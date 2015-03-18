Amy Schumer Selected for CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer Award

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Amy Schumer will receive CinemaCon’s Breakthrough Performer of the Year award on April 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Schumer wrote and stars in Universal’s “Trainwreck,” portraying a woman who lives her life without apologies. Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, John Cena, Tilda Swinton and LeBron James also star in the film, which opens July 17.

The multihyphenate is the creator, star, writer and executive producer of “Inside Amy Schumer,” which will return to Comedy Central for a third season on April 21. She’ll host the MTV Movie Awards on April 12.

Schumer made her network debut in 2007 on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” which led to an appearance on “30 Rock” and her own “Comedy Central Presents” special.

  1. tom says:
    March 18, 2015 at 5:37 pm

    she’s part of the uptow mafia

  2. olfwailo says:
    March 18, 2015 at 12:50 pm

    lol, “breakthrough?” this unfunny woman is being given an award? for what? being fat? because wow is she ginormous. get on a diet, lady! lay off the deep dish pizzas, fatty! and try being funny, which i know is impossible for you, because you’re a woman! rofl

