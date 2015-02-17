Film Review: 'Old Fashioned'

The leading man often seems more like a brooding menace in this handsomely produced but painfully slow faith-based romantic drama.
The line between priggishness and creepiness is repeatedly smudged by multihyphenate Rik Swartzwelder in “Old Fashioned,” a faith-based drama that looks as lovely as an expensive greeting card, but moves as slowly as a somnolent turtle. Making a less-than-promising debut as a feature filmmaker, Swartzwelder wants to engage his target audience with a tale of moral redemption through chaste romance. Trouble is, throughout a good portion of his movie, the writer-director gives off a disconcerting Norman Bates vibe while playing a small-town Ohio antiques dealer who rents the apartment above his store to a free-spirited young woman and her cat.
Years earlier, Clay Walsh (Swartzwelder) sowed entire acres of wild oats as the producer of “Girls Gone Wild”-type videos. But that was then, this is now: To overcompensate for his wastrel ways, Clay has become positively puritanical, scrupulously adhering to self-imposed rules regarding dating (a no-no) and sexual congress (a hell no-no).
Indeed, Clay has become such a prude that he refuses to be alone in the same room with any woman other than his saintly — but, if should be noted, not entirely uncritical — Aunt Zella (Dorothy Silver). As a result, Amber (Elizabeth Ann Roberts), his new tenant, must wait outside in the cold, wrapped in a blanket, when Clay must enter her apartment to attend to the pilot light. Oddly enough, Amber finds her landlord’s reticence more amusing than unsettling. But then again, given what we learn of her past track record with men, maybe it’s a welcome change for her to be around a guy who maintains a respectful distance.
With his whispery voice, tousled hair, baggy jeans and oversized sweatshirts, Swartzwelder conveys arrested-development boyishness and tightly wound time bomb in equal measure. Audiences primed to expect the worst from characters like this may half expect Clay to set aside his furniture-repair projects at some point and either devote time to his taxidermy hobby, or check on his mummified mom in the basement. To be fair, the character slowly — very, very slowly — reveals that he has the heart (his own, not anyone else’s) of a true romantic. But even when the music starts to play and the candles — lots and lots of candles — are lit, Swartzwelder never develops credible chemistry with the gamely perky Roberts.
The supporting characters are so thinly written that they are almost entirely defined by the actors who play them. Tyler Hollinger adds a mild spark of naughtiness to the proceedings as a sexist shock jock whose friendship with Clay dates back to the latter’s bad old days. And Silver sounds a welcome note of common sense as Aunt Zella upbraids Clay for “the way you carry around ancient, crusty, useless guilt like a tired poodle you want to show off.”
David George’s warm-hued color lensing is quite attractive. But the soundtrack is littered with generic feel-good pop and soft rock, and the treacly lyrics of the tune played under the closing credits (“Life is a thousand songs waiting to be sung … ”) doubtless will hasten the departure of even the film’s most devout admirers.
This movie wanted to be the opposite of 50 Shades of Grey. It succeeded, but not in ways it was intended to. While 50 Shades was about a relationship that’s physically abusive, this movie was about an emotionally abusive relationship. The male lead is such an unbelievable jerk (and possibly a date rapist) who has no concept of what a real relationship is. The female lead is actually charming and likable, which makes this movie even more egregious.
This was a movie that left me rubbing my chin. All I could think was: How could someone misunderstand relationships so badly? And how can so many people flock to it for no other reason than to have your personal world view reaffirmed? There’s a reason why so many of these christian films coming out lately have been so bad. People will turn out to see these poorly acted, poorly written, poorly directed films a dozen times. If you are someone who sincerely thinks that this movie is good then you need to watch more movies.
The sad part is that if this audience was more discerning and expected better they would probably get it. But since they seem to be willing to settle for the ‘Old Fashioned’s and ‘War Room’s of the world, this is the best they’ll get.
Never mind that our romantic leads have no chemistry and that I was actively annoyed that this charming girl was ending up with a judgmental creep, this relationship strikes me was a doomed one. There is no sense of compromise. He says from the out set that it’s his way of the highway. Even in the end he never changes or admits to doing wrong. He just pampers her a bit and buys her an expensive gift and all is forgiven. As someone who once watched a friend suffer through an abusive relationship, this was actually kind of upsetting since this is a standard abuser tactic.
And for a guy who talks about respecting women he sure as hell had no respect for the stripper at his friends bachelor party. The way he got all uppity and looked down on her and then had the gall to tell his D.J. buddy about respecting women made me wish that bouncer had broken his nose. This guy didn’t respect women. He treats them like children to be constantly sheltered, admonished, and shuffled back into line.
And for the record, a guy who can’t be alone with a woman isn’t romantic: It’s either sexist or creepy. What it says is either I can’t be alone with a woman or sex will happen which makes him some kind of creepy pervert, if not an outright rapist. Or it says that he doesn’t trust women to not want to have sex with a total stranger on the first meeting. Either way, it’s not sweet or romantic, it’s messed up.
I get that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, to some people it may be a good movie, but in my book good it was not. Clay’s unwillingness to change and his lack of understanding of what old fahioned dating is is simply appalling. The characters were bland, paper cutouts of an overused formula of romance movies, if you could call it that, which I don’t. And yes a movie can be good with the right people behind it,someone who understands what it’s means to date seriously and isn’t a one night stand, but this film felt like a child’s interpretation of what old fashion dating is. And hopefully I never have to sit through something so mind numbing ever again.
Wow, is variety really the spice of life? Funny how one person sees a rose and another sees thorns. Saw this movie 5 times, never done that before…I loved ALL of it, cast,story,music..beauty Truly is in the eye of the beholder. Guess thats why Baskinrobbins has 31 flavors.
“Old Fashioned” was without a doubt the BEST MOVIE i’ve seen in a very ling time…so refreshing to sit and enjoy on the big screen a wholesome “love story” without one word of profanity, one scene of violence.
The storyline of the moral change in Clay as a result of his faith is a beautiful truth happening all over the world and (in my opinion) is more “newsworthy” than murder & other violent hate type crimes…we all know that type of storyline doesn’t SELL news!! For those of us who hope, dream & desire a better “world” for our children and grandchildren, the movie “Old Fashioned restored that hope/belief in believing one person CAN make a powerful difference….kudos to Rik Swartzwelder for a job well done!…i saw the movue twice in less than 24 hiurs & my spirit craved more!…i can not wait for on demand & then DVD releases as i’m getting 10 copies munimum
to give as gifts (and of course o have a copy for myself) to invite friends over & have a “good old fashioned” movie & popcirn night… Thankful to Rik for having the vision and sering it through to “fruition!
Why Prime Sinister….we cross? Your narrow minded and unthoughtful comments not only speak to your rudeness and ignorance, but jealousy and low self esteem as well. Would you please enlighten the readers as to your contributions to the world? Sincerely, Duke of Squirrels
Fifty shades of awful! Sorry, but aren’t these two a little old to play young & untouched? She’s what, 45 and him 50’s? It’s about as steamy as real life desperate house wives or something. This may have worked far better with actors who were 20 years younger but no one cares about this plot line to make the story even the least bit compelling. Terrible concept, boring script, can’t-act-their-way-out-of-a-paper-bag acting. Snoozefest! Should have been straight to video at best. Waste of 2 hours of your precious life!
Maybe I’m an old romantic person, but love this movie. It is quite different from Hollywood movies; it is about respect, values and moral.
To utter one negative word about this movie is unbelievable to say the least. If our world had more movies like Old Fashioned, we would not be in the sorry, pitiful shape we are in today. As far as Hollywood’s opinion. REALLY?????? Who cares. Most, not all, feel the trashier the better. They believe you can’t have a winning movie without foul language, sex or at least some degree of it, blood, gore, and violence. Hollywood keep your 50 Shades, Kardashian insane self, and leave the rest of us to be renewed and in awe of how a movie like Old Fashioned can touch so many lives. If only I could write a column!!!!!!!
This is a wonderful movie. It is incredibly well crafted and acted. The chemistry and romantic tension between the main characters is almost unbearable throughout the movie. Variety doesn’t like it because its message is 180° away from that of 50 Shades and it makes a strong case for purity in relationships. Who cares? Hollywood elite critics lost their relevance years ago. Unless you seek sugar coated sewage in your movies, you will love this movie. It is one of the best that I have ever seen.
I actually enjoyed Swartzwelder’s character, Clay. My husband and I went to see this Valentines and ended up seeing Shades of Grey afterwards. Wow. We actually couldn’t sit through Shades after seeing Old Fashioned. We left Shades halfway through. Clay’s character in Old Fashioned did not seem creepy at all… just sad… someone in need of a hero (heroine in this instance). His character was refreshingly REAL as opposed to most romantic movie dudes who are one dimensional and fake. His respect for women was refreshing to say the least. We did not know Old Fashioned was a Christian movie going in, but it didn’t bother us at all. I kept thinking of Clay while watching Grey and in Shades and couldn’t help noticing how scary and creepy Grey was! How Grey so totally disrespects women especially Anna. Wish there were more movies like Swartzwelder’s. I highly recommend Old Fashioned. I came away wanting to go home and be faithful to my husband, dust off my old Bible and be brave enough to have some character. Old Fashioned filled me with hope and warmth.
I asked my husband to take me on Valentine’s Day. Very enjoyable. Highly recommend!
I Loved the movie! Thought if was funny and sooo refreshing and entertaining! Thouhgt the banter between all the characters was great too…I would recommend it!
Wow, not what I came away with at all. The story is beautiful…….it’s a story of redemption. It clearly demonstrates how to treat someone with real love, respect, and dignity…….not how to act like an animal. It’s actually very sad to me that treating someone with kindness and consideration is so boring or repulsive to some people. Very good acting, too, by the way!
Refreshing! Romantic! Entertaining! Fun! Endearing! A New Favorite!
Needs a Part 2 and 3 and 4!
Loved it!
Breaks the mold of the typical boring trash out there!
I loved the movie Old Fashioned, more men should view this movie to get a insight of what dating really is. This movie was about love, not sex! good old fashion dating!!! loved it!!
Did we see the same movie? For your review it looks like you came in with a lot of preconceived notions and then fitted you review into that template. I came into the movie looking for an alternative to Hollywood’s latest incarnation of a a romantic movie 50 Shades of Grey. I found this movie to be charming and entertaining. I thought characters were engaging. A movie with an actual storyline and plot not another formula movie. But maybe that is just me .
I loved this movie and have now seen it four times. I recommend it for a date night or as a starting point for conversations with teens on how they should expect to be treated on dates.
Norman Bates??? Thoughtful and normal is creepy?
I get the same feeling that the reviewer had preconceived notions, and because Clay doesn’t fit the reviewer’s idea of what a leading man should be, he has to denigrate the film. Instead of being okay with something different (like *Variety* suggests) maybe he should review for *the same old one night stand with sexy strangers’* magazine.
The reviews that I see definitely prove the point that sex sells (hence how well fifty shades is doing) and to me that’s just sad. I saw a review of someone saying how getting to a woman’s heart was about getting her a Mani and an expensive date. That wasn’t even the point -.- he pampered her bc that’s what she wanted and it meant a lot to her since she was always treated so terribly from her past loves. Anyone else get the whole Clay being able to repair all these antiques but letting his past get in the way of love? No. Okay, guess only me and my boyfriend can really enjoy this stuff then. I honestly loved the movie. It makes you look at marriages and relationships in a completely different perspective! It was definitely an eye opener and it’s good to see something different and not just sex, sex, sex. I plan to watch this yet again with my boyfriend or possibly my sisters bc it’s officially my favorite movie. Sure, I have to drive out more than usual to watch it but it’s well worth it
I liked it. I don’t know why people can’t just like “nice”. I guess it’s because we are all so jaded. I really liked it.
I guess society seems to be like when you come out of a bad relationship. You almost are attracted to the same bad people..maybe it’s a self respect thing… that is how society seems to be….we find it attractive in objectify ourselves….that’s why 50 shaded made 80million…to bad…
It is slow moving. In fact, it is painfully slow at times but Clay is attempting to right past wrongs. He sees nothing wrong in approaching dating the old fashioned way, when women were actually courted, valued and put up on a pedestal.
His character does take his brooding a bit too far but he genuinely has a conscience about how he’s treated women in the past and doesn’t want to be that guy anymore.
Sorry to disagree with the author, but I found it to be a refreshing change.
I am Riks step dad. If your review is accurate, then why were the theatres packed, and why did the audiences stand to applaud? If you compare the percentage of theatres shown in with the revenue earned, Old Fashioned would have killed 50 shades if it were shown in over 3.000 venues.
The audience stood and applauded Tranformers 3 when I saw that too, so I guess that means that’s also a great movie.
Well said Brad, I’m glad somone can see this movie for what it truly was. This article is completely accurate, the fact of the matter is a woman should not be pushed away or treated like the woman in this movie is. When people compare this to 50 shades of grey and say it’s better because it doesent have the typical Hollywood nudity and such it makes me laugh. With or without nudity a good love story can be told as long as the person knows what a good relationship truly is, the writer of this movie does not.
I had the joy of seeing this in Grand Rapids with my husband the week before its release……I took six of my girlfriends the following week. We’re in Indiana today and will try to see it again. It was a fantastic movie, well done, very good acting. Most importantly, a beautiful story. You should be proud of Ric!