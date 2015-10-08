Sony’s Indian offshoot, Multi Screen Media and Disney’s ESPN have entered a long-term agreement to bring ‘Sony ESPN’-branded sports channels to the Indian subcontinent.

MSM’s existing Sony KIX sports channel will be rebranded Sony ESPN and the companies will launch other sports channels, a multisport website, and an app over the next few months. The companies are currently completing the Indian government’s regulatory approvals process.

MSM’s sports rights portfolio in India includes the Indian Premier League cricket tournament; soccer tournaments UEFA Euro 2016 and the English FA Cup; European soccer leagues La Liga, and Serie A; the NBA; the NFL; the IRB Rugby World Cu;, UFC; TNA Wrestling; and NASCAR.

ESPN will add a 1,000 hours of programming annually from its portfolio that includes U.S. college football and basketball, baseball and premier boxing championships.

Earlier, ESPN was in equal partnership with News Corp.’s Star TV for the ESPN Star Sports channels. In 2012 ESPN sold its 50% in the channels to News Corp.

Sony gained majority control of MSM in 2012.