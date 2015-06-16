Anime Movie ‘Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F’ Gets U.S. Release

The Japanese anime film “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F'” is getting a U.S. theatrical run.

The English-language release will be shown on 1,000 screens from August 4 to 12. The film is the 20th pic in the “Dragon Ball Z” franchise and a follow-up to last year’s “Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.”

“Battle of Gods” grossed an impressive $2.5 million in the U.S. at 800 sites during its three-day run last August for Screenvision and Funimation, which licenses the U.S. rights from Toei Animation. It went on to haul $48 million worldwide, including nearly $30 million in Japan.

The movies, based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, follow the adventures of Goku as he trains in martial arts and explores the world in search of the seven orbs known as the Dragon Balls.

Tickets for “Resurrection F,” written by Toriyama and directed by Naoyoshi Yamamuro, will go on sale June 26. The U.S. premiere has been set for July 2 at the Regal L.A. LIVE, coinciding with the opening night of Anime Expo 2015.

Funimation founder, CEO and president Gen Fukunaga noted that the total Japanese box office for “Resurrection F” has topped $8 million. He also pointed out that the film beat out “Furious 7” in Japan during its opening weekend.