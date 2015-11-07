AFM: Olga Kurylenko’s ‘Android’ Scores First Sale

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively.

The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios Singapore’s Mike Wiluan and Lindsey Martin and Magnet Management’s Jennie Frankel Frisbie.

Producers currently hold North American rights. The film will begin shooting at Infinite Studios Singapore in February.

Android” centers on a lonely spaceship orbiting Neptune, where an astronaut fulfills his dream to rebuild his dead wife (Kurylenko) and their son as androids. But when the androids begin demanding lives of their own, the astronaut’s life is suddenly in danger.

Kurylenko will next appear in “A Perfect Day” with Benicio del Toro and Tim Robbins. Al Muntenau and Ingrid Pittana negotiated the deal for Square One.

More Film

  • Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks

    Oscars: 'Shape of Water' Win Marks Awards Season Capstone for Venice Film Festival

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Premiere Hit with Technical Difficulties

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

  • Rampage trailer

    Dwayne Johnson's 'Rampage' Sets China Theatrical Release

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

  • Black Panther

    China Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Weekend

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

  • SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SXSW Film Review: 'Unfriended: Dark Web'

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

  • (L to R) JOHN CENA, LESLIE

    How 'Blockers' Brings a Feminist Twist to the Prom Sex Comedy

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Caine: I Won't Work With Woody Allen Again

    SquareOne Entertainment has acquired all German and Austrian rights to Olga Kurylenko’s sci-fi thriller “Android” from Fortitude International, Variety has learned exclusively. The project, to be directed by Niall Johnson from a script he co-wrote with Matt O’Reilly, was unveiled this week at the American Film Market. Producers are Trademark Films’ Ivan Mactaggart, Infinite Studios […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad