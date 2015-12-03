Barbra Streisand will direct the historical drama “Catherine the Great” with casting under way.

The gig will be Streisand’s fourth following “Yentl,” “The Prince of Tides” and “The Mirror Has Two Faces.”

Gil Netter is producing. Streisand will direct from a Black List script by Kristina Lauren Anderson about the young Catherine, who was trapped in an abusive marriage with the heir to the Russian throne. When her inept husband proved incapable of ruling, she utilized her intelligence, fortitude and passion to rise to power, becoming Catherine the Great.

In 1984, Streisand became the first woman to win a Golden Globe for best director for “Yentl.” She was first woman to direct, write, produce and star in a major studio film.

Netter’s credits include “Life Of Pi,” “The Blind Side” and “Water for Elephants.” His upcoming slate includes “The Graveyard Book,” directed by Ron Howard; “Just Mercy” with Broad Green Pictures; “The Glass Castle” for Lionsgate; and “The Shack,” starring Octavia Spencer and Tim McGraw.

Anderson was recently hired to co-write “The Black Count” with Cary Fukunaga for Sony. Her other projects include a Warner Bros. and Denise Di Novi adaptation of “Invisibility” and Studio Canal’s “Life and Death in Eden” with Grand Electric producing.