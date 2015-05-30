A provocative new Netflix documentary has just bowed on the streaming service, offering a disturbing inside look at the amateur porn industry and the young women who populate it.
“Hot Girls Wanted,” produced by Rashida Jones, takes viewers inside the world of young adult film stars after the camera stops rolling. In his Sundance Film Festival review, Variety’s Geoff Berkshire wrote that the film “will shock and outrage audiences in equal measure.”
“I was terrified, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if I could tell him no,” one of the girls admits in the newly released trailer.
“The film was created to not only expose this appalling business but to serve as a warning to teens and parents that good opportunities, particularly online, are never what they seem,” Netflix said in a statement.
Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus are directors of the film. “Hot Girls Wanted” is streaming now on Netflix.
It is the desire to avoid an ordinary life that drives these young women. They all want to mimic their favorite sex worker, Kim Kardashian.
LOL only in their case it’s the ghetto version of Kim Krapdashian!
Don’t pay for porn. It’s simple. Never pay for it. You see how much cash these guys flash; free flights, wads of notes up front. They’re not struggling to make a living, the girls don’t get royalties. Don’t pay, learn how to pirate full quality videos and pics (it’s not hard) & watch things change.
You’re deluding yourself..this isn’t the first anti-porn documentary to try to hurt the business and it’s stronger than ever. As for piracy..fact is they aren’t hurt by it and in fact it probably gives them more money..the ONLY reason Rashida Jones and you have an issue with it is because it’s women..i doubt you or her care about the Femdom(where they dominate me) porn or Gay Porn..
Very true!
Solid advice.
Look at most of the webcumers–I mean–webcamers. They are only days above their 18th birthday. Stop trying to portray this young women as naive!
This is another male-bashing propaganda flick like THE HUNTING GROUND. I’m glad Jameis Winston is suing his former accuser and Rolling Stone magazine has its tail between its legs!
Kim K has trashed the minds of our young girls…her fame and million $ brand from a sex tape.. is seducing the young minds..Kim K is a bad role model This is what America has come to making someone famous for a sex tape she is just a glorified porn star
It started even before her. But she became the poster girl for it! The white basketball guy and the Bush man didn’t seem to mind!
Watched this today and it really changed my feeling about the industry. These girls are way too young to be making these decisions that will forever alter their opportunities in life. It was crazy that they were answering craigslist listings saying “free plane ticket to LA/Miami.” I mean, if they’re that gullible, then being of age shouldn’t be the only requirement for this type of work.
I used to think 18 was old enough to make this type of decision, but seeing this documentary made me rethink this entire industry and the age at which these women can make these types of life altering decisions.
Seeing almost all of them quit the industry after a couple of months, and doing a quick search online showed that they can make hundreds of videos of these girls in less than 6 months and it totally changes their life (for the worse mostly). No job should be able to do that to someone at 18.
So, it’s bad to get paid a few grand to be naked in front of the camera . . . but to work many more hours (that adds up to months or years in some cases) for free as an intern is good? It’s crazy how Hollywood likes to brandish a stick and condemn sexuality when they’ve made money off it for years. It’s exploitation because of nudity – even though you get paid? Yet, working for FREE (which is common in Hollywood) is fine and dandy? Those girls make more money in an hour than most low level Hollywood assistants do in a week. When’s the documentary about Hollywood exploitation of interns and assistants coming out???
Does that free internship follow you for life? Come with tons of negative social baggage? Affect future employment and relationships? Does someone go back to their small town ashamed and embarrassed to face family and friends after that internship?
You have whipped up the mother of all false equivalences.
“I used to think 18 was old enough to make this type of decision, but seeing this documentary made me rethink this entire industry and the age at which these women can make these types of life altering decisions.”
Too young to be in porn, but not too young too have an abortion w/o parental consent if they happen to be 17 years and 11 months??? That’s the great hypocrisy of Liberal Democrats as I’m sure director Rashida Jones is.
As for you, Falsity, how old do you think Ice LaFoxe (daughter of another porn star) was when she started doing porn??? Or Catalina Taylor??? It’s on the record that it was 18. Even Taylor admits this in an interview.
The amateurs don’t, however, make the kind of money you seem to believe. They are abused and manipulated into the situations upon arrival in many circumstances. I’m sorry if this destroys your fapping material, as only a porn addict would like to believe these girls are treated correctly, but there are plenty of recordings of women sobbing, being choked into unconsciousness, being slapped around, being ignored as they’re saying ‘stop’ or ‘no’ for you to see how completely wrong you are.
The women you see in the big leagues are put out there the way they are in order for all girls looking for a lot of fast money to see in order to think, “That could be me!” when in reality, those women comprise maybe 5% of the porn population. Meanwhile, the rest are being physically and mentally destroyed because they’re nothing but meat to screw and make money off of. All those girls who you think are having fun aren’t. You are complicit in the rape of women who feel they have no choice after they’ve been pulled into that industry, and you should be ashamed. Though I know you won’t, because that would mean ending your daily viewings in order to get off because real people don’t do it for you anymore.
They ONLY thing separating the amateur from the pros is that the pros have some years of pole . . . dancing under their belt. No pun intended.
Are you saying that 95% of women in porn are being “physically and mentally destroyed”? I’ll give you that not every woman in porn is treated with respect off camera by the industry, there are certainly some scum bag companies, but to say 95% are essentially victims is incredibly closed minded.
Oowooh … SNAP !!!
Amy Berg has a new documentary called AN OPEN SECRET currently doing the rounds of the International Film Festivals.
And back in the late 1990s, the BBC had an icky undercover expose of the European modelliing industry and their treatment of underage models.
Netflix said in a statement “..that good opportunities, particularly online, are never what they seem”. Netflix also said ” Try our free 30 Day offer”
Nothing wrong with porn..much less amateur porn. It’s all over the swinger lifestyle. as long as there are no faces showed, and everyone involved is ok with it..no harm, no foul. I don’t care for these “amateur” sites though. Someone always has their hands out trying to make a buck.
But it is wrong with how some of the people participating in the amateur porn are treated.
I think that was what I was stating earlier. Someone always gas their hand in a pocket.
Good opportunities… You have to be really ignorant if you get into amateur porn thinking it was a good opportunity.
Everone knows what real work is and what easy money is. No education is needed if you are honest with yourself.
A whore is a whore. There is no sympathizing with one. Manipulative. Lazy. ´Work´ on their stomachs. That´s for the live chats. With their ego-fulfillment they sour the better condition of weak men. The young ´bitches´ of today adore the attention they garner and are less for it.
You sound bitter.
Good for Rashida.
Its quite disgusting the way the lib agenda glamorizes and celebrate irresponsibility and sexual perversions on MTV and in the media that leads impressionable young women to decisions that will ruin their lives forever.
I’m sure Rashida is a liberal herself,
but not all liberals are bad people.
Just a bad agenda.
It’s a shame how the conservative agenda has held down the minimum wage, cut tax dollar support for public universities and colleges, and let corporate America ship jobs and profits overseas, so that these young women don’t see any other good opportunities to achieve a middle class standard of living.
Not all conservatives are bad people. They just vote for bad people.
You’re crazy if you think white middle class or upper middle class girls in this country can’t find opportunities!!!
I’m just curious what you think of all the programs that Fox (News) owner Rupert Murdoch puts on all his other channels around the world that “glamorizes and celebrate irresponsibility and sexual perversions”?
Not all conservatives are bad people.
Just a bad agenda.
