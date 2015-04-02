Warner Bros. is planning to release its first trailer for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” with the May 15 launch of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” sources confirm to Variety.
Warner Bros. has not commented officially on the news, which was first reported by the Collider site.
The first footage for “Batman v. Superman” was unveiled last year at Comic-Con, a year after the project was announced as a sequel to 2013’s “Man of Steel.”
Zack Snyder is directing from Chris Terrio’s script, from a story by Snyder and David S. Goyer. The cast includes Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg and Jeremy Irons.
“Batman v. Superman” is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2016.
I am so tired of people saying how MOS sucked, the box offices number and sales proves otherwise. I don’t get why they think is sucked, is it because of the script? Because GOTG has a FAR worse script (why didn’t Ronan just wipe out everyone with stone?).
You write like smomeone I already know. In spite what critics may have written about the fil, “Man of Steel” was far from being terrible. The boxoffice number’s show that the film was the 5th highest grossing movie of 2013 (out of 500 films released that year) and was the top selling DVD of any comicbook movie for the last two years. This obviously why the studios decided to go ahead with making “Batman v Superman” and has nothing to do with your false opinion.
I’m so there!👏
I like variety
Batman looks like Big Daddy from Kick-Ass.
I’m with ‘Tired of the DC Gloom’, MoS sucked in a really fundamental way and I can’t imagine dragging the rest of DC’s superheroes into that world will do anything else other than tarnish their image too.
“Man Of Steel” was already terrible. I can’t imagine the second one being any better. One would think getting our first view of all of the DC heroes in one movie for the first time, it should be amazing. However, this new direction DC/Warner has decided to go with that appears more dark and gloomy makes it hard for me to get excited for this flick. The only character out of the bunch it works for is Batman. Again, Superman was poor at best. And now we get to see how the Zach Snyder train gang with destroy the rest of the JLA. Aquaman appears like a bad version carbon copy of Rob Zombie and Wonder Woman looks more like she shopped around for a Xena Warrior Princess costume at a KMART. It’s really sad that DC Comics disrespects their properties to this level. My money goes to Marvel. Sorry DC/Warner, you missed the boat on this rush job. No trailer needed to know how much you can gloom over once bright, colorful costumed heroes that were set apart from their villians. Who needs Lex Luther or Zod when we have Zach Snyder?
Good. 1 less seat I don’t have to worry about. Stick to Marvel bro..you seem the fan boy type anyways. Also put together a script and a casting and present it to DC. Maybe they’ll reject you like they did with Joss Whedon’s Wonder Woman script.
To each their own. I’ll go see it with the rest of the world.
Ok Dexter
Nobody cares what you think.
YESSSSSSSS!!!
OH HELL YES!
Good…should be awesome. Can not wait until 3/25/16.