‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Taps Writer Stephany Folsom

With production set to start at the beginning of 2016, Marvel has brought on Stephany Folsom to polish the script for “Thor: Ragnarok,” sources tell Variety.

Earlier this fall the studio tapped Taika Waititi (“What We Do In the Shadows”) to direct the next installment of the franchise, with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the Norse God.

Mark Ruffalo will appear as Bruce Banner aka the Hulk in the pic. Tom Hiddleston and Jamie Alexander are also expected to return. Christopher Yost and Craig Kyle previously worked on the script.

Plot details remain vague, other than that the film will take place somewhere other than Earth and Asgard.

Marvel is making a habit of tasking female scribes to help shape their universe. Folsom joins the ranks of Nicole Pearlman, who penned “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and Meg LeFauve (“Captain Marvel”), who have entered the Marvel realm.

Folsom is best known for her Black List script “1969: A Space Odyssey or How Kubrick Learned to Stop Worrying and Land on the Moon.” Other credits include “The Princess of North Sudan,” which is currently being developed at Disney.

She is repped by Verve and Kaplan/Perrone. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

    1. Jose says:
      September 21, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      Why not follow up on your story and find out why she isn’t getting credit for writing the film

      Reply
    2. Tom H. says:
      December 6, 2015 at 11:15 pm

      This does not bode well. Stephany Folsom has virtually NOTHING on her resume to date and Taika Waititi has only a few episodes of Flight of the Conchords that anyone has ever seen. While I really hope this film turns out well, my ear is that it’ll be akin to the third Tobey Maguire Spiderman film.

      Reply
    3. DougW says:
      December 2, 2015 at 4:39 pm

      Hope we’ll be seeing Nat and Kat in this one.

      Reply
