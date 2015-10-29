Upon being honored at the 29th Israel Film Festival with the Career Achievement Award Wednesday at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Helen Mirren recalled her first time visiting the country and said it changed her career.
“I was thinking about the building blocks that lead you to becoming the person you will become,” Mirren said. “I was thinking that my visit to Israel in those days was a part, not a direct connection, but it’s absolutely a part of the building blocks that have made me the actress I am and doing the kind of work that I do.”
Mirren also spoke on the building blocks that make up Israel.
“These building blocks make personal lives and also these building blocks make countries,” Mirren said. “I love Israel, I think it is a great, great country. I think through all the difficulties and all the pains that Israel has suffered and will in the future, the great thing that Israel has is Israelis. They will guide you through.”
Aaron Sorkin was honored with the IFF Achievement in Film & Television Award. The writer talked about the difficulty to get a movie made in the Middle East but his desire to see more.
“My friends who are screenwriters tell me that successfully pitching a movie that takes place in the Middle East is somewhere between very difficult and impossible,” Sorkin said. “The reaction from the studio is usually ‘that’s a good story, but who right now wants to see a movie set in that part of the world?’ I do, I want to see a lot of them.”
The film festival also honored Sharon Nazarian with the IFF Humanitarian Award.
The 29th Israel Film Festival kicked off with the U.S. premiere of “Baba Joon” and runs through Nov. 19.
As it is I wish I could boycott her but I do not watch her movies.
I had always thought that s he got where she is by sucking up to the British establishment. Someone who is such a mediocre actor could not have recieved so many accolades without
that cosying up to the powers that be. So her support for a powerful entity that commits war crimes is no surprise. The reason why decent worldwide citizens were appalled at JK Rowling allowing herself to be used by the israeli lobby group – she has since backpeddled and says israel needs to be held to account for it’s crimes, but too little too late- is that decent people expcted more of her as she made an issue of being a human rights supporter. No one expected anything worthwhile from Mirren.
Helen Mirren, you are now dead to me. You are supporting an Apartheid state and one of the longest running crimes against humanity in modern history. Obviously you also supported South Africa’s Apartheid and Israel’s is far far worse.
You should be ashamed to be the kind of human being that supports a rogue nation that uses their military to target young innocent children as target practice. You can find these facts from Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, Amnesty International, GISHA and many others, but I assume since the information has been so widely available for DECADES, that you just do not care.
Every time you come on I will be turning the channel and every time I find a DVD with you in it, I will be trashing it. You actors that support crimes against humanity a against innocent women and children by the Israeli government need to be hit hard in the pocketbook so you are not profiting from this putrid evil.
Hey Cowboy, how do you feel about suicide bombers, or people being knifed, or people driving cars into crowds? Israelis didn’t do these things. Every time I see an article about Palestinians attacking Israelis, people like you are silent. Until Israel reacts. We all know that no country is immune to criticism. Israel certainly isn’t perfect. But, according to you, they are the sole evil entity in the Middle East. Death of innocents is always horrible. Israel has innocent people that die at the hands of Palestinians also. Do you not care for them? That’s a rather naive question, isn’t it? As your post proves, and others like it, there is still Anti-Semitism. Otherwise, you wouldn’t treat Palestinians like saints. BTW, In Gaza, they voted in an internationally labeled terrorist group as their governing authority. Why is it people have problems with terrorists…
Unless Israel is the one terrorized?
you are dissgrace to us a dissgrace. jews like you should go on a trip to gaza… go, you idiot! see how they give away candy when shit happens to usa to the west world and isreal of curse.. go and tell them you a jew on the way see how they will treat you.
and on the other hand come to tel aviv seat with me and my arab friends that love it here.
come you idiot come… and than compare.. you are a 100% idiot!
Sigh. Do you really think that lying Hasbara works anymore? It does not, the Jews in my family do not support these crimes against humanity and neither do most Jews. While it comes with the territory, loving Israel, one does not have to love the human rights crimes that have been going on since the state was founded.
Now check this cowboy, I am an American Indian in New Mexico, we know just a wee bit about being dispossessed from our land, as do those in the tribe. It is a blood libel to do what you and your sockpuppet “brian hunt” do when trying to claim that all Jews on this planet support the human rights crimes against women and children in the state of Israel. So stop it.
Where is your outrage at Russia and its support for the Assad regime. More Palestinians have been killed by Assad in the last 4 years than in the entire history of the Middle East. More Palestinians (10,000) were killed in the Jordanian civil war 1970-1971 (Jordan has a majority Palestinian population – Jordan IS Palestine) than ever died in Arab attacks against Israel.
Boycott her too
I have deep outrage about the butcher al Assad who has far surpassed his father, and I can easily guess that you are freaking clueless when it comes to Syria, Israel or Palestine. Your kind never have facts. Your kind have latched onto the Israel bandwagon because you believe that it gives you license to be a xenophobic Islamophobe.
It does not. Indeed it makes you antisemitic because you ascribe motives to the Jewish people as a whole that simply do not exist. Fully 68% of Jews in Israel would end the illegal occupation tomorrow.
Indeed a majority of Jews in the US supported the Iran deal, far more than the population generally. I bet you think those in my family are all “self-hating” next right? Never mind troll, your rhetoric betrays you as decidedly NOT a friend of Israel or of Jews. Nearly everyone who knows the facts of the matter understands that Israel cannot survive with the illegal occupation of Palestine.
You are no doubt not aware in the slightest about the dreaded “demographic problem” in Israel and Palestine but I can assure you that the world’s Jews are well aware of it. There are now 6.3 Million Palestinians and 6.1 Million Jews in Israel AND Palestine.
This means that if Israel does not soon retrieve the illegal colonists out of Palestine, and leave forever, the default is the One State Solution(tm), Greater Israel. John Kerry touched on this fact yesterday. The recent violence is what the One State Solution(tm) will be forever. Because there are nutball hardliners in Israel like Tzipi Hotovely who do not have Israel’s interests in mind (like you Brian), she is only about beating down Palestinians calling their children “snakes.”
I get so sick of you wannabes lending your nonsense to these comment threads. Read a book, try the public library, read anything by the New Israel Historians such as Tom Segev the (former) managing editor of Haaretz, or Ilan Pappe, or Benny Morris, or Bruce Hoffman’s new book this year, Anonymous Soldiers: The Struggle for Israel 1917 – 1947 [Knopf 2015]. Stop embarrassing yourself by posting nonsense and get some facts. I can assure you that across J.C.C.’s in this country, many are reading the above authors and know the sordid and depressing truth. Get thee some.
“I can easily guess that you are freaking clueless when it comes to Syria, Israel or Palestine”
Israel is why the Middle East is so messed up.
I look forward to your posts that criticize a group of people that voted in a terrorist organization to run their government. You probably have a problem with Muslim terrorists.
Unless their target is Israelis.
Dear Howie, are you talking about Menachem Begin? Cause yeah, it is depressing when a nation constantly glorifies those who commit terrorism and war crimes against innocent people. Why Begin even has streets named after him, imagine that.
Now check this, get some education. You are making a fool out of yourself with these kinds of nonsense posts and I will explain to you why, just using Begin, I can use many other former and current Israeli officials.
Menachem Begin masterminded the most horrendous terrorist crime for a time that lasted from 1946 until 1983. That’s right, Begin’s terrorist Irgun bombed the King David Hotel in 1946 and killed many Brits, Jews, and people from several other nations. The death toll was 91 killed and 69 injured. It was the worst terrorist attack in modern history from 1946 until the bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983 (one of my friends was there brighteyes).
The terrorist tactics of the Irgun were so successful that Al Qaeda emulated them, with US forces in Afghanistan after 9/11, finding in the well-stocked Al Qaeda library at their training camp, Begin’s “seminal” work, The Revolt. In short Howard, don’t try to run game on me. I’m not having it.
You are a confirmed anti-Semite for lying about me and claiming that I wish harm to my family you putz. Grow up and face reality, most Jews around the world have.
Even a Neanderthal like you telestory99 must admit Helen Mirren is an outstanding actor and worthy of praise. Her support of Israel is wonderful.
good actor in hollywood, yes. bad actor as a zionist, yes.
stop with the bs brother Isreal is the one and only dempcratic country in this area. when the others around us will have jews in thier parlament talk to me… untill then shut up.
you will never see a regular cv knife someone or bomb a boss or drive into a bus stop… NEVER!
so fucus on that FACTS AND STOP WASTING TIME YOU IDIOT!
I think telestory99 would prefer to support terrorists.
Now I have yet another reason to love Helen Mirren, one of the finest actors of her generation and a very clever lady. Your comments are a breath of fresh air in these difficult times@
I agree. Sadly, there are still people who demonstrate a hatred of Israel, as shown in some of these posts.
The people who truly hate Israel and Jews are people like you Howie. As I explained, it is people like you who utter blood libel’s that all Jews support the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. You certainly have no regard for the religious history.
Those that support Apartheid Israel support the end of the Jewish state. It is just that simple because there is no other outcome if Israel decides to continue the crime of Greater Israel. Israel was created by the United Nation in the partition resolution, UNGA 181. This is in the declaration as “irrevocable” and yet I see you trolls revoking Israel’s legal right to exist every single day by supporting the illegal occupation of a completely different place, Palestine.
We are all well aware that the only way the Jewish state can survive is too quickly end the illegal occupation. But people like you will not let that happen, so now there will be 6.3 Million Palestinians to 6.1 Million Jews seeking equal rights under the Israeli declaration of independence.
Israel is destined to be a rogue pariah Apartheid state. And people like you helped make this possible.
Are you proud of what you have wrought?
Such a great actress and a great person!!! Perfect example of why not boycott Israel and instead support communication and build bridges…thank you!!
I DONT KNOW WHAT THE HELL ANYONE IS TALKING ABOUT WE IN ISRAEL HAVE MUSLIMS IN OUR PARLMENT WHERE IN THE WORLD WILL YOU SEE JEWS IN ARB PARLMENTS >:: OR WOMAN?????! OR FUCKING DEMOREATIA?!!! NO WHERE JUST HERE!!!