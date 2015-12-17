As 2015 winds down, I decided to liven up one of TV’s relatively slow periods by embarking on an experiment.

Serialization, flashbacks and mosaic-like narratives have become all the vogue in mainstream TV drama, thanks in part to the rise of streaming platforms that both make and buy this kind of twisty fare. That shift represents a massive about-face from what was acceptable even a few years ago, aside from outliers like “Lost” and “24.”

When it’s firing on all cylinders — as it has been for much of its current season — “Scandal” is often the master of this form, churning online fans into a tweeting frenzy as characters say and do things that shock, surprise, sadden and delight its highly engaged audience.

“Blindspot,” “Quantico” and “How to Get Away With Murder” are part of the new wave of broadcast dramas following in the footsteps of “Lost,” “24” and “Scandal” — but the question is: are the shows borrowing from their toolboxes employing those moves well?

To find out, I decided to check in on each of those dramas. (Like most viewers, I already have a lot of favorites on my TV-viewing roster; there just wasn’t enough time during this very busy fall to check out every episode.) And it’s worth noting that these series have more or less been deemed “hits,” at least according to the altered ratings rules of this fractured TV era. All three have either gotten full season orders or renewals, unlike most of the new broadcast network dramas, which, for the most part, didn’t connect this fall.

So I dove in and watched two recent episodes of each show — and I purposely didn’t consult Wikipedia before I did. Could I go in partly cold and keep up? Or were these shows too convoluted for the casual viewer? And now having spent more time with their protagonists, would I be tempted to come back for more?

“How to Get Away With Murder”

Episodes viewed: I’d seen big chunks of Season 1 but nothing of Season 2 until I watched the Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 episodes.

The positives: Broadcast nets have long seemed intent on replacing the importance of character with the iron-fisted domination of incident, “mythology” and action. What happens is typically more important than who it happens to, and that is generally true of all three of these shows. But “HTGAWM” has a secret weapon the other two don’t: An Oscar-winning actress who squeezes the maximum potential from her character and then some. The supporting cast around Viola Davis has clearly settled into a more relaxed groove in Season 2, but they will never come close to pulling focus from their star.

That said, while I still can’t remember many supporting characters’ names (though Liza Weil stands out as Bonnie), the show’s writers deploy sarcasm and wit fairly well; the Nov. 12 episode had a reasonably interesting case of the week; and the array of writhing bodies on this show is among the most casually diverse on TV (ABC shows welcome characters of all races, backgrounds and sexualities, as long as they’re smokin’ hot).

If you haven’t seen a few episodes, you might be a little confused by what’s going on in the opening acts of an episode, but the drive-by exposition littering these fast-paced hours usually takes care of that potential pitfall. And there are some well-deployed narrative flourishes, such as the two times we saw the camera circle Annalise in the Nov. 19 episode: The first time, the audience didn’t know what she was pondering; the second time around, viewers knew exactly why the fast-thinking legal eagle was justifiably panicking.

The negatives: It’s a legal soap, so you have to forgive some plot inanity, but a few developments stretch even soap logic (evidently it’s incredibly easy to alter police records with just a few computer keystrokes). And not all the twists and confrontations land if you haven’t seen chunks of certain characters’ backstories — but I’m not sure the juicy revelations and confrontations I saw were enough to lure me into finding out more about those aspiring lawyers/part-time criminals. The reason the twists usually land hard on “Scandal” is because we care about who does what to whom, but these episodes of “HTGAWM” barely had time to lay out all the plot they had to unravel, let alone spend even a moderate amount of time on characterization.

Verdict: I might wander back in order to see the concluding arc of Season 2, but if I did, it would be to see Davis’ fascinating performance. It was relatively easy to drop back into this show, though the way it continually pummels the viewer with shouting matches and shocking! reveals! can get a little tiring.

“Blindspot”

Episodes viewed: The first two episodes of Season 1, as well as “Authentic Flirt” from Nov. 16 and “Evil Handmade Instrument” from Nov. 23.

The positives: The show does chases and fight scenes well, and its well-chosen locations often amp up the energy (in “Evil Handmade Instrument,” everything that transpired on the Intrepid Air Sea and Space Museum in New York was fun to watch). Though the mostly interchangeable supporting characters are often tasked with the thankless delivery of exposition, Ashley Johnson stood out in the same episode as the grief-stricken Patterson; her arc allowed the show to explore slightly more challenging emotional territory, which it should do more. I’d watch Marianne Jean-Baptiste read the phone book, and sometimes she gets to do more than that here; she could also be one of the show’s main draws, given meatier material. Also, in “Authentic Flirt,” “Blindspot” held its own with an espionage standby — the fancy party that gets out of hand due to spy shenanigans — in part because the villain of the week had a sense of humor, which was a welcome element.

The negatives: No show loves its shaky-cam more than “Blindspot,” and that gets quite distracting at times. I get the impression “Blindspot” uses shaky-cam partly to give a sense of momentum to its episodes, but it needs to rely on that particular element less. But the biggest problem is that Jaimie Alexander’s Jane Doe is still too much of a cipher — she is literally a walking exposition device, given that the plot of the week revolves around clues written on Jane’s body. If “Blindspot” is going to find its true potential, it’s got to do a more thorough job of making me care about her. If she can’t remember who she is or much of what she lost and wants back, it’s hard for me to be all that concerned about her past or her present.

Though the blossoming potential romance between her and Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) could end up as a better hook than Jane’s ink, their chemistry is often awkward and tentative. That might be partly due to the fact that the show is making Stapleton — who proved time and again in “Strike Back” that he has a great way with a macho-dude quip — remain mostly serious and somber. It truly would not kill this show to lighten up a little. Finally, certain characters keep mentioning “Daylight” in very serious tones, but I have no idea what that is, nor do I care about a potential betrayal of Jane by a colleague.

Verdict: I want to like this show more than I do, given that I am a sucker for puzzles and spy games. But the problem with this show is one that holds back all three from turning into appointment viewing (or getting a DVR season pass): With some exceptions, the characters and their relationships don’t have enough heft, depth and texture to give all the action beats stakes that actually matter. Like many of its kin — and not just the shows mentioned here — “Blindspot” is so busy servicing so many timelines and juggling cases of the week as well as ongoing narratives that it’s hard to care about the people being put through their grueling paces. I’ll give it one or two more chances, to see if Jane and Weller become a couple worth caring about, and in hopes that the supporting cast will be given interesting things to do. But once TV gets going in earnest in 2016, I might have to drop it again if all those things don’t hook me in a major way.

“Quantico”

Episodes viewed: The first three episodes of Season 1, as well as the Dec. 6 and Dec. 13 episodes.

The positives: As FBI trainee Alex Parrish, Priyanka Chopra gives the show a welcome focus, which it needs, given that its combination of “90210”-style soapy hookups and terrorism plots sometimes makes for an awkward blend. Still, it all goes down relatively smoothly, even if, months after it premiered, the “Quantico” characters are still little more than place-holders with labels (rich girl, rich boy, the woman who didn’t do it, the sketchy guy who maybe did it). That said, Yasmin Al Massri has been excellent as Muslim trainee Nimah Amin and her sister — and I can’t think of another American drama that has a Muslim character as a core member of the cast. That’s an oversight more shows should try to correct.

All in all, the cast delivers the exposition and flirty quips with equal efficiency, and they all fulfill their one core task admirably: They look good in the suspiciously body-conscious Quantico uniforms. (Who knew that the FBI bought fitted henleys in bulk?)

The negatives: I didn’t see the middle chunk of the season, but I didn’t feel like I’d missed anything, which is a problem. If the dual stories in the past and present revolve around a series of red herrings and extraneous twists, there’s no real reason to turn in every week. Also, it feels increasingly ridiculous that a bunch of former Quantico trainees are the lead investigators on an important terrorism case, and it’s a drag that Josh Hopkins, who was so good on the comedy “Cougar Town,” barely ever gets to crack a smile, let alone say something even mildly amusing.

Verdict: As much as I enjoy watching Chopra (and as mesmerized as I am by her world-conquering hair), I can’t see watching more of the first season, unless the characters and their relationships are beefed up a lot. The show’s formula — love triangles plus explosions — is a bit predictable, and without deeper stakes, it all starts to seem a bit hollow. That said, if the show keeps Eliza Coupe’s new character around, I might check it out again. She’s just the shot of subversive and amusing energy the show needs.