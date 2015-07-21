‘Dumplin” Teen Movie in the Works at Disney (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Dumplin Movie
Courtesy of HarperCollins

Disney is developing the dramedy movie “Dumplin'” based on the upcoming Julie Murphy young adult novel, Variety has learned.

Disney acquired the movie rights preemptively and is in talks with Michael Costigan to produce the film. HarperCollins is scheduled to publish the Texas-set novel through its Balzer + Bray imprint on Sept. 15.

The novel centers on a confident teen girl — named Dumplin’ by her former beauty queen mom — taking a job at the local fast-food joint. She meets a former jock whom she likes and he seems to like her back. When she begins to doubt herself, she sets out to take back her confidence by doing the most horrifying thing she can imagine: entering a beauty pageant to show the world that she deserves to be up there as much as any skinny girl does.

Costigan and Matt Tolmach are producing Sony’s upcoming “The Rosie Project,” starring Jennifer Lawrence. Costigan’s producing credits include “Stoker” and “Out of the Furnace.”

“Dumplin'” follows Murphy’s novel “Side Effects May Vary.” She was represented by Paradigm on behalf of Molly Jaffa of Folio Literary Management in the deal.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 9

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    9 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. admin says:
      September 15, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      http://www.casadasacompanhantes.com.br

      Reply
    2. admin says:
      September 15, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      http://www.asdanadinhas.com.br

      Reply
    3. anonymous says:
      November 10, 2015 at 9:31 pm

      It’s about time there was a Mr. Popo movie

      Reply
    4. mooshroomdragon says:
      October 2, 2015 at 7:02 pm

      they are going ot be so fing confused saying what the f is dbz and tfs and i wonder if tfs can sew them for the name

      Reply
    5. Fuckbox Geoff says:
      September 23, 2015 at 6:47 am

      Who would have ever thought that Disney would make a movie about Dragonball Xenoverse’s very own Dumplin?

      Reply
    6. milliondollarbaby says:
      July 21, 2015 at 6:15 am

      God. This pro-fat movement is the most ridiculous thing ever. IT’S NOT HEALTHY!!!!!!! What’s next? The pro-STD movement?!

      Reply
    7. Davey says:
      July 20, 2015 at 6:55 pm

      No doubt they’re going to remake Whip It, without the humor, but with more explosions! :o)

      Reply
    8. TomNewYorker says:
      July 20, 2015 at 6:29 pm

      I could really see either
      Nicky Blonsky(from Hairspray) or singer Meghan Trainor as the lead.

      Reply
    See All 9 Comments

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad