Jennifer Lawrence Is Directing a Comedy

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Jennifer Lawrence directing
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock

Now that “The Hunger Games” franchise has come to an end, Jennifer Lawrence has set her sights on her next big project.

The Oscar winner wants to step behind the camera, opening the next chapter in her career.

“I’d also like to direct a comedy,” she told Entertainment Weekly, who named her their Entertainer of the Year. “I have wanted to direct as long as I’ve wanted to act. I just don’t talk about it because I’d rather just do it.”

Lawrence, 25, said she’ll be helming “Project Delirium” — an adaption of an article.

“I’ve signed on to direct something called ‘Project Delirium’ — it’s based on this article about mental warfare in the ’60s, like an acid experiment gone terribly wrong. It’s funny, I’ve wanted to direct since I was 16 and always thought I should start making steps towards that. If I had tried to do it earlier, I wouldn’t have been ready. Now I actually feel ready.”

The actress has already announced her plans to write a comedy screenplay with Amy Schumer, slowly becoming Hollywood’s newest multihyphenate.

“We play sisters,” Lawrence told The New York Times in late August about the film’s storyline. “We’re almost done writing. It just flowed out of us.”

However, this doesn’t mean that Lawrence will stop working with frequent collaborator director David O. Russell any time soon. The two have teamed up for a third time for the drama “Joy,” which opens Christmas Day. She earned an Oscar for their first film together, “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“David and I will never, ever, ever, ever not do movies together,” she told EW. “I love him so much that sometimes I can’t talk about him without tearing up. Look! I’m tearing up. I understand every look, every eyeball move, every word he says or doesn’t say. We were made for each other.”

