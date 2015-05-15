Gus Van Sant’s latest movie “The Sea of Trees,” starring Matthew McConaughey, screened for the press for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival Friday evening to a chorus of boos.

The first movie in competition at the festival to meet with such a negative response, it co-stars Naomi Watts and Ken Watanabe. McConaughey plays an American who travels to Japan’s “suicide forest” after the death of his wife.

Variety critic Scott Foundas tweeted that the film was “one for nobody,” while others in the auditorium also noted the widespread boos from the Palais audience.

If Gus Van Sant's filmography can be divided, Scorsese-style, into "one for me, one for them," SEA OF TREES is one for nobody. #Cannes — Scott Foundas (@foundasonfilm) May 15, 2015

Boos for Sea of Trees. Yikes. #Cannes2015 — gregoryellwood (@HitFixGregory) May 15, 2015

A Cannes favorite, Van Sant won the Palme d’Or in 2003 for school shooting drama “Elephant.” His film “Restless,” starring Mia Wasikowska, showed in Un Certain Regard in 2011.

The mystery was acquired by Roadside Attractions for the U.S. on Wednesday.