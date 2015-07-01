“American Odyssey” won’t be returning for a second round.

NBC is not commenting on the cancellation, but sources confirm to Variety that the conspiracy thriller has been axed after one season.

Star Treat Williams was first to tweet about the news on Tuesday, with co-creator Peter Horton also posting about the cancellation.

American Odyssey has been a great experience. Thank you Peter, Adam, Kay,and a lovely cast for a great season. Thank you NBC for the gig. — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) July 1, 2015

As you all know we have bn canceled. Had we been on cable wld have bn a hit Thx to all of u for bing our audience #thebest #AmericanOdyssey — Peter Horton (@zonker35) July 1, 2015

The series from Peter Horton starred Anna Friel as Odelle Ballard, an American female Special Forces soldier who comes across computer files that prove a major corporation is funding jihadists in North Africa. But before she can tell anyone, the rest of her unit is killed and she is the only survivor and the only witness to her team’s true assassins overseas.

Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) and Jake Robinson (“The Carrie Diaries”) also starred in the thriller, which follows the lives of three American strangers — a corporate litigator (Facinelli), a young political activist (Robinson) and Odelle — who are unexpectedly intertwined, as they all know the truth about the international cover-up.

The show has struggled from the outset after getting decent sampling behind the premiere of “A.D. The Bible Continues” in April, which has also seen a ratings decline since its debut.

Before the premiere, NBC changed the title of the show from “Odyssey” to “American Odyssey” to give a more patriotic feel to the project in hopes of bringing in a larger audience.

“American Odyssey” wrapped up its first season on Sunday.