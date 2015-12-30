It’s been 11 years since Uma Thurman’s “Kill Bill” heroine last graced the big screen and 12 years since The Bride first fought her way to audience’s hearts. But she’s not dead yet.
Director Quentin Tarantino told Variety that “Kill Bill 3” is still a possibility.
“I’m not committing to it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if The Bride made one more appearance before the whole thing is said and done,” he said during a recent interview as part of our “Contenders Conversations” series. “I am talking to Uma about it just a little bit. Some of the stuff that I’d written that never made it into the movie that maybe I could use.”
Although Tarantino is now looking forward to catching up with Sofie Fatale, Elle Driver and other characters, he wasn’t initially interested in writing or helming a third installment: “I felt I said what I had to say.”
The original film hauled $180.9 million at the worldwide box office, while its follow-up, “Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” grossed $152.2 million.
Tarantino also described “Kill Bill” as his “most visionary movie.” He said his work has since veered toward the more literary as opposed to the vision-oriented. His latest pic, the bloody Western “The Hateful Eight,” is currently in theaters.
Bill’s already Dead. As is Carradine, who played him. Desperately Stupid.
I kind of want a Kill Bill 3…..but now that Uma Thurman’s face is unrecognizable….it just wouldn’t be the same.
Please, Please, Please bring back ‘The Bride’! The name of the movie could be Kill the Bride and it could follow Copperhead’s daughter on her quest to get to the bride and her daughter for revenge. Maybe Quinton can have Vernita Green’s daughter seeking revenge on the bride by going after the bride’s now teenage daughter. All in the movie the bride should fight off attacks from Copperhead’s now adult daughter (who should be trained by the new evil blind master…California Mountain Snake…Elle). Vernita Green’s daughter should also be accompanied by some evil cohorts including Sofie Fatalle, Bill’s father-like figure…Esteban (who should be seeking vengeance for his Son) and some of the scarred yet still alive members of the crazy-88’s. They should all be out for revenge against the bride and I think a good twist should be that the bride’s daughter is hid from view as though her mom is trying to hide her from that whole violent lifestyle and in the end they find the college campus where the bride’s daughter is attending school under an assumed name. They make it to the campus just as the bride does and have a pitched battle for the ages. Just when you think hope is all lost…and they say are…you going to stand against all of us at your age…all by yourself…the daughter of the bride says something like…She’ll never have to stand alone and enters the fight where we all learn to our great amusement that she has been trained by her mother ‘the Black Mamba’ and is just as deadly if not more…as ‘the Green Mamba’ which is the deadliest Snake in the world. This is just one direction that the movie could go in if Quinton decides to do ‘Kill the Bride’ which would be so awesome. However, that should be a failed mission!
You really need to ‘get out’, more.
This sounds like a prequel of sorts, likely money grab. The worst part about this is Bill is dead IRL, otherwise it might actually work.
so it’s over for QT. Listen to yourselves hating on a freaking genius cause he does not meet your expectations. But he has written and made movies that have made money. You know money what your mom gives in allowance once a week. All good boys see ya nowhere.
Guess I can throw my hope for him to make at least one more good movie out the window…
Having watched Hateful Eight – how is it possible for someone to drink a cup of coffee and then vomit about a gallon of bloody vomit? This, along with the constant use of the N-word, turned this in to a B movie.
Oh, you’re one of those people who only uses whatever they see on the screen as information. What about whatever happens off screen? They’re not gonna show every single thing that every person eats or drink on screen. Use your brain.
Unfortunately, his films have degenerated into a roaring rampage of the N-word, ridiculous violence and general nihilistic misery. I would love to see the old Quentin make a new Kill Bill, but he has to find that spark inside of him that used to worship the heroic spirit – and let go of all this crap that he seems to want to fling at the audience.
Kill Bill was aspirational. Django was headed downwards. Hateful Eight is living in the sewage.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one who feels this way. Kill Bill is my favorite film but I can’t even bring myself to see Hateful 8 a second time that’s how bad it is to me..
As if Hateful 8 isn’t proof enough this guy is over he wants to do a THIRD Kill Bill? Ugh!
Even the second one kind of fell flat. The first one felt fresh for American cinema, because most hadn’t had exposure to the more Eastern elements used. But now, in 2015, who doesn’t know about anime and katanas and video games? Just using elements of those things and sticking it into live action with Western actors isn’t going to be anything special. Most people would rather just find some sort of better done Japanese product instead.
It’s his greatest achievement as a director. Maybe not as a writer, but as a director. But I do think that story is told…and no sequel is necessary.
Green’s daughter never got her chance to get revenge. So a sequel to me is necessary.
If Bill’s dead how many times can you beat a dead horse? Why not just bring out his corpse? Weekend At Bill’s, Staring Uma Thurman music by Fall Out Boy…
After “The Bride” killed Vernita Green in part 2. The Bride tells Benita’s daughter to come and find her after she turns 18. That would make a good plot. It can be about her tracking down the Bride to get revenge.
So looking forward to Kill Bill 3! I’m sure Tarantino won’t disappoint.
