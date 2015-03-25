Film Review: 'Last Knights'

Clive Owen and Morgan Freeman star in this cut-rate, moderately engaging medieval actioner.
About 20 minutes or so into the bizarre European/Asian/Middle Eastern fusion cuisine that is “Last Knights,” Morgan Freeman delivers a speech as only Morgan Freeman can — the sort of blazingly eloquent, morally fiery declaration of principles that usually precedes a character’s righteous victory or his agonizing defeat. Freeman exits far too soon, but his presence is enough to momentarily jog your interest in this cut-rate, off-Hollywood debut for Japanese action helmer Kaz I Kiriya, starring Clive Owen as a medieval fighter who seeks to avenge his master’s death. Rapidly tilting into so-clever-it’s-stupid territory, the story hinges on the sort of dramatic plot twist that exists mainly to delay the inevitable bloodletting for as long as possible, though when it finally arrives, the mayhem is engaging enough on its own workmanlike terms. Following a brief theatrical window, the Lionsgate release should swing and parry its way into respectable VOD play.
He may be killing it on Cinemax’s “The Knick,” but Owen has floundered of late in his search for a big-screen vehicle worthy of his talents, and “Last Knights” doesn’t exactly buck the trend. Set in an unnamed empire governed by ancient feudal traditions and utopian racial politics, the story centers on Raiden (Owen), a skilled warrior who serves as loyal manservant and wise counselor to the nobleman Bartok (Freeman). Like other lords of the realm, Bartok is invited to pay his respects to a corrupt authority figure named Gezza Mott (Norwegian actor Aksel Hennie, fey and loathsome), but refuses to cough up the expensive bribe that is expected of him — an insult that leads to a physical altercation and ultimately earns Bartok a death sentence from the all-powerful Emperor (Iranian actor Peyman Moaadi, “A Separation”).
It’s at this point that Bartok gives his deeply stirring speech: In full view of his prosecutors, he gravely rebukes himself and his fellow colleagues for having allowed Gezza Mott to abuse his power and extort money from others. It’s a rare instance of rhetorical force in the screenplay (by Michael Konyves and Dove Sussman), and Freeman plays his martyrdom moment to the hilt. In a particularly cruel twist of the knife, it’s Raiden himself who is forced to administer the fatal beheading, cutting down a master he’s grown to love the way a son loves a father. Not long thereafter, Bartok’s house is dismantled, his family is dispersed, and his men (a motley assortment of faces including Cliff Curtis, Giorgio Caputo, Val Lauren and Michael Lombardi) are dismissed. Raiden, racked with guilt and despair, sells his precious sword — a gift from Bartok himself — and falls into a wretched yearlong spiral of boozing and whoring, driving away his faithful wife (Ayelet Zurer) in the process.
Meanwhile, Gezza Mott locks himself away in his heavily fortified compound, yells insults at his personal bodyguard (Tsuyoshi Ihara), and is unable to shake the feeling that somehow, somewhere, his misdeeds are going to come back to haunt him. (Ye think?) Since it’s a foregone conclusion that the movie will end with Raiden and his men exacting bloody revenge, there’s something simultaneously exasperating and enjoyable about the lengths to which the filmmakers go in order to throw us off the narrative scent, patiently building to a revelation (if that’s the word) that borrows not just a narrative trick but a crucial image from the climax of “The Usual Suspects.”
“Last Knights” is a fairly ludicrous mystery and a so-so action movie, but it’s nonetheless been constructed with an earnest attention to detail that shouldn’t be taken for granted. The red herrings, for all their obviousness, are lined up with meticulous care. There’s a similar deftness to the staging of the combat sequences, which proceed methodically from one obstacle to the next as our heroes storm the castle, neatly immersing us in the logistics of how to lower a drawbridge and penetrate an enemy lair while evading detection for as long as possible. In its narrative structure and its climactic action, the movie means to impress upon us the value of collaboration and perseverance, as well as the pleasure of seeing so many seemingly disparate puzzle pieces coming together as a unified whole.
Unfortunately, it’s “Last Knights” that itself never fully comes together, as Kiriya — a proficient enough craftsman whose action chops were apparent in his 2004 debut, “Casshern” — fails to bring his vision of ancient times to fully coherent life. Admirably colorblind though it may be, the international casting (which includes the welcome presence of South Korean veteran Ahn Sung-ki as Gezza Mott’s wise father-in-law) somehow manages to seem at once calculated and arbitrary; the effect is that of an old-fashioned Europudding production with slightly more exotic garnishes than usual. Owen, though watchable as ever, never gets a compelling grip on a character who barely exists in two dimensions. And while d.p. Antonio Riestra effectively captures the mood of the picture (shot in the Czech Republic) with a steel-gray palette in scenic widescreen compositions, some of the f/x work is glaringly subpar: You’ve seen winter-themed screensavers with more persuasive-looking snowfall.
This movie was great. I see so many negative reviews and it seems as though many are not able to see the full details of the movie. Many say he turned to a drunk and lost his wife, but it clearly shows that it was a pretense in order for the enemy to lower his guard. This is by far one of the best movies I have seen in a long time. It has a great plot, and keeps you guessing. Most movies I can tell what will happen after watching the first 15 min. This thankfully was something new. Definitely a movie to add to the home collection.
Of course the story seems cliche. It a faithful (though with a weird multicultural empire) retelling of 47 Ronin. The original revenge story.
Were we the only viewers who saw relevance of Bartok’s speech to the emperor, to today’s politics? That sparks in the darkness like a gem of timeless warning. Of course, none could deliver it as eloquently effectively as Freeman!
Last Knight is NOT crammed full of blaring, overdone FX, deafening sound tracks, blood, gore, hyperbole of everything; refreshing omissions!
It is wonderfully color blind.
The actors skills carry it.
It does ‘slog along’, but that trick drags viewers right into how living that way really might have felt, pushing viewers to feel it. .Life without constant sensory overload…what a concept! Hard for most people in developed world to experience that…or even just sit through a movie of it! .Pretty sure it’s those sorts who most derogatorily review this movie…..their severely jaded palettes cannot cope without gross sensory overload 24/7, so these types keep media delivering screaming madness, in every way possible.
.Could the story have been ‘improved’ with more whizzbang, shock and awe?
Sure. But then, it’d have been like every other over-done movie flooding the market for the last 20 years or so, with nonstop, excessive, gratuitous, violent mayhem trying to pique the permanently numbed senses of those dulled by constant excesses. This movie avoids that.
Last Knight leads viewers into a more rounded-out experience of its settings, without resorting to high-tech smoke and mirrors. Realism without schlock or hyperbolic awe, helps this fiction’s believability.
We enjoyed it, and will probably watch it again….something we rarely do.
I thought the movie was beautiful, passionate, presenting elevated values as winning out in the end, left you wondering, a mystery, delightful and ever worthy of both praise and attention.
Sometimes your reviews are just plain STUPID … I and my family loved the movie … so much so we have watched it twice now … thank goodness people are smart enough to NOT listen to reviews and make up their own minds …
My lord……it seems that if a movie isn’t full of depth defying dialogue and ridiculously over used special effects as we constantly see in every movie these days….it evidently sucks! What does it take for people to just enjoy a good movie without criticizing the heck out of it??? I enjoyed this movie very much with its surprise backups to show how it all came together as well as “the acting”. I loved the plot, a twist from the usual knighted movie. And….watchworkorange…..seriously….to have the lack of depth as to say that no one had the least bit amusing or clever thing to say is absurd…..this wasn’t a comedy….it was a piece out of time that I think was “cleverly” put together. Get a grip…….EVERY movie doesn’t have to be slotted for the Oscars……it’s plenty enough if it can entertain. At least entertain those who are truly able to just enjoy the art of a good movie. Who are you all to constantly criticize anyways? Let’s see you get up there and produce what you think a good movie is!
It really earned its less than twenty percent on Rotten Tomatoes. If a talent like Morgan Freeman can’t make your dialogue sound like it isn’t both stilted and banal the movie is going to suck like a Hoover. There were vast expanses of pointless talking with little or no action. No one including Freeman had anything the least bit amusing, clever, or even meaningful to say. I am happy that the cast was fairly diverse but wish some of the acting had been better. Apart from Clive and Morgan, who were given nothing much to work with here, this was a cast of solidly below average movie extras. The plot was cliché before Morgan Freeman was born. The scenery which I assume was filmed somewhere in Eastern Europe was about the best thing going. I’m sorry I wasted so many precious minutes of life watching this loser.
I liked the movie, not to mention the plot or something technical as the look of the winter itself, i liked because it’s a fresh view of a side of humanity that it’s unseen these days, honor. There much to talk about it, there’s much to do about it, but like in this movie, honor hasn’t to be seen as a fact of greatness or humibility, it is something that any of us can broom.
The director do well to remind the honor present in some of us, as an expression of a calling from the past-present to our future generations, when all that make our lifes the “life” we know is left, we can stick to de faith, we can stand for pride, we can walk for vengeance, but honor is what made us take the decisions for an ulter cause, not for our own benefit, not for the hope of a different time, just because it must be, through honor the humanity can find what we lost.