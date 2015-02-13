Joel Kinnaman is in early talks to replace Tom Hardy in Warner Bros. and DC’s “Suicide Squad.”

The film currently stars Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Jai Courtney and Cara Delevingne, with David Ayer directing.

Based on the DC comicbook, the story centers on the team of supervillains who are given a chance at redemption by the government. The catch: Their mission will probably kill them all.

Charles Roven and Richard Suckle are producing. Production is set to begin in April.

Hardy fell out in January for unknown reasons, and Warners worked quickly to find his replacement in order to meet the start of production. The studio has long viewed this project as the “Ocean’s Eleven” of comicbook movies and has been looking to load up the roster with top-tier talent.

The film is set to bow Aug. 5, 2016.

Kinnaman beat out several actors for the role, which was highly coveted by actors between the ages of 28 and 40 and looks to be a good fit for the former star of “The Killing.”

He most recently finished filming “Run All Night,” another Warner Bros. crime thriller, which bows in March. He is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.

Latino Review first reported the news.