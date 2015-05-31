Tyler Perry Talks Calling the Shots and Leaving a Legacy

Tyler Perry has never played by Hollywood’s rules.
That’s what the prolific writer, director, producer, chairman and actor, known for works such as “If Loving You Is Wrong,” the “Madea” movies and more told the audience is the secret to his success at the 7th annual Produced By L.A. conference Sunday at Paramount Studios.
Perry spoke to moderator Ava DuVernay, who directed the Oscar-nominated “Selma,” about how he approaches film, emphasizing how he feels the need to stay true to his own vision.
“Will I stay true to my own voice? Will I stay true to what I feel? Will I follow my heart in my decisions of: ‘This is how this has to be done for me,'” Perry said.
When Perry’s career was first getting off the ground in the late ’90s, doing stage shows in Georgia, he quit more than 17 jobs to follow his dream.
Perry continued to call the shots when he moved to Hollywood. When his TV series “House of Payne” was being shopped around by studios, Perry refused to do just a pilot, he said at the conference. He refused to do just a season. He demanded 90 episodes, and got it.
DuVernay asked him how he makes decisions, decisions such as taking on a 400-employee staff or building his own studio.
“What’s my instinct, what’s my gut? I don’t turn away from it,” Perry said. “I don’t talk myself out of it.”
Perry also touched the legacy he hopes to leave.
“As I’m talking about building and leaving a legacy, especially being a person of color, for my son, and for my grandchildren, it’s all about leaving something that they can be proud of,” Perry said. “To let them know … that no matter what is in the air about race, there is a way to make your own work.”
DuVernay joked that Perry knows a thing or two about branding.
“Branding’s good,” Perry responded. “I think I know it too much; ‘Tyler Perry’s this, Tyler Perry’s that.'”
The Producers Guild of America produced the event.
My name is, Evelyn Dixon im writing you to say I’ve never met a black man with so much talents as you, I love all of your shows and etc and on that note how do you come up these lines, you are so intelligent your parents should be so so proud of you and one day your kids will be too may, GOD BLESS ,I love you Mr perry
I’ve always been a Tyler Perry fan. This article sheds light on his past and how he became the man he is today. You go Tyler Perry! You are an inspiration.
the Adam Sandler of black movies! what no talent! so not funny! that stupid show on tbs didn’t last long.
I believe his movies don’t make the money they claim either like Obama’s unemployment numbers!
Perry has things to say about race that white America doesn’t want to hear, likewise he has things to say about the African-American community.
I also admire filmmakers like him and Gibson and Robert Rodriguez, with one foot in the system and the other outside the system, making it easier for them to do what they want with their films.
LOVE this man!!!!…..he makes all racism go up in smoke…..
Reblogged this on Universal Journal Review.
Legacy? Inept in every aspect of film-making, except branding.
And I say to Tez Gorman, Way to Go Tyler Perry, That’s my boy.
He does a good cross-dressing job as Madea. Not every actor can pull that off and building and running your own studio takes business saavy. You’re full of cr@p.
Reblogged this on Cerulean Chronicle and commented:
The following is an article courtesy of Variety about Tyler Perry talking about his rise as a playwright and filmmaker, and also his mission to leave a strong legacy through his work for his descendants:
go watch Richard Pryor do different characters and then tell me he’s got ANY TALENT AT ALL!
Yeah I know, say what you want about the quality of the writing or the finished product But one thing Tyler does know is what his niche is and what his audience wants. It’s like when you hear a filmmaker answer the question, who is the target audience for your film? And the filmmaker says “everyone”. You know he’s in trouble. Tyler makes his shows/films for a certain segment of the population, and they have rewarded him well.
It is quite the opposite as he was saying in his brilliant session, that because he did plays for 9 years, he knows what works or what doesn’t. He was quite inspiring