Gus Van Sant’s latest movie “The Sea of Trees,” starring Matthew McConaughey, screened for the press for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival Friday evening to a chorus of boos.
The first movie in competition at the festival to meet with such a negative response, it co-stars Naomi Watts and Ken Watanabe. McConaughey plays an American who travels to Japan’s “suicide forest” after the death of his wife.
Variety critic Scott Foundas tweeted that the film was “one for nobody,” while others in the auditorium also noted the widespread boos from the Palais audience.
A Cannes favorite, Van Sant won the Palme d’Or in 2003 for school shooting drama “Elephant.” His film “Restless,” starring Mia Wasikowska, showed in Un Certain Regard in 2011.
The mystery was acquired by Roadside Attractions for the U.S. on Wednesday.
I happened to like the movie very much, although not a film critic. Matthew and cast did a believable job. Movies are to take you into a different realm, which for me, did so.
Why don’t they explain the exact reason for the boos? I though it was a different, thought provoking film. The scene where the vehicles collided might have angered some people for its unfairness, but I don’t see faults with 99% of it. Some people get into a mob mindset where criticism is echoed for no real reason. Monkey see, monkey repeat.
baffled as to what the issue was or what the audience saw, i for one am very tired of mcconaughey, but i may be in a small but growing group, he isn’t much of an actor, and when he’s in a movie, he tends to have a clause in his contract that he cannot be on screen any less than 99% of the time which really wears me down for any movie. It’s too much. For all I know, they ran out of free wine in the lobby and they were booing that! The article is pretty lame as far as the source of the booing.
Remember, no one ever raised a monument to a critic.
There is quite literally a statue of Roger Ebert.
Critics and French hate it? Must be great.
looks like it’s back to lincoln commercials
Can’t wait to see it.
I’m so happy no one’s tried to turn even a post about a story on an online entertainment site about a movie they haven’t seen into a partisan political tirade about oh wait never mind. Ugh.
When the artrsy-fartsy lefties boo a film it immediately goes on my list of “must see”.
A quote portrayed in the film , “The life given to you by your parents is precious.” Also, in general the film portrays that defeatism is a worthless trap and that people thinking and acting positively together can achieve amazing things.
All of these things go against the defeatism which global leftwing propaganda wants to force on the world.
This article tells me nothing about the movie and why it was booed. Poor article, if you can call it an “article”. Give me some information. Was the acting bad? Was it the plot? What was it? And to the guy who didn’t like Interstellar. No, it wasn’t the best scifi movie, but it wasn’t that bad.
maybe the booers have contemplated suicide in the past. depression and loss are the main reasons for suicide. being crituics i am sure they have suffered both. rarely do people listen to them!
the cannes crowd boo a movie every year
last year it was the ryan gosling thriller ‘Only God Forgives’
Was it worse than Interstellar which was like watching a science fiction movie written by a 5 year old?
What more do you expect from a film mainly celebrated for its visual brilliance? It had all the same red flags as Avatar, which is why I didn’t watch it.
The boos probably means it’s a good film.
Couldn’t care less if it was booed. Naomi Watts picks her roles carefully. I’ve loved her in everything she’s in. I’ll be watching Sea of Trees.
Must be a good movie then…
Sorry I didn’t read where it was said why they booed. “One for Nobody”? wtf is that?
Hollywood is out of touch with the world. They are the low-life scumbags of the world. None are educated, most have never had a real job. Wonder why they get booed? They suck!!!!!
You are very unfamiliar and out touch with Cannes aren’t you? Booing has been done for decades for certain films it’s almost like a signature of the festival at this point. They have booed some of the greatest films ever at the time, hell they even booed “Taxi Driver” that time and it won the Palme D’or that year. Same on 2012 Carlos Reygadas film “Post Tenebras Lux” was booed and cheered and it won the best director prize. It’s all up to the jury.
That tells me the Cannes crowd is rude crude and ignorant. Shame on them.
I think it hit too close to home for the rich liberal elites who ALL have ties to a family member who killed themselves.
Yeah, you’re probably right. Because no one has made a movie about suicide. Like ever.
Sometimes, the first impression is wrong. Not often, but I don’t think we should let a Cannes crowd decide what we watch.
So, did they like the movie?
Watanabe is Naomi Watts’ spirit guiding Mac out of the woods. LOL. That’s the twist.
Worse than Cowgirls?
“Salo” was booed too, and it is now recognized as one of the best films ever made.
Recognized by who?, “Salo” is close to be the most non-relevant film ever (at least the most non-relevant in this post)
Maybe they were booing not because of McConaughey but because Van Sant’s “films” are zhhht.
Actually, as it seems to be a bit maudlin and new-agey, it will probably be a box office hit over here.
The French critics I’ve read hate the movie but love McConaughey’s performance.
If the critics hate it, i would love it. Ha!
Doesn’t mean much. Probably just that it’s “sentimental” and no self-respecting Cannes critic wants to be thought to be that. Fate worse than death.
Is it really necessary to boo? The idea of not clapping is way too complicated?
sorry, Matthew.first bad choice of yours in a while
I mean it’s not like they dictate how you should feel about it you may like the film. The film might even win something. Post tenebras lux was booed back at 2012 and then Carlos reygadas wom best director. Only you will tell.
I would not call it a bad choice. The script was above average, but van sant has not been on since milk.
Bummer. Sounded really interesting when I first heard about the film.
How about non-dark, dreary subjects for a while, Hollywood. We are living in hard, dreary times, though I believe you’re disconnected from that factuality. Let’s remove movies,entertainment for a while from our lives. It will be to our advantage.
What? You want to stop and remove art from people lives? That’s the most idiotic thing I’ve ever heard. It’s like saying let’s stop music, literature, painting, dance for a while. Bullshit. Nihilistic and bitter person is what you are. Art specially film has to paint reality in search for truth we need art in our lives.
