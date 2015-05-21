Reese Witherspoon to Star in Disney’s Live-Action Tinker Bell Film

Reese Witherspoon Stars in Disney's Tinker Bell Movie
Reese Witherspoon is attached to star in Disney’s “Tink,” a live-action film based on the “Peter Pan” character Tinker Bell.
Witherspoon will also produce the pic with her producing partner Bruna Papandrea through their Pacific Standard banner. Victoria Strouse is penning the script.
Plot details are unknown other than that the film is set in the world of the classic novel with Tinker Bell in full focus. The project is still in development, and there is no timeline for it to go into production.
It’s yet another project based on a classic Disney animated pic that is being given the live-action treatment. Disney has already seen live-action versions of “Alice in Wonderland,” Sleeping Beauty story “Maleficent” and “Cinderella” become box office hits, and the studio sees this as a formula that works as well for a comicbook pic.
The studios has “Beauty and the Beast” in production and is also developing live-action versions of “Dumbo” and “Winnie the Pooh.”
Witherspoon was most recently seen in New Line’s “Hot Pursuit” and recently joined drama “Pale Blue Dot” at Fox Searchlight.
She is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.
I think Reese would be the perfect role for this. On top of that she’s blonde and is 5’1½” also Tinkerbell could be an adult and it doesn’t say in the rule book you have to be young.
I think you should you someone you like a teen to like 23 year old that looks kinda like a kid would be way better for this !!!! I would also love to audition for a role cause I love Tinker Bell and all the fairys !!!!!!!!!! Let me know when or if they are having auditions !!!! Please and Thanks
OMG, she is too old for the role.
stfu! :D TINKERBELL IS MY FAVVVVV! & so is reese :D xxxx
Oh god what is oscar winner Reese doing!
DisneyToons is looking really dead now.
Fantastic casting! If it was still 1998.
Ok, this sounds incredible.