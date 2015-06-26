Jon Hamm hosted a special benefit Thursday for the Charlotte & Gwenyth Gray Foundation at the Atom Factory in Culver City, Calif. Charlotte, 4, and Gwenyth, 20 months, are the daughters of producer Gordon Gray and his wife Kristen, who suffer from Batten Disease, an extremely rare and potentially fatal degenerative brain disorder.

Meghan Trainor and Becky G performed for an intimate industry crowd including Dennis Quaid, Peter Farrelly, Basil Iwanyk, Jim Whitaker and Gary Fleder.

The Grays created the Charlotte and Gwenyth Gray Foundation to Cure Batten Disease to raise the estimated $10 million necessary to fund the clinical trial imperative to saving their daughters and other children battling the disease. Earlier this month, stars including Hamm, Rihanna, Dwayne Johnson, Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, Seth MacFarlane, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria, Jessica Biel and Norman Reedus used their social-media reach on Facebook to raise funds for the foundation.

(Pictured: Peter Farrelly, Jon Hamm, Gordon Gray and Dennis Quaid at the Charlotte & Gwenyth Gray Foundation’s Entertainment Industry Benefit)