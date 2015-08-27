A new teaser has debuted for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” featuring John Boyega’s character, Finn, wielding a blue lightsaber as he appears to face off with Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren in a continuation of the much-discussed scene from the first “Force Awakens” trailer, which introduced the concept of a crossguard lightsaber to a galaxy far, far away.

There has been an awakening… #StarWars #TheForceAwakens A video posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Aug 27, 2015 at 10:00am PDT

The video dropped on Instagram as a demonstration of the platform’s newly introduced landscape and portrait orientation options for photos and videos.

Driver’s enigmatic character has inspired plenty of speculation in the lead-up to the release of “Episode VII,” with reports revealing that his character is not a Sith in the vein of Darth Vader or Darth Maul — instead, Kylo Ren is a member of an order known as the Knights of Ren, and according to director J.J. Abrams, he built his unorthodox weapon from scratch.

“The lightsaber is something that he built himself, and is as dangerous and as fierce and as ragged as the character,” Abrams told EW, before discussing the look of the character — who has a familiar style of mask obscuring his face. “The movie explains the origins of [Kylo Ren’s] mask and where it’s from, but the design was meant to be a nod to the Vader mask. [Ren] is well aware of what’s come before, and that’s very much a part of the story of the film.”

Ren works under Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), described by Abrams as “a powerful figure on the Dark Side of the Force,” who provides the ominous voiceover for the Instagram teaser.

“The Force Awakens” bows in theaters on Dec. 18. Rian Johnson has been confirmed as the writer and director for “Episode VIII,” which is scheduled for for release on May 26, 2017. “Jurassic World” helmer Colin Trevorrow was recently announced as the director for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which is scheduled for release in 2019, while a Han Solo origin film, directed by “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street” helmers Chris Miller and Phil Lord, will bow in theaters on May 25, 2018. The first standalone film in the franchise, “Star Wars: Rogue One,” will debut on December 16, 2016, and is directed by “Godzilla’s” Gareth Edwards.

