Cable news provides ample comedic fodder for “The Daily Show,” and CNN has become increasingly intent on handing over sizable junks of its lineup to reality-oriented series. Comedy, however, has thus far been largely limited to the unintentional variety – at least, in the eight years since Fox News Channel took a flyer on “The 1/2 Hour News Hour,” a satirical program from “24” co-creator Joel Surnow. Undaunted, Fox has waded back in with “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” whose one-hour premiere seemed more determined to be odd and vaguely surreal than funny or satirical.
Known for his quick and acerbic wit on Fox series like “Red Eye” and “The Five,” Gutfeld represented a logical choice for Fox News CEO Roger Ailes to take another stab at trying something a bit different in primetime. After the opening monologue, however – delivered from behind a desk, without an audience – the principal concern was what the host could possibly do to wring an entire hour (OK, about 42 minutes sans commercials) out of such slim material. In this case, a half-hour really would have been a boon to all concerned.
In the first poor decision, the series turned other Fox talent into props (there’s a reason most news people aren’t actors), with Gutfeld crashing the secret “host lounge.” That was followed by an extended rumination about what truly qualifies as evil, with Gutfeld seeking to make the point that the left demonizes conservatives when the term ought to be limited to inarguable examples, like the terrorist group ISIS burning a woman who refused to be raped.
“Torching a girl is a true war on women, unless you see it as the next renewable fuel,” Gutfeld said, demonstrating the difficulty in seeking to wring humor — or even pithy wordplay — from the grimness of current events.
Yet that opening might have in hindsight been the hour’s most successful sequence, compared to taped and shtick-y bits that included receiving interview tips from Colin Quinn; Gutfeld blacking out during an interview with Tucker Carlson; Gutfeld interviewing himself; and a man-on-the-street segment where, for once, those interviewed actually came up with the right answers, much to the chagrin of the correspondent. (Somehow, those responses never turn up during Jesse Watters’ “The O’Reilly Factor” fillers.)
Gutfeld did have some fun joking about the unwieldy size of the growing Republican roster of presidential contenders, but by the time he added Seattle’s Space Needle to the list, it was pretty clear identifying the show’s merits amounted to finding another kind of needle in the proverbial haystack.
Part of the genius of Fox News is that its branding – presenting itself as a truth-telling antidote to the bias of the “mainstream media” – essentially inoculates it from criticism. Those who would diminish or second-guess the network, in the eyes of staunch supporters, must therefore be motivated by partisan bile.
Moreover, Gutfeld clearly preached to the conservative choir by putting the threat from climate change on a par with men’s sandals, debating an animated wall that served as his “liberal panel” and closing with a not-so-veiled shot at what constitutes “edgy” fare on Comedy Central.
As noted, all the news channels have sought to avoid some of the vagaries associated with news cycles – and reel in some younger viewers – by offering original series. It’s just that so far, the chuckles elsewhere have been limited to, say, the more bizarre moments conjured by CNN’s Don Lemon.
Gutfeld likely has a bright future at Fox, even if this hour (which, with apologies to Surnow’s earlier series, felt twice that long) goes the way of the dinosaur. At least in this vehicle, though, the “Red Eye” and “The Five” host just didn’t look ready for primetime.
I think the show is very witty and if you don’ like it, it’s likely due to your differing political point of view.
Nothing wrong with naming terrorists or campus shooters . As long as you start the sentence with ‘ Cowardly Yellow beast Jon Doe killed so and so. These may discourage Jihadis and campus killers . Who wants to be known as a Cowardly Yellow beast .
I love your new show . Fantastic, please keep your true personality …. You will go so far!!!!
Greg is awesome, but too sophisticated for the average liberal! Don’t worry though, it’s just over your head if you don’t get it!
Definitely not ready. I love Greg on The Five, but he cannot carry a one hour show. He needs a “sidekick” ala Ed McMahon to Johnny Carson. Cut it back to 30 minutes and/or get him a sidekick (even the Daly Show always has a sidekick. Otherwise this show will be gone soon.
Love GG on Red Eye & The 5. His new show needs help! I will continue to give it a chance, but it lacks energy and the set/setting just looks plain wrong. Found myself wanting to change the channel which is something I don’t usually do when watching a show with GG. I was expecting a show that did something a little daring & different. And all I got was a rehashed version of Red Eye with less quality writing. Hope it improves because it won’t last if it stays with the current format/set.
the funniest thing on this board, including the awkwardness of the gutfeld delivery on his ‘show’ is all the people who think the criticism is partisan. a bad attempt at entertainment crosses all lines. just like good ones do. left or right it ain’t funny or entertaining or enlightening. maybe because gutfeld himself is a stiff?
Love it! I howl as loud on the jokes on the Gutfeld Show as I do on Comedy Bang Bang! Love both shows. Wish they could guest each other, that would be hysterical.
I love Greg (I even went to one of his book signings), but his show needs help! I do not like the liberal wall – stupid, and i really do not like the blond w/glasses who gives him feedback – she is not Andy. Also Joann was good on Red Eye – this show – not so much. But, i will hang in there knowing that Greg is so smart and funny he will figure it out and make it MUCH better!
It seems very Red Eye like. I wish they would give him good writing, I feel like he can give a daily show feel with his wit and humor. I love his books though, if you haven’t read them, I would encourage you to pick one up, especially The Joy of Hate.
Greg’s first show was a disaster, but he’s recovered since and has a very funny show.
You think Fox News has been inoculated from criticism? What planet are you from? Fox is regularly and viciously derided–mostly by people who claim that they never watch it. I’m for the most part a supporter of the network. But I have never suggested, or heard anyone else suggest, that all criticism is “motivated by partisan bile.” But you’re right that the program needs a good punching up to be worth an hour of my time. And the “liberal panel” is stupid and unentertaining.
I LOVE Gutfeld’s humor–it’s smart, original, sarcastic, and quirky. I LOVE his rants on The Five!! I often jokingly refer to a Gut Fan Club on twitter during The Five, and I get support! I was hoping Greg wouldn’t just move Red Eye to his new show. Unfortunately, that is what it feels like. I really thought he would be Comedy Central-type schtick on FNC. I think he needs an audience to play off and–MOST IMPORTANTLY–he needs REAL guests and not the usual FNC peeps. Greg is funny AND smart, so capitalize on the smart; get him topical and current guests, and let him do his thing!
I love Greg. He is smart & funny. But his new show was so dumb — and so was the 2nd & 3rd. Why do the Red Eye thing? Why have these talentless guests? What is the point of Joanne N? She is very attractive, but quite stupid“`is that the point? Some of the guests are tired Red Eye guests. The liberal wall is awful. This show will not last.
I’m sure Variety said the same of ‘Red Eye’ when first starting out. Only to have its viewers numbers at 3am est consistently crush combined CNN’s and MSNBC’s numbers in later years.
Red Eye started similarly.
Exactly. Greg dominated some prime time non Fox shows with a 3AM show that yoiu mention, Red Eye. As you note, this one is similar. While not a carbon copy, it does have specific elements of Red Eye, and the same feel. The only question is: Will the Red Eye format and host be successful at 10AM, as it was at 3AM. I think it will, but its not at all clear I hope so!
First week was kind of weak, but I have seen steady improvement since. And, unlike most people here who commented, I actually watched.
better format but guests are so boring…….need feisty guests like Degan……….please help me, people, why are these programs having these awful skits like with the 6 million dollar man……Jimmy Fallon’s skits are so silly as well..i am a baby boomer, what age group are these immature skits directed to?……I want to see good interviews not really stupid skits, however, someone must enjoy them…….please give me feedback…..thanks……….
Greg’s second show was even better than the first. Well done!
His first show was awful. The second one is significantly better, but still weak. He’s following a formula, but it isn’t Jon Stewart of Jaime Oliver.
He’s trying to reinvent Red Eye without Andy or Bill. Losing Bill was a major blow to Red Eye, and now that we’re seeing each got their separate ways it seems like all three needed one another. Bill’s liberal zaniness, Andy’s pedantic deadpan libertarianism, and Greg’s grumpy conservatism all work in a way together that they just don’t do apart. Even on the Five Greg has cohosts to play off.
Red Eye at its best was smart, silly, sexy, and stupid, often all at once. Its biggest asset was that the hosts had nothing to lose. It’s biggest weakness came from its success, once the hosts realized that they really do have something to lose.
So far, Greg’s show is too conventional to be a good comedy, and too weird to be a good news program. He’s trying for the uncanny valley in between but so far just isn’t doing it.
I found Gutfeld’s first show to be surreal, but entertaining (and inventive). Did all his inventions work? No, but kudos for putting it out there, Greg.
Yes, he could use a studio audience. I didn’t like the liberal panel initially but we just watched his second show and it’s not such a bad shtick.
I think The Greg Gutfeld Show debut was 1,000 times better than Hannity’s debut after he dumped Colmes. THAT was a train wreck — but he learned from his mistakes and now has a polished, popular show (which we don’t watch because we don’t really like Sean that much). Still, his debut was awful, now it’s better. That in mind, I wouldn’t write off Gutfeld’s show just yet. Keep watching — it will get better.
