Michael Connelly Gives Insight into Detectives at Amazon’s ‘Bosch’ Premiere

Bestselling author and former crime reporter Michael Connelly has been writing about detectives for so long, he’s contemplating whether it’s time to actually become one himself. And, at Tuesday night’s premiere of “Bosch,” Amazon Studios’ first original hourlong drama series based on Connelly’s popular detective novels, the author pondered whether his own detective abilities could match those of his character, Harry Bosch’s.

“Twenty years ago if I were asked that question, I would have said no,” declared Connelly before the series screened at ArcLight Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome (all 10 episodes of “Bosch” will be available on Amazon Prime Instant Video February 13). “I’m a researcher; I’m not this creative genius. I know how to throw out a net and get what I need to write a good story… I’m a reporter.”

But something changed along the way. “I’ve learned a lot over the years,” he continued. “It’s very arrogant to say this, but I think I would be a good detective, because I think I have a good sense, like Harry Bosch, of fairness, and good observation skills. Not just being a detective, but, in all walks of life, so much of it is about getting people to open up and talk to you. That’s a key to being a good detective. I think I can do that.”

Connelly isn’t alone in having entertained daydreams of detective-hood. Titus Welliver (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Argo”), who stars as the titular LAPD detective on the series exec produced by Eric Overmyer (“The Affair,” “The Wire”), admitted that he was planning on a career like Bosch’s before acting took hold.

“I considered a path as a police officer in New York City,” admitted Welliver, who was raised on the East Coast. “And when I realized that the bullets were fake in Hollywood, I think that really drew me a bit deeper.” On the show Welliver will be seen tackling murder cases and debunking mysteries (if also engaging in romances and shooting a few suspects in the process). “I have a lot of friends who are brothers in blue, and this is a salute to them,” he said.

The rest of the cast similarly had visions of LAPD uniforms dancing in their heads — particularly after they shadowed real cops as preparation for filming.

Welliver’s onscreen love interest Annie Wersching (“24”) enjoyed her justice schooling so much that she even considered a career switch. “When I was training for this, I was thinking that if I didn’t have kids, I would totally sign up,” she said. “I literally felt that amazed at what they do.”

In addition to their affinity for police work, the actors also shared enthusiasm for both Connelly’s novels and the work of Overmyer. Several cast members referred to Overmyer and Connelly as “the dream team,” and many more articulated that the decision to sign onto the project was “a no-brainer.”

“This is a character that you’d be an idiot, as an actor, to say no to: very multidimensional, very complex, not a cliche,” said Welliver of the opportunity to embody Bosch. “He doesn’t suffer fools. Nor do I.”

(Pictured: Michael Connelly, Jose Welliver and Titus Welliver at the “Bosch” premiere.)