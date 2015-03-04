Netflix and Leonardo DiCaprio are partnering on documentary and docu-series projects as part of a multi-year, first-look deal for non-fiction projects premiering exclusively on the streaming service.

The partnership, which includes DiCaprio’s Appian Way production company, will focus on environmental and conservation themes. The actor, an ardent environmentalist, will be a producer or executive producer on all projects.

Netflix and DiCaprio previously teamed on “Virunga,” which was nominated for an Academy Award in the documentary category. DiCaprio was an exec producer on the doc, which focused on the conservation efforts of rangers within Virunga National Park.

“Working with Netflix on ‘Virunga’ has sparked a shared vision about projects that we want to develop and bring to viewers,” said DiCaprio. “There’s never been a more critical time for our planet or more of a need for gifted storytellers to help us all make sense of the issues we face. Through this partnership with Netflix, I hope to give documentary filmmakers doing urgent and important work the chance to have their films seen immediately by audiences all around the world.”

DiCaprio was named as a U.N. Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change in September, and addressed the U.N. Climate Change Summit. He produced the documentary “11th Hour” and heads The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which works to protect the world’s last wild places and threatened species.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our incredible relationship with Leo on ‘Virunga,'” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos. “We look forward to building on our shared success with more thought-provoking, high-quality documentaries and docu-series. ”

The deal with DiCaprio is the latest in a flurry of transactions for Netflix, which bought worldwide rights this week to Cary Fukunaga’s African war drama “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Idris Elba, for its global streaming service and day-and-date theatrical release. Netflix paid nearly $12 million for the rights.

It also bought worldwide rights last month to upcoming war thriller “Jadotville,” starring “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor Jamie Dornan, for an estimated $17 million.