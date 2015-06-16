Anime Movie ‘Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F’ Gets U.S. Release

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Dragon Ball Z Resurrection F
Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Japanese anime film “Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F'” is getting a U.S. theatrical run.

The English-language release will be shown on 1,000 screens from August 4 to 12. The film is the 20th pic in the “Dragon Ball Z” franchise and a follow-up to last year’s “Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.”

“Battle of Gods” grossed an impressive $2.5 million in the U.S. at 800 sites during its three-day run last August for Screenvision and Funimation, which licenses the U.S. rights from Toei Animation. It went on to haul $48 million worldwide, including nearly $30 million in Japan.

The movies, based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, follow the adventures of Goku as he trains in martial arts and explores the world in search of the seven orbs known as the Dragon Balls.

Tickets for “Resurrection F,” written by Toriyama and directed by Naoyoshi Yamamuro, will go on sale June 26. The U.S. premiere has been set for July 2 at the Regal L.A. LIVE, coinciding with the opening night of Anime Expo 2015.

Funimation founder, CEO and president Gen Fukunaga noted that the total Japanese box office for “Resurrection F” has topped $8 million. He also pointed out that the film beat out “Furious 7” in Japan during its opening weekend.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    2 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Choices Stories You Play cheats says:
      July 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      Thank you for some other great post. Where else may anybody get that
      type of info in such an ideal way of writing?
      I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for
      such information.

      Reply
    2. JamesDBZ says:
      March 21, 2016 at 7:57 am

      Resurrection ‘F’ is in my opinion one of the best Dragon Ball Z movies ever made. And I know what I’m talking about.

      Reply
    See All 2 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad