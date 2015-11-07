AFM: Olga Kurylenko’s ‘Android’ Scores First Sale

SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios Singapore’s Mike Wiluan and Lindsey Martin and Magnet Management’s Jennie Frankel Frisbie.

Producers currently hold North American rights. The film will begin shooting at Infinite Studios Singapore in February.

“Android” centers on a lonely spaceship orbiting Neptune, where an astronaut fulfills his dream to rebuild his dead wife (Kurylenko) and their son as androids. But when the androids begin demanding lives of their own, the astronaut’s life is suddenly in danger.

Kurylenko will next appear in “A Perfect Day” with Benicio del Toro and Tim Robbins. Al Muntenau and Ingrid Pittana negotiated the deal for Square One.