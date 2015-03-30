Film Review: ‘A Girl Like Her’

A conceptually sophisticated, emotionally manipulative drama about America's teen bullying epidemic.
The causes and consequences of teen bullying get a potent if not entirely persuasive airing in “A Girl Like Her,” a mix of found-footage thriller, mock-doc realism and public service announcement that rings true almost as often as it rings false. There is much to admire in writer-director Amy S. Weber’s well-acted, well-meaning cautionary tale about a high-school student who attempts suicide after being relentlessly targeted by a verbally abusive classmate. Yet the film’s agenda-driven approach, while sure to strike topical chords and generate exposure in American high schools far and wide, has the inevitable effect of compromising the drama, which seems less and less convincing the more blatantly it strives for authenticity.
Weber’s film has a tough opening scene: Jessica Burns (Lexi Ainsworth), a sophomore at South Brookdale High School, opens her parents’ medicine cabinet, downs a bottle of pills and falls unconscious. All this is shot from Jessica’s p.o.v.: She’s wearing a pin concealing a tiny camera, which we later learn was given to her six months earlier by her friend Brian (Jimmy Bennett), for reasons that will be revealed shortly. As the girl lingers in a coma, watched over by her heartbroken parents (Stephanie Cotton, Mark Boyd), a documentary filmmaker, Amy (Weber herself), starts filming in and around the corridors of South Brookdale High, determined to capture a definitive snapshot of the average public-school experience. It’s not long before Amy has begun tracking the story of Jessica’s suicide attempt, the motive for which she soon traces to Avery Keller (Hunter King), one of the most popular girls in school — and, as we later observe in Jessica’s secretly recorded footage, the sort of mean girl who would give even Regina George pause.
In short, every moment of “A Girl Like Her” is meant to be perceived as “real,” captured by cameras that are explicitly accounted for in the story — whether it’s Jessica’s pin, Avery’s own video diaries or the more heavy-duty equipment wielded by Amy’s crew. It’s a shrewd enough conceit, nicely reflecting the obsession with self-depiction and technology that afflicts the average modern teenager (and quite a few adults as well), while also heightening the verisimilitude of what we’re watching. Working with d.p. Samuel Brownfield and editor Todd Zelin, Weber capably simulates the look and texture of a documentary, observing with fly-on-the-wall detachment as students hang out in the hallways, capturing the heated discussions at an emergency PTA meeting, and using school administrators and teachers as calm, rational talking heads.
At a certain point, however, Weber pushes her conceptual strategy well past the point of plausibility. If what we’re seeing here is supposed to pass for an actual documentary, the result feels clumsy enough at times as to suggest a textbook demonstration of how not to make one — starting with the crew’s habit of eavesdropping on students in their most private moments (the sound recording in these scenes is improbably first-rate). Elsewhere, there are instructive reminders that throwing a verite frame around a scene doesn’t automatically render it believable, just as the act of filming a parent’s grief doesn’t become less exploitative simply because the camera is shaking along with them.
What makes “A Girl Like Her” intriguing in spite of these flaws is the fact that Weber’s interest clearly resides more with the villain than with the victim in this scenario, which may account for why Jessica, though well played by Ainsworth, never becomes more than an object of sympathy. Avery, by contrast, emerges as the true protagonist of a story that fully intends not only to expose her, but also to redeem her — to hold her up as a living, breathing embodiment of the old saying that “Hurt people hurt people.” Heading up a strong cast, the 21-year-old King (an Emmy winner for her work on “The Young and the Restless”) etches a fully rounded characterization here, doing full justice to Avery’s viciousness, but also to the defensiveness and vulnerability lurking beneath her stereotypical blonde-queen-bee surface.
Humanizing a monster — and allowing her to tell her story in her own words — is an eminently worthy aim in a movie that is nothing if not eminently worthy. But at a certain point, Weber’s meddlesome alter ego doesn’t seem to be documenting the events in question so much as auditioning for the job of guidance counselor, all but enfolding her characters in a group hug. The teary-eyed, over-scored montage that closes “A Girl Like Her” would feel manipulative in the extreme even if it didn’t build to a final shot of altogether remarkable dishonesty: For a movie that’s trying to teach the teenagers of America that their actions can have tragic repercussions, there’s something borderline irresponsible about the idea that a simple show of remorse is all it takes to make everything OK.
This movie is a 10/10. It should be watched by every student across North America. It has a powerful punch. Some are asking for a second movie. I’m not sure anyone has all the answers yet to be able to make a second. The answers to stop bullying is a work in progress.
I watched this on Netflix and assumed it was an actual documentary and felt so much of it didn’t ring true or make sense especially how they had all of that footage. It bothered me enough to try and find out more about it. So now knowing it is a film and not a documentary it actual makes me think the film was not so well done in parts.
I was bullied in grade school many years ago. (I am now in my 60’s.) I remember my stomach being tied in knots every day going to school and not knowing what would happen. It was one of the most horrible experiences of my life. In those days bullying was just a part of life and no one thought much about it.
I didn’t tell anyone for a long time. I never told my parents. I do remember finally telling a teacher who took me to the teacher whose classroom this gang of girls attended. That teacher didn’t believe me (even though I was an outstanding, honors student and popular in school). These girls were not. They were “ruffians”, so to speak. The other teacher thought the ringleader was a wonderful girl. Fortunately for me, we graduated from grade school and went on to separate high schools. That’s when it ended.
I thought the film was riveting. I identified with the victim. I never thought much about my tormentor(s). The film gave me a different perspective although that would not have mattered to me as a child. To this day, I am a defender of those I see being abused, whether its one child on another or men on women. I have actually endangered myself a few times, but have always had a “knee jerk” reaction to intercede, although I am a woman. I never really thought about why I’m that way or why I do that. Maybe now I know.
This is a great movie. Extremely powerful. Potent and a must see! I have been bullied at school, and was a bully to my little sister at home. What a sour-grapes review. I live in senior adult apartment building now, and bullying in these buildings is rampant nationwide (USA). I’ve seen plenty of bullying here, but fortunately for me, I’m left alone by these women. Friends in other buildings have been sexually harassed by male senior neighbors, and have endured from women tenants much of what Avery does in the movie.
Hello I’m Charlotte this movie was very moving and so very true to my highschool experience. I was the bully. I bullied because it made me feel better and if I could go back and tell everyone sorry I would I hope I never made anyone feel the need to kill them self’s. After I was kicked out ta school for bullying and grow up a little I never once was mean to anyone ever again. It was a lesson learned and if you see anyone being harmed in any way. Do something it is very serious for both bully and bullied.
They should make a second movie that shows how Brian and her family takes care of her and how the school reacts to her being back at school and that Avery becomes depressed and that Jessica helps her.
This I couldn’t even read most of this crap this woman or man tried to write. I hate when people watch a video and totally miss the point of the whole movie or book by grading it on the quality of how the film was filmed.
You totally missed the point of the movie and as someone who has been bullied just like this, its fact. Everything in that video has happened to me and some. Stop taring apart a movie and enjoy it for the message its trying to spread Bullying kills period.
This movie is great and it has an overpowering concept in bullying and when I watched this i was just weeping and swimming in my own tears I recommend this movie 10/10 it’s very emotional movie but it’s a great one also very good acting it is just great
PLEASE MAKE A SECOND MOVIE < I WANT TO KNOE WHAT HAPPENS AFTER JESSICA WAKES UP AND WHAT DOES THE SCHOLL DO ABOUT IT , AND HOW CAN THE STUDENTS LEARN FROM THIS MISTAKE THAT HAPPENS EVERY SINGLE DAY.
I am Avery. I bully people because it made me feel good about myself. Like I was finally somebody and one of the popular kids. I watched this movie an it was really emotional to me. The thought of this actually happening to someone really does sadden me. I’m going to change my ways for good because I see that the world is in need of change. I want to be apart of it.
I was Jessica. This movie hit home for me because I too was bullied to the point of trying to kick myself with pills. Everyday was a battle everywhere I went I was scared and timid of who might be there…I have a bleeding disorder and my bullies would punch me to watch it bruise after that summer I tried taking my ow. Life. My mom found me in her bedroom unconscious and rushed me to the hospital where I had my stomach pumped. I’m so blessed to have lived through a horrible adolescence because now I can share my story and tell people it truly does get better if you want it to
Wow that sounds exactly like me…I’m sorry
I see where the author of this article is coming from. If you look at the film through the lens of a staunch film critic that is only paying attention to performance, organization, and film tactic. I wouldn’t rate this film very high in most regards. However, for those of us that have a heart that still beats in our chest, we can see the emotionally driven, all-too-real message that Weber was trying to convey. It is a fact that bullying has been the cause of lost life in our country! A Girl Like Her brilliantly captured what has, and continues to happens in not only schools, but all levels of social interaction. Humans are losing touch with intrinsic empathy. The focus being placed on the antagonist has the intent of showing the shadow of the contience. The one thing that we never, under any circumstances, want to face: ourselves. Weber understands that showing a girl on life support in the ICU doesn’t have much affect on the audience. We’re so familiar with the image of victimization that it’s become irrelevant and overplayed. What we are not familiar with is having to stare into our own eyes as we commit acts of hatred and violence. We are not familiar with walking in our victims skin. We are not familiar with being held accountable for our actions. That is why this film harnessed so much power. If films are a work of art, like music, or paintings, or photography. It is foolish to say that music is garbage because the recording quality wasn’t up to par. Or that a painting is terrible because the brushes were old and the canvas was recycled. Content is what is important, and the content of A Girl Like Her is existentially important!
This was a highly manipulative film. The fact is that many bullies are kids with high self esteem who come from high achieving families. Their parents are often influential and the kids grow up with a sense of entitlement and disdain toward others. School administrators are often afraid of crossing the parents, and most surprisingly, I saw first hand how many teachers want the popular kids to like them, so they overlook the cruelty and get annoyed and impatient with the bullied kid. It’s the ugliest secret about bullying out there–that teachers and administrators know it’s happening but pretend there’s nothing they can do.; This was not believable at all. Hurt people actually often don’t hurt people– they are more empathetic due to their own trauma. I wish someone would address this issue without relying so heavily and falsely on cliches. Because this film has the specific purpose of portraying a ‘breakthrough’ epiphany with the bully, the focus is so very much on the wrong person. This film is going to do more harm than good, I fear.
Thank you Francois! It is a clever little cliche but it is not true, not always. I was Jessica. I don’t have any empathy for Avery in this movie or any out there. I had bullies of all spectrums in school, starting in elementary. One was my neighbor too. I was getting pushed around in school and harrassed if I was outside at home. She wasn’t rich or privileged. I had bullies in middle and highschool after we moved. These were bullies whose parents felt they could do no wrong and lived a rich life not wanting for anything. One very pretty rich girl bullied an autistic kid in class and the teacher thought it was funny. She had everything but she had to chip away at another person. I had bullies steal from me in school and heard the admistrators in the other room talking with the girls friends who ratted her out. she stole my senior yearbook and the school said no more were printed. I cried and begged the principle to do something. My mom had come up with the money for another yearbook but they kept saying there were no more. It was only him and I in the room and he threw his yearbook at me and yelled at me to take his. A few weeks later that girl and her sisters were in a newspaper article about their scholarships and plans for college. The school just wanted me to shutup while doing nothing about it
I don’t want to be a bitter person but I don’t forgive averys. They hurt me and my friends too much. School was torture from elementary all the way through high school. I almost took it as far as Jessica multiple times.
Francois is absolutely right. Having been relentlessly bullied as a child, this warm and fuzzy new anti-bullying sentiment of the past few years intrigues me, but it seems the focus is all on the children/peers. I was equally mistreated by teachers who pathetically and desperately wanted to be “cool” and liked by the popular kids, and this issue persists in schools today. Looking back, I find the torment I endured from my peers more forgivable than the bullying by my fifth grade teacher (and I was not his only victim!) and of course the cliche gym teacher, who was more interested in making fun of me for sucking at basketball than ever doing a thing to actually teach me how to play it. “Teachers” need to grow up and be the adult. As for the film, I just didn’t find it believable. I’ve never seen a bully apologize or show remorse.
I feel like people showed the bully so much compassion even the lady who wanted to record her none of the parents or anyone on the school bored got to see it all and how serious it was. All they did was show her what she did she felt bad and cried but the girl Jessica almost lost her life in this movie and that’s the only thing they can do I’ve been builed and I still feel like nobody really took it serious except her bestfriend in the movie and the parents of Jessica the lady saw the video and knew exactly what happened but the bully didn’t really have any consequences except feeling bad and anyone can do that
I feel like what they tried to do with showing compassion to the bully, is trying to get her to open up and admit what she did. Once they were able to do that they could show her what it is that she was doing wrong.
The protrayl of the proteganist growth is to show the assuming nature of teens and the mental issues they go through. No teenager fully understands their emotions and to show how her family was crumbling from the inside explains mentally what she was going through. While this is not a reson but an explanation the school “authority” fails and is unaquipped to deal with such a thing.
While the “camera” work may be shotty at best this film shows the true psychological nature of bully mentality with the real life consequences.
You need to make a 2nd move to this because I would like to find out what happen after she wakes up.
There is an aftermath thing that has conversations with people after the fact.
The critic and “author” of this article obviously has no conception or perspective of either sides. This is true to a fault. Whether a faux doc or not. Someone obviously and unfortunately, personally knows, understands and has lived on both sides. It’s a film that should be shown to all parents starting in late grade school and on. Because there are women in the 30+ age range that act like this. No one, unless those that actually deal with it could possibly ever understand. And have NO right to judge unless you’ve lived thru this hell
This movie is very well done. The acting is excellent. It sermed like a real documentary. I want my teenage granddaughter to watch it.
I do not agree with this article. I think that movie showed that there are two sides to bullying and even though it’s not OK to be the bully there is clearly something going on that causes people to bully people and I think that it is right to show both sides. in this article saying that it didn’t seem like a documentary? it’s not. it’s a movie depicted as a documentary. But this article is missing the whole main point here and that’s to show people how serious bullying is. I think this article spent too much time worried about how the movie was presented than they really thought about the message that was being put out there. The messages how serious bullying is from every aspect of it it affects everybody not just the person being bullied. It affects the bully, the people around the situation, the families the teachers, and everybody. more people need to take a stand and more movies need to be made like this one .
kids never tell their parents when they are being bullied. as parents we should never allow our kids to fear giving us this information. i was bullied and I never told my mother for two reasons she would get mad at me for allowing it to happen or she would come up to the school and make it worse. We have to let our children know that. instead we should calmly talk with our kids and develop a plan of action that will not make the child feel more stress then they already do. its important to show the child how to maintain their dignity in the process of handling the situation.
Bullying should be handled as quickly as possible, no one deserves to commit suicide or to be bullied to that point. Honestly if the bully put themselves in our shoes the one who gets bullied i bet they would end it. Actions hurt bullies are the worst.
The end of that article sounds short-sighted. I don’t think her remorse was to show that it makes everything OK. I think it was to show the consequences of being a bully. Her pain could be felt in the audience. That was pain and regret she would have to live with and it would be awful. It even made her look suicidal herself, wishing she were the one not breathing, going on about how she had no one to talk to. There are more widespread repercussions of bullying than one might think; one being the bully living with him/herself. I think the viewers would also be livid if the bully showed no remorse. We all wanted to see that at the very least, someone learned a lesson. It was also a reminder that bullies are indeed humans, and that if someone were able to be strong enough to reach out to the “monster,” many horrible things could be prevented. There are plenty of steps and actions that people can take in these situations. It’s sad to think that such a young girl learned a life lesson in such an incredibly painful way, and that her life may be ruined now too, when maybe all she needed was a good influence.
Having seen both Lexi Ainsworth and Hunter King in their soap settings, it’s nice to see both of these talented young women get the chance to shine in another area of the film amd television industry.