manifold: He must restore credibility to NBC News, an organization whose reputation has been tarnished by reporting missteps in recent months as well as Williams’ admission, and new momentum to MSNBC, which has lost significant viewership. MSNBC is in the midst of restocking its talent pool and reorganizing its daytime lineup.
Other issues are at play at NBC News.
The unit’s flagship morning program, “Today,” fell second to ABC’s “Good Morning America” in 2012, spurred in part by the network’s flubbed efforts to move co-host Ann Curry out and spark new attention by pairing Savannah Guthrie with Matt Lauer. “Meet the Press,” the Sunday public-affairs program, has suffered an identity crisis of sorts since longtime host Tim Russert passed away unexpectedly in 2008. David Gregory took over the show, but NBC News executives did not like the direction of the program during his tenure.
The one bright spot has been “NBC Nightly News,” but Williams’ recent troubles have raised questions about the direction of that newscast. Williams has been suspended for six months, and NBC News has put in place an investigation into his behavior and the veracity of some of his reporting is completed. Under Lester Holt, the newscast has maintained its ratings lead, but ABC’s “World News” recently trumped it in capturing more of the viewers advertisers covet, adults 25-54.
In naming Lack to the role, NBCUniversal has tapped someone who recalls when the company’s news operations firmly led the rest of the TV universe. Under his supervision, “Today,” “NBC Nightly News” and “Meet the Press” all inhabited the No. 1 spot. And Lack has experience turning the division around. When he was named president of NBC News in 1993, it was after the division had suffered a black eye in the wake of a report on “Dateline” in which producers admitted to rigging a pickup truck to catch fire as part of a report on General Motors pickup trucks. GM in turn sued NBC for defamation.
Since leaving NBC in 2003, he has broadened his executive experience. He was chief executive and chairman of Sony Music Entertainment; spent six years at the helm of Bloomberg Media Group; and, most recently, had just begun a tenure as chief executive of the Broadcasting Board of Governors.
Lack has ties to some of NBC’s best-known journalists, including Katie Couric, and had a role in positioning Brian Williams for the “Nightly News” anchor chair. Though some speculation has erupted in recent days that Lack’s rise may augur a return for Williams, that idea is widely believed not to dovetail with the reality of the situation. Insiders feel a reversal of Williams’ fortunes under Lack is in no way a fait accompli.
May the sins of the father fall on his children.
andrew lack you LACK proffessionalism and I find your handling of Tamron Hall a disgrace. She was a compassionate and witty anchor and my whole family will no longer watch today. (Notice the small letters.) If this is how you handle your staff SHAME ON YOU JERK.
please bring brian back to the nightly news, what happen 13 years ago does not matter
Except:
The situation is deteriorating, not improving. The Russians, hoping for some sign of intelligence in Europe, contradict Washington’s anti-Russian lies. Washington calls truthful contradiction of its own propaganda to be Russian propaganda. Washington has ordered the Broadcasting Board of Governors, a US government agency, headed by Andrew Lack, a former chairman of NBC news, to counteract an alleged, but non-existent, “Kremlin Troll Army” that is outshouting the Western prostitutes and “perpetuating a pro-Russian dialogue” on the Internet. In case you don’t remember, Lack is the idiot who declared RT to be a “terrorist organization.” In other words, in Lack’s opinion, one that he can enforce, a truth-teller is a terrorist.
Lack epitomizes well Washington’s view of truthful reporting: If it doesn’t serve Washington’s propaganda, it is not true. It is terrorism.
Read:
Will Washington Kill Us All? — Paul Craig Roberts
April 15, 2015
Maybe this will move NBC in the right direction. He’s got a lot of work to do just from a credibility standpoint. Brian Williams ruined the integrity of Nightly News. Nancy Snyderman ruined the cred of Today. Al Sharpton’s verbal flubs and the slicing and dicing of the English language is an embarrassment not only for MS but for black people in the news business and for black people who are literate so there’s zero cred after watching 5 minutes of that show.
Yeah…he’s got a lot of work to do.
Comcast buying MSNBC is the beginning of the end for the progressive station. There was a time I could watch Joe Scarborough and Mika. NOW, they are so far up the — of the GOP, it more than frustrating. And, they drool for Donald Trump (what a buffoon)!!! David Dukes endorsed Trump and Joe Scarbrough doesn’t even mention it. MSNBC got rid of Ronan —, Joy Reid, now comes Al Sharpton, and movement of Alex Wagner and who knows what for Rachel Maddow (who I adore as well as Chris Hayes). Bring back Keith Olbermann. If they keep Joe Scarborough, they ought to bring back Keith Olbermann. Yeah, Al had a hard time reading the prompt (I hear he’s dyslexic). He will be on Sundays. That’s something. Whoever you are who said black’s should be ashamed, are you ashamed of Trump, Bush, Santorum, Christie, Huckabee, Perry, Kasick, blah, blah, blah….
Having put in some recent years there, with due respect, the problem was more Pat Fili-Krushel’s tenure as chairwoman. No news experience – but even more, no knowledge of “news” and the world and what people in all demos might find compelling. She was in over her head with talent and producers and staff. No people skills and no producing skills equals…a sunken division. Yet she stays at NBCU for like $2 million per year? What does Burke need her for, coffee and back rubs? One person with a subpar skill set can do great damage. Never met Lack but he at least doesn’t belong at the kiddie table like Fili.
NBC, and NBC news in particular, has been a train wreck ever since NBC was destroyed by the incompetent fool Jeff Zucker. Perhaps it can be rescued, but not until the criminal, trouble-maker,
racist Sharpton in expunged from MSNBC. He is a disgusting example of how far down the pole NBC
has slid.
“Criminal trouble maker”? Really? If that isn’t a dog whistle, I don’t know what is. Sharpton, whether or not you like him, is indeed an involved participatory human being seeking to effect change. He is a minister, and he attempts to ad-minister. And you don’t like it. Well, too bad. My guess is, that he is looked upon with great affection by God Himself.
When we love someone, it is very hard to see his faults. It does not mean those faults don’t exist.
Mr. Sharpton promulgated the Tawana Brawley case. When he found out it was a hoax, he did not walk away from it, but backed it. This does not help his selected victim. It engenders a lack of trust in these times of claims.
Mr. Sharpton created the atmosphere that lead to the murder of Yankel Rosenbaum. After a car accident caused the death of Gavin Cato, the Rev. Al Sharpton made comments about “diamond dealers” and commented “It’s an accident to allow an apartheid ambulance service in the middle of Crown Heights.” He id so as a eulogy, and touched off the “Crown Heights riots.”
Mr. Sharpton claimed that African Americans should not have to pay taxes, and then he didn’t! He currently owes 4.5 million. If you or I owed that much, it would indeed be a crime.
These are serious acts of misbehavior. Real people were hurt and even died. Are their lives worth anything?
Even in Ferguson, Sharpton lead a drumbeat of “Hands up. Don’t shoot.” A police officer, who shot to protect his own life found that life destroyed. He was forced to give up his job and live in hiding. Why? because of a lie, Tawana Brawley style.
This is not a dog whistle. Sharpton is not a criminal, trouble-maker racist because he is black. He is criminal because of his actions. He is a trouble-maker because of what he says and he is a racist because of what he believes. (“White folks was in the caves while we [blacks] was building empires … We built pyramids before Donald Trump ever knew what architecture was … we taught philosophy and astrology and mathematics before Socrates and them Greek homos ever got around to it.”)