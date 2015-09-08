Venice Film Review: 'Man Down'

An over-earnest Shia LaBeouf stars in this fragmented melodramatic portrait of a Marine with PTSD, using shards of an ambiguously war-torn American future to illustrate the character's mindset.
Although in real life, United States troops haven’t fought on native soil since World War II, in the confused alternate reality of Dito Montiel’s “Man Down,” there’s an urgent battle raging at home today. For countless American veterans — and one scuzzy-faced ex-Marine played by Shia LaBeouf in particular — the armed conflicts they face abroad are nothing compared to what awaits them upon their return. With that in mind, Montiel reunites with LaBeouf (whose star has dramatically skyrocketed — and just as swiftly plummeted — since “Saints”) in this appallingly manipulative psychological thriller, which scolds audiences for not caring enough about our veterans, while counting on the well-meaning message to excuse this otherwise awful mess of a movie.
“America, we have a problem!” screams the bold, blood-red graffiti scrawled across the bombed-out remains of some American city, delivering what amounts to the subtlest message “Man Down” has to offer. What that problem is (zombies? terrorists? a pre-Christmas Tickle-Me Elmo shortage?) the film prefers to keep hidden for the time being, allowing viewers’ imaginations to fill in the unspecified crisis that greets LaBeouf’s Gabriel Drummer when he gets back from Afghanistan (or more accurately, the desert set of Santa Clarita’s Blue Cloud Movie Ranch).
Beginning with its dramatically floodlit, ’80s-movie-style opening, in which a heavily-armed Gabe raids a two-story compound where his son Jonathan (Charlie Shotwell) is being held captive, there’s something irreconcilably phony about “Man Down.” On nearly every level — from its blockbuster lensing (by “Captain America” director Joe Johnston’s d.p., Shelly Johnson) to the unremarkable locations where it takes place (clumsily CG-embellished in post) — the film calls attention to its own artifice, which comes in direct conflict with LaBeouf’s ultra-earnest performance.
At the outset, something awful is happening to Jonathan (the sort of all-American towhead one might find in a vintage kids’ cereal commercial), but the production lacks the resources its ambitious post-traumatic/post-apocalyptic vision demands — although, ironically, the exact same script might have worked on a bare theater stage, where the leaps wouldn’t be so jarring between idyllic Louisiana-shot domestic life, spirit-breaking Marine boot camp, a crazy-making altercation in the streets of Afghanistan and the delusional American wasteland he comes home to (where everyone has beards and a junkie-looking Clifton Collins Jr. is representative of the few remaining survivors).
Think of it as “psy-fi”: Montiel and screenwriter Adam Simon mean for the film to serve as a metaphor for what American troops experience on and off the field of battle, alternating between Gabe’s aforementioned realities (including boilerplate bonding scenes with best friend Jai Courtney and wife Kate Mara) and an extended therapy session overseen by empathetic Marine captain Peyton (Gary Oldman), whose concerned position the pic shares. The scenes with Oldman are the pic’s quietest, likely to bore those who rent the movie (which feels destined for VOD) for its intense battle scenes, and yet this interview reveals both the key to the film’s “twist” and the soul of LaBeouf’s performance.
In light of his off-screen shenanigans, it’s easy to forget just how intensely committed LaBeouf can be to his craft (the face wounds he self-inflicted on “Fury” have since scarred over, toughening his once boyish appearance), and the sheer range “Man Down” demands of the actor — from upbeat father figure to ruthless vengeance machine — could have been the role to save his imploding reputation. But Montiel’s sappy, melodramatic style is a poor match for his star’s sobering performance: Digging deep and mumbling his lines, LaBeouf achieves that authentic, hurts-to-watch approach seldom seen since the days of Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, only to have his performance lacquered over with artificial-looking camerawork and a handful of treacly Jimmy Haun ballads on the soundtrack.
In time, Brando realized that the Method was taking too much out of him, while audiences hardly recognized the difference. LaBeouf would do well to absorb that lesson early, as he’s likely to burn himself out at this rate, and a bit more levity — say, that movie-star wink that actors like Kiefer Sutherland or Michael Douglas offer to remind that it’s only a performance, and we’re all in this together — would have gone a long way here. Instead, it’s almost painful to watch the agony LaBeouf puts himself through here: The cause may be just, but the part doesn’t warrant it.
Frankly, there should be a rule against the kind of emotional manipulation perpetrated in “Man Down,” setting up the scenario in which Jonathan is being terrorized from the beginning, and then waiting more than an hour to return to the poor kid, still hanging from the same dramatic cliff. That’s not suspense, that’s sadism, and frankly, it’s unfair for “Man Down” (which defines its own title as Drummer-family code for “I love you,” later flashing back to replay the entire scene to agonizingly obvious effect during the pic’s child-endangerment climax) to hinge on negating a premise it failed to establish in the first place.
I have 100% Combat PTSD, and I thought the film hit all the marks…….Stirs up a lot of emotions for people with PTSD and combat Vets.
I don’t understand movie reviews that use hyper subjective art-house terminology to describe films – or to only focus in on subject matter.
Let’s talk about the real characteristics of the film in concise, direct terms: How is the direction? Is it produced well? How was the writing – the execution by the actors? The more technical – how was the editing, pacing? Was it well lit? Are there problems with effects in the film? The music the cinematography? Does it tell a decent story? If you focus on these areas and leave fluffy phrases of the overly verbose kind – you have a much better review.
+1
So what I have gathered from this is that the story is compelling, and the acting is actually really superb on the Shia’s part at least, ut because the film has a cheap made for tv/dvd look to it, we ding it like it is a terrible film overall?
I mean, I don’t mean to knock your writing. But that’s what you make it sound like. You say this is heavy stuff, you discuss it as though it is gut wrenching to sit through, emotionally but ding it for actually connecting? Whats the point of story telling anymore if we give a movie shit for making us feel things?
What’s funny about this is the EXACT same complaints are going on for the Walking Dead too…
You call this a review? Ha ! Makes me want to see it more.
‘LaBeouf achieves that authentic, hurts-to-watch approach seldom seen since the days of Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift…’
If that’s the case, I’m in..
How refreshing that the worst thing you can fault an actor for is his ‘over-earnestness’ in a time where it seems most young actors take roles with eye firmly on how it positions them into the Hollywood hiarchy.
When he’s given something to work with, LeBeouf has always been like a raw nerve on screen, and it sets him apart. I hope he finds a place in Hollywood, because we need more realness, however messy and off-kilter.
Thank you! “A raw nerve on screen” perfectly describes what I’ve always felt about his best performances but could never articulate. There is always a moment when the honest, raw emotion in his eyes breaks my heart. It’s why I’ve always defended him as an actor, even as others dismissed him because of his off-screen behavior. I got to see “Man Down” at TIFF yesterday, and his performance is stunning. I do wish the film clicked tighter overall, but even Montiel has admitted he wears his heart on his sleeve as a director, and I appreciate that. Maybe these two need to explore an ongoing screen partnership. They could be the less-polished, emotionally raw, sentimental answer to the more-cerebral, larger-scope, bigger-budgeted collaborations of DiCaprio and Scorsese. (And that’s not a dig at either pair.)