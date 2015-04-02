Warner Bros. is planning to release its first trailer for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” with the May 15 launch of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” sources confirm to Variety.

Warner Bros. has not commented officially on the news, which was first reported by the Collider site.

The first footage for “Batman v. Superman” was unveiled last year at Comic-Con, a year after the project was announced as a sequel to 2013’s “Man of Steel.”

Zack Snyder is directing from Chris Terrio’s script, from a story by Snyder and David S. Goyer. The cast includes Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg and Jeremy Irons.

“Batman v. Superman” is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2016.