“American Odyssey” won’t be returning for a second round.
NBC is not commenting on the cancellation, but sources confirm to Variety that the conspiracy thriller has been axed after one season.
Star Treat Williams was first to tweet about the news on Tuesday, with co-creator Peter Horton also posting about the cancellation.
The series from Peter Horton starred Anna Friel as Odelle Ballard, an American female Special Forces soldier who comes across computer files that prove a major corporation is funding jihadists in North Africa. But before she can tell anyone, the rest of her unit is killed and she is the only survivor and the only witness to her team’s true assassins overseas.
Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) and Jake Robinson (“The Carrie Diaries”) also starred in the thriller, which follows the lives of three American strangers — a corporate litigator (Facinelli), a young political activist (Robinson) and Odelle — who are unexpectedly intertwined, as they all know the truth about the international cover-up.
The show has struggled from the outset after getting decent sampling behind the premiere of “A.D. The Bible Continues” in April, which has also seen a ratings decline since its debut.
Before the premiere, NBC changed the title of the show from “Odyssey” to “American Odyssey” to give a more patriotic feel to the project in hopes of bringing in a larger audience.
“American Odyssey” wrapped up its first season on Sunday.
Is there some way this series can be revived? NBC made a huge mistake by not carrying American Odyssey into another season. This is one of the best stories I’ve ever seen on TV and there is more to it that should be told.
NBC really messed up. They have, or rather, had a hit on their hands and they’re clueless. It’s well understood that the powers at NBC aren’t exactly the brightest tools in the shed.
I LOVED this show!!!!!
American Oddyssey was a terrific show. It should never have been cancelled!!
It just came on Netflix in scandinavia. I just love it. Best TV series i have seen in a Long time
We are so disappointed that NBC has cancelled Odessey after just one season…it is so frustrating when you find a really good action packed television show of good quality and it gets canned after one season. We don’t get all of the American shows here in Australia but this one was very good.
Something like this gets canceled and yet we have Duck Dynasty and the Kardashians?
hmmmmmmm……..still dnt even believe dat i cnt watch american odyssey again…
but why will there not be a season 2? i really enjoyed dat movie nd i must say…dat is d best movie i ve eva whatched……pls if there is anytin dat will be done to bring out d second season pls let it be done….dat film is so intresting,educating,inspiring and exceptionally wonderful….pls i look forward for d second season NBC….
BTW, Anna Friel ROCKS!!!!
This really sucks!!!!! This is one of the best shows (acting, storyline, cinematography) presently on broadcast TV. Political correctness rules again. Nobody at NBC knows what good entertainment is!!! No wonder the cable channels regularly clean your clock!
It was cut by government and the huge companys that run this world. TO close to what goes on.
Granted, there were some weak spots in plot, but overall, I enjoyed greatly and was looking forward to a second season. Too bad.
I am extremely disappointed American Odessey has not been continued! Excellent series!
Why does nbc cancel the best shows?? Especially when it was getting so good! This is torture. I need a season 2
I want to know the real reason why this show was cancelled. Does it have to do with the story line how the US govt was portrayed? Why would such a great show get cancelled? I’m so upset just watched the last episode
,,.I agree with with you. I was so looking forward to a new season
A really nice show, my family loved it, spite the few logical errors. Would love to see the follow up… what a shame …
To close to home? Pity this was cancelled. I´m not happy! Best thriller in a very long time!
why everything good that come on the TV ha to be cancel? American odyssey was the shit I really enjoyed this show. I was looking forward to many more seasons. but when I heard that it was cancel, I was really frustrated for not being able to see the ending on this great TV
show.
I too just discovered American Odyssey on Netflix and binge watched it. What a brilliant show in every way! Why no second season? Netflix should pick it up as its own original. It’s easily one of the best tv/cable shows I’ve seen. Please, Netflix….somebody…give your viewers what they want. Get rid of the moronic shows and pick up more shows like this one.
Just spent the last day binge watching this and I’ve gotta say this is better than Homeland; not an easy task. So disappointed that there won’t be another season
So many herein recommend Netflix pick up American Odyssey. Alas, I don’t think they’ll hear you till you speak directly to Netflix.
Thank you!
I am from India and loved this show. I have read so many comments and every viewer loves the show. Every one is asking why this was cancelled…. Duuuhhhh . even a 6 yr old can make out why it was cancelled ….
I am SO disgusted this was cancelled. I only just discovered it and LOVED the shows’ quality & concept. Seems like most of the truly awesome shows get cancelled and for no apparent reason. I’d be all over a Netflix pick-up of this wonderful show. The acting was great, the plot was easy to get invested in, what’s not to love ? NETFLIX, Baby. Let’s start a petition !!!
I just discovered it as well !! Binged watched on Netflix. I loved it and I want more!! NETFLIX please take this smart show under your wing and make more!!! I will sign a petition!!!
American Odyssey is a great show, very compelling and what a fabulous cast! Belongs on HBO or Netflix….cancellation was a terrible move by NBC, was really looking forward to the second season.
Absolutely riveting. One thing I notice about new shows when watch on Netflix is how the cast matures and what looks a little rocky from the start turns into this beautiful gem. After two nights of binge watching we are through 12 episodes and I just found out there will not be another season. Like many here I would support a Netflix pickup in a heartbeat.
Thought the show was gripping and a wonderful job and needs another season if not three. Maybe Net Flix will pick it up with the cast in tact. I really hope so NBC does not have a clue what the viewer wants.Pat S. in Alabama
I LOVED this show. I believe it is time to stop watching channels such as NBC CBS & ABC, it seems it doesn’t matter how good the show is or should I say especially if its good the Network cancels the show; however if the show is bad they renew them. I am going to be switching my support over to the cable networks such as Lifetime Own EVEN FOX, I am just sooo freaking tired of getting into the essence of a show and it has GREAT promise only to find ii Canceled or “Not Renewed”. American Odessey was a great show – Just re-watched it on Netflix thinking that it had to have Season 2 coming out very soon and I find that they really canceled it and apparently no other network picked it up. Its a real shame. I am sure I am not alone as I see many many many comments over the net that others DO feel as I do.
I never write these kind of things but its just to the point that I am getting tired of this over and over so I had to finally say something.
SHAME on you NBC – and you definitely lost me as a viewer for any up and coming series you put out. Oh and like they say “Hey I wrote it down so multiply that times 1000.
This show should have never have been cancelled. Great story line, great photography, great actors. I believe they only renew stupidity, and dumb shows. Things you would never expect to be renewed is it because the public enjoys stupidity? Anyway another good show bites the dust and it makes me very upset…..
I was surprised of the quality of American Odyssey . I honestly appreciate the thriller . … i would say….. Money is not a product by itself,it is a by-product,so don`t chase it….. Sunil Seeeburrun of Paradise on earth…. Mauritius
GREAT SHOW. Someone needs to pick it up, it would be a very popular Netflix series
This was a great show. As enjoyable as Homeland, with more depth in characters. I hope that another organization can buy it out, but guess NBC would not allow it.
You need to bring the show back – it was wonderful – you can’t leave us hanging like that
The good shows always get cancelled and the stupid, boring and unfunny ones keep coming back, why?
This show was awesome but if I end up likening something it always gets the can. I guess it because the smart people are out numbered by the less then smart.
Stupid to cancel 😟
I just finished watching season 1 – it is so good I can’t believe you idiots as NBC are going to cancel it. This is some of the best TV I’ve seen. You people at NBC are crazy.
I cannot believe American Odyssey is not returning for a second season – it is brilliant. Don’t leave the audience in a state of limbo. Please MAKE ANOTHER SERIES.
Very disappointed that there isn’t going to be another series of American odyssey, I have to know what happens next.
netflix hurry up and buy this up show them what proper tv compannies behave like
Why?? This is an awesome show
What happened??
Best series in ages. Very well acted. Shame that it has been canceled
It amazes me how they keep this ridiculous reality tv on for people with IQ’s of below 50 like the Kardashians and yet they continue to cancel good television. This is why we have our kids growing up like total idiots!!! This was actually a very good show and NBC is making a big mistake by cancelling it but of course I am not one of the idiots that watch these stupid reality shows like the Kardashians and I cannot understand the people that do just like the morons that follow all the “housewives” this country really has gone into a huge slide, pretty sad SMH…….
Very sad to see this canceled. There aren’t very many good shows on TV, but this was well worth recording and watching weekly. RIP American Odyssey. It was a great first season. Sorry it was your last. :(
It’s now 1.21am….I’ve just finished watching episode 13 on Netflix an quickley jumped online to find our when season 2 would be out…………so f##kn pissd right now. How can you not do a 2nd season????
IMHO I believe that since the average TV viewer’s knowledge level is somewhere about 5th or 6th grade level this excellent TV series was just too intelligent for them. Their simple minds could not “follow” this story with the intertwined plots. Oh woe is me I do so long for some intelligent TV. BRING THE DANG SERIES BACK YOU NETWORK WIMPS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Was a very good show and needs to come back. Did the government get scared?
A fantastic series and I am very sorry that it is not continuing, I am desperate to get it on DVD, can you inform me if it is available or when it will be. Thank you
I have just finished watching American Odyssey on Netflix and I found myself sometimes up until 3am watching. I absolutely loved it. I am disappointed that it has been cancelled. It was a fabulous series.
They get a good show and cancel it.. Wth are they thinking? Smdh. Idiots!!
This was a really good show we loved Odyssey never knew what was going to happen next to Odelle and the boy. We always looked forward to seeing it the following Sunday night. Sure wish they would bring it back would love to find out what happens to Odelle and her family and the boy.
IMHO American Odyssey is among the best TV dramas ever produced – brilliant is every aspect. I simply can’t believe that this show was canceled and reality shows continue to be aired. Elitist groups, will of course, have a problem with the concept, but those groups are a minority. Or, perhaps certain unacceptable behaviors and mores received too much emphasis. I could easily see this drama becoming one of the most popular and financially successful in television history.
The decision to cancel is obviously unpopular – just read these comments. I also suggest that poor ratings were the result of mis-management rather than content. I watched on Netflix and I was captivated. The mind-set that is currently dominating the television industry and the source of that mind-set needs to change. That mind-set is some thing I would describe as bankrupt.