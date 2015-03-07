Film Review: ‘The Cult of JT LeRoy’

A first-rate documentary about a remarkable literary hoax.
A literary hoax that picked up extraordinary steam before imploding is charted in “The Cult of JT LeRoy.” Having begun filming the subject in 2002, and with a background in social work uniquely congruent with “his” background claims, Marjorie Sturm draws on a rich array of material to assemble a first documentary feature that’s fascinating on numerous levels. The topic’s residual infamy (plus the onscreen presence of many duped celebrities) should make this a viable specialty item as it expands beyond its home-turf theatrical launch March 13 at San Francisco’s Roxie Theater.
San Francisco was where JT (aka Jeremiah “Terminator”) LeRoy claimed to have been abandoned by his “truckstop prostitute” mother after a cross-country road trip. After years purportedly on the street, involved in drugs and prostitution, he was encouraged at age 15 by a therapist to write “as a form of therapy.” As early as 1994, he began soliciting long-distance mentoring relationships with numerous established writers, editors and literary agents. All were at first reluctantly intrigued by the unseen teenager’s harrowing circumstances, then enthralled by the precocious writing samples they were sent.
The publication of his allegedly autobiographical novel “Sarah” in 1999 greatly expanded LeRoy’s following. Its lurid yet curiously lyrical poor-white-trash saga of an androgynous boy pulled into his hostile mother’s trick-turning lifestyle made LeRoy (then supposedly still just 19) a celebrity. The apparent overlaps between his fiction and real-life history, not to mention their hot-button themes (child abuse, sexual exploitation, gender dysphoria, homelessness, et al.), proved irresistible to a dizzying range of media outlets always looking for the next big thing.
More, that dramatic backstory, combined with the inspirational aspect of his writing success, attracted celebrities well beyond the literary realm. (Famous fans/”friends” seen here at various events and readings run the gamut from Sandra Bernhard, Michael Musto and Susan Dey to rock stars Stephan Jenkins and Billy Corgan.) Asia Argento directed a starry film feature of the (again, supposedly autobiographical) story collection “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things” in 2004; other materials were also sold as screen properties.
But amid the rapt media glare, some began to raise doubts over this “extraordinary found object in the literary fields,” even as LeRoy himself slowly emerged from shy, seldom-glimpsed early fame to a fairly shameless public omnipresence. (The author’s slight androgynous frame was always cloaked in wigs, shades and other guises, however.) The “vulnerable, stuttering, schizophrenic kid we had first known” was now a “monster of ambition.”
The mountain of media coverage allowed certain observers and presumed intimates to realize how often LeRoy’s confidences and tales of past traumas contradicted one another. Those who had either lived in San Francisco — or (like Sturm) worked with the city’s mentally ill and homeless populations during his alleged period on the streets — found those stories didn’t match up, and couldn’t be confirmed by any witnesses. None, that is, beyond LeRoy’s adopted family of local couple Laura Albert and musician Geoffrey Knoop, who happily exploited the fame wave alongside him.
In late 2005, successive investigative pieces in New York magazine and the New York Times revealed the truth: There was no JT LeRoy, save as a construct. Forty-year-old Albert had been the actual writer all along, while Knoop’s half-sister Savannah played LeRoy in public appearances. The resulting fallout triggered widespread anger and embarrassment from those who’d been duped, as well as at least one lawsuit. But the cagey Albert (whom Sturm never interviews directly here) left many questions unanswered even after she finally, just partially emerged from hiding later on. Was she simply a frustrated-artist grifter who’d found a genius solution to creative obscurity, then cynically milked it for all it was worth? Was JT LeRoy a deliberate, postmodern act of literary performance? Or was that writing persona a genuine form of therapy for a “very disturbed individual,” as the otherwise tight-lipped San Francisco psychologist Terrence Owens attests in court-deposition footage?
“The Cult of JT Leroy” is astutely framed as a still-evolving mystery, with Sturm letting its participants (the most notable non-participants being Albert and Savannah Knoop, as well as certain prominent celebrity supporters like Gus Van Sant) recall their own seduction and slowly dawning incredulity in a roughly chronological account. Fragmentary, impressionistic re-enactments dot a diverse assembly that otherwise draws on a great deal of archival footage in addition to newly shot interviews. While Albert’s decision not to defend herself here leaves her looking much like the conscienceless, sometimes emotionally sadistic manipulator some retroactively view her as, a late flurry of shrugs that “the writing doesn’t hold up” from former acolytes suggests their critical judgment is now as distorted by resentment as it once was by media hyperbole.
The result is consistently absorbing, with the diverting range of materials deployed united by Josh Melrod’s canny editing and an aptly spectral score by Ernesto Diaz-Infante.
Sadly ridiculous. This anti-feminist Sturm doesn’t believe it’s okay for an author to use a pseudonym. What’s sad is not that a couple of rich a-holes got embarrassed, but that a great writer like Albert may have not even gotten the praise she deserved, at least not as soon as she did, without taking on a persona. This speaks volumes about the sexism still permeating our society. For Ms. Sturm, as George Eliot (Mary Anne Evans) once said, “Gossip is a sort of smoke that comes from the dirty tobacco-pipes of of those who diffuse it: it proves nothing but the bad taste of the smoker.”
Anyone who feels “hoaxed” by a public persona and a work of fiction needs to see a therapist themselves. Family lying to you and manipulating you is traumatic; trusting in an artist to spoonfeed you reality is delusional.
Anyone who would defend Ms. Albert’s deception or suggest that the fraud she perpetrated on literary society was some sort of brilliant and empowering end-run to access a world that wouldn’t have allowed a talented 30 year old female writer legitimate entry needs to see a therapist immediately. What the movie proves in its savvy way is how truly manipulative we all can be when we want to believe. The tragedy here, aside from Laura Albert’s sadistic emotional manipulation of JT Leroy’s fans, is that her hoax ultimately backfired, creating a toxic cloud that destroyed most of the positivity her questionable ‘talent’ may have generated in those who found her writing (as JT Leroy) genuinely affecting. A fascinating story and an excellent documentary.
I am the unfortunate person who introduced Sturm into the world of JT. I shot JT for numerous magazines and wanted a film-maker to cover the shoots as I loved the JT books.
To me the identity swapping is part of the art of Laura Albert. I find Sturm’s take on the JT scene disturbingly negative, opportunistic and desperate. Sturms film work previous to being introduced into this world was contentless and with no focus or merit.
She has used footage of myself and my shoots in this documentary which I never gave her permission to use. Heading this very artical is a picture of mine that I did not give Variety the permission to use.
I am a great admirer of Laura Albert’s work and find Sturm’s negativity the small mindedness of someone who has no creativity of her own and leaches of someone else.
Please remove my image form this article.
Kate Garner
For the public record and Garner’s information — the image seen above of Savannah Knoop (playing JT Leroy) that is being used to promote Sturm’s film is a still image Sturm created from the video footage she shot in Los Angeles. It is Sturm’s image. Garner may not have come to the same conclusions as Sturm did after the hoax was revealed but the image’s authorship is not a legitimate issue. If Garner feels guilty and responsible and even loyal to Albert, so be it, but insulting and deprecating Sturm’s prior work and this film’s extraordinary ability to pull together so many fascinating themes does not ring true. Sturm gave voice to the many people who had something to say in the aftermath of what was a negative experience for them.
Are you fucking kidding me, I’m sorry but “someone who has no creativity of her own and leaches of someone else” is Albert to a T; Good riddance.
The victims are standing up to be counted!
This self-described “unfortunate person,” who helped to perpetuate the JT Leroy hoax (whether wittingly or unwittingly is not clear from her comment here), is yet another victim–not of the hoax, but of the hoax-busters.
You really couldn’t make this stuff up. What Ms. Albert’s supporters as well as her detractors seem to miss is that this film reveals, in amazing detail, Ms. Albert’s genius. She spent hours on the phone with several middle-aged gay men, posing as a damaged transgender youth, threatening suicide and convincing each man in turn that he was the young boy’s salvation! Promising love. In exchange, well, for a bit of help gaining access to the literary establishment to which these men belonged.
That was a lot of work, and she did it convincingly. Some of these men are now embarrassed, and some realize that the perpetrator merely found a way to approach them that allowed them to suspend reason and rationality in exchange for the fantasy that this anonymous boy loved them.
Some people who appear in the film call Ms. Albert evil, and some opine that she is mentally ill. But no one calls her stupid.
Well written comment. Hindsight shows Albert was certainly not stupid, but incredibly negligent.
That said she made me question truth in writing. I’m left thinking equivocation and starfucking can’t make her work less powerful – but ultimately negate its worth.
I bought “Sarah” when I was 12. Had many of the same f’***kwed up things I read happen to me and connnected to what I read as a truthful account.
I’d like to know more about the deceit, but refuse to put any more money in Albert’s pocket – Is she connected to this economically?
I’ve seen this film. Excellent. Fucked up and FUN.