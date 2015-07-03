NBC has canceled “A.D.: The Bible Continues” after one season, but producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey plan to return to the greatest story ever told on their nascent digital channel.
“A.D” averaged about 6.5 million viewers and a 1.o in adults 18-49 in live-plus-7 Nielsen ratings across its 12-episode run, which ended June 21. The series was designed to pick up where Burnett and Downey’s blockbuster 2013 miniseries “The Bible” left off and chronicle stories from the formative years of Christianity.
The numbers were too soft for a renewal on NBC. But now that the “A.D.” moniker is established with a devoted cadre of viewers, Burnett and Downey see it as a perfect tentpole for the launch of the OTT channel they have been working on since partnering with MGM to form United Artists Media Group last fall.
The online channel is envisioned as a hub for all manner of faith- and religion-focused content, including original scripted programming. “A.D.” hailed from Burnett and Downey’s Lightworkers Media banner, making it easy for them to reclaim the show from NBC.
The channel is not expected to bow until late 2016 or early 2017. Burnett, Downey and MGM are in the process of sorting through their options for business models and digital partnership opportunities for the launch. For now, the actors on “A.D.” will be released from their obligations to the show, which may require some recasting when production gets back on track.
“A.D.” starred Juan Pablo Di Pace as Jesus. Richard Coyle, James Callis, Babou Alieu Ceesay, Chipo Chung and Adam Levy rounded out the cast.
Really great show. I’m not the great believer and I cannot verify some religious inaccuracies within the show, but it was a good watch. I will happily watch the second series.
There are series with softer numbers and far less quality that go on and on. NBC has a nasty habit of dumping quality programming. I’d like to hear the real reasons why it was cancelled?
You already know. We all do
We have been watching A.D. the Bible Continues on Netflix and are so disappointed that it was cancelled. We hope that someone will pick it up.
This was the BEST depiction of the bible I’ve seen in my Forty years of life I just don’t understand why nbc cancelled the series they can blame it on the amount of viewers but I know it’s because it wasn’t white washed no one really likes to be told the truth when they’ve been taught wrong all the lives all i can say is THANK YOU JESUS for the writers and producers just keep the faith The Truth always win
I loved this show. We’ve all seen movies, etc about the old Testament, Jesus and the Crucifixion and such. However, it was very interesting to view this unique story about the beginning of Christianity!
So many people want AD the bible to continue, it’s like it just stopped in the middle of the series. Hoping and praying you bring it back. Was spot on , like the bible came alive!!! Pleas bring it back😩😃❤️
Truly hoping A.D. the Bible continues.. Other than the Bible where does the rest of the information come from.
I was saddened by this. This proves what kind of world we live in. God gets canceled and “reality” and drama move on. Please let me know via email if this series will continue elsewhere and when. My husband and I truly enjoyed this show!!!!
Amen. Very true, nothing new under the sun. The whole world is full of wickedness, there is not one, not one Righteous man. Be humbled and forgive them, there is always the TRUE BIBLE to read together as a Family and Immerse thyself into the Greatest Love Story ever Told. Amen. What one can dream, not many can put on screen. Amen. To God be the Every Lasting Glory forever and ever! Jehovah Shalom! Peace and Love be with you, in the Holy Name of Christ Jesus… “AMEN!”
