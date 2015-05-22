‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ Set for March 25 Against ‘Batman v Superman’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
My Big Fat Greek Wedding Sequel

Universal Pictures has slated “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” for March 25 — setting up a box office showdown with Warner Bros. tentpole “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Universal announced the sequel to the 2002 comedy last November. Nia Vardalos is returning as star and screenwriter. The revelation of a big family secret and an even bigger wedding brings the Portokalos family together again in the second installment.

Kirk Jones (“Nanny McPhee”) will direct. The film will be produced by Rita Wilson and Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Executive producers are Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Steven Shareshian and Vardalos.

The original film, starring Vardalos and John Corbett, was a surprise success with $368 million in worldwide grosses. IFC distributed “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in the U.S., where it grossed $240 million.

“Dawn of Justice,” starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, was originally slated to open this year on July 17, but was delayed and moved to May 6, 2016, in order to give the filmmakers “time to realize fully their vision.” The release date was moved once again from May 6, 2016 to March 25, 2016 to avoid a conflict with Disney-Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 4

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    4 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. cyrilaguzman says:
      June 11, 2017 at 7:43 am

      Hi!

      I’ve recently come across that crazy stuff, it’s just awesome, check it out https://clck.ruBGfhF

      Warmest, cyrilaguzman

      Reply
    2. cyrilaguzman says:
      June 11, 2017 at 7:43 am

      Hi!

      I’ve recently come across that crazy stuff, it’s just awesome, check it out https://clck.ruBGfhF

      Warmest, cyrilaguzman

      Reply
    3. cyrilaguzman says:
      June 11, 2017 at 7:43 am

      Hi!

      I’ve recently come across that crazy stuff, it’s just awesome, check it out https://clck.ruBGfhF

      Warmest, cyrilaguzman

      Reply
    4. futuretechsurat says:
      December 12, 2015 at 12:37 am

      Nice blog. Loved it.
      Regards- http://www.futuretechevents.in

      Reply
    See All 4 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad