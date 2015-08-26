Film Review: 'Holding the Man'

Tim Conigrave's bestselling memoir is ineffectually rendered in this bland, unconvincing gay love story.
Australia’s most famous gay memoir becomes a regrettably dissatisfying drama in Neil Armfield’s flat “Holding the Man.” Tim Conigrave’s bestselling 1995 autobiography was turned into a well-received play in 2006 by Tommy Murphy, but the self-same Murphy’s screen adaptation relies on predisposed audiences whose emotional investment will paper over the shallow characterizations. Meant as a passionate chronicle of a great love, and a sobering reminder of the stigma of AIDS, the pic blandly conjures these sentiments and stands as one of the more wrong-footed evocations of coming out in the 1970s and ’80s. Home play later this month will be strong, while a moderate international rollout, in the “Pride” vein, isn’t impossible.
Conigrave penned his autobiography (still in print with Penguin) while dying of HIV-related illnesses three years after the death of John Caleo, his lover of 15 years. Murphy’s script bookends the story with scenes of Conigrave writing on the Italian island of Lipari, later shifting time in a not-always-satisfying manner. While wisely choosing not to fetishize period aesthetics, Armfield and Murphy get the sensibility of the era wrong; they seem to be so intent on celebrating a gay love story that they only weakly conjure the potent homophobia of the time, when the fear of discovery, especially for teenage boys, was never far from the surface.
At 16, Tim (Ryan Corr) has the hots for soccer star/classmate John (Craig Stott). It’s 1976 in Melbourne, not exactly the most open of periods, yet their furtive affair is only fitfully hidden from classmates. When John’s father, Bob (Anthony LaPaglia), reads a love letter Tim sends his son, he forbids their friendship, but the teens brook no opposition and refuse to be separated. Tim’s parents, Mary Gert (Kerry Fox) and Dick (Guy Pearce), as well as John’s mother, Lois (Camilla Ah Kin), prefer not to address such things openly, but Bob’s discomfort remains a palpable obstacle.
Like the book, the film charts the couple’s ups and downs. Tim moves to Sydney to attend drama school (Geoffrey Rush briefly appears as his acting teacher), while John studies to be a chiropractor. Though they’re still a couple, Tim’s enjoying the hedonistic gay scene of the early 1980s, which makes John uncomfortable. They separate, they get back together, and then once they’re happily living together in Sydney, they learn they’re both HIV-positive.
Surprisingly, given Murphy’s background as a playwright, his dialogue is consistently weak: No conversation achieves any depth. Tim’s character is made three-dimensional by his self-described selfish edge, but poor John is little more than a wide-eyed puppy with the mildest personality imaginable; he has no life when he’s not with Tim. We are constantly told of their great love, yet with such unevenly drawn characters, it will be hard for viewers to feel emotionally invested unless they’r already primed by the memoir or play.
As for the pic’s other focus, the stigma of AIDS in the mid-to-late ’80s, “Holding the Man” touches only superficially on the pariah status of those with the disease. Scenes in the hospital between the dying John and the as-yet asymptomatic Tim are the pic’s most touching moments, yet despite the heartfelt approach, they have a generic ring, slotted in exactly where one expects them to be, quickly milking the tears and then moving on.
Part of the problem is the lackluster editing, which provides very little buildup, even when Tim and John are about to get caught “in flagrante.” Helmer Armfield, best known as a theater and opera director, returns to the screen for the first time since 2006’s “Candy,” and the long hiatus is perhaps the reason for the movie’s overall flatness. Superb actors with personality galore, like Fox and Pearce, obviously care deeply about the project, but are offered only small moments; leads Corr and Stott seem vaguely ridiculous as 16-year-olds, their five o’clock shadows conspicuously present while everyone around them has peach fuzz.
Lensing by Germain McMicking (“Partisan”) is straightforward, keen on casting everyone in an appealing light. Songs of the era by artists such as Bronski Beat, Blondie and Bryan Ferry, inserted non-chronologically, do much to color in the era and drive emotions, paired with a new composition by Rufus Wainwright.
What a wonderful film from beggening to end, i cried throughout most of it, given experiences of my own ‘coming out’ and the difficulties the LGBTQ people still face today.
I wish I could say a critical thing about the movie, but I cannot, I had to look away at some parts; I’m not very good with any sex scenes or surgeries.
I must say the acting was utterly amazing, I love Geff Rush in the film, it’s lovely to think that people like him excisted in the 1970’s
Overall the film gets 10/10. :)
The reviewer is 100% spot on. The acting was either wooden or, where good, plot-driven to the point of woodenness. The character of John was bland and wholly lacking in independence. The dialogue was boring. The Tim character seemed to comprise too much of everything that John lacked. How many gay teenagers in the 1970s were as bold and self-confident as him? How was it that his friends seemed to accept his sexuality so readily? None of this rang true. The early part of their romance seemed improbably utopic.
The part of the film which “dealt” with HIV/AIDS also lacked authenticity. There is a prêt-à-porter plot which runs like this: 1) two guys fall in love and stay together against the odds; 2) one or both of them succumb(s) to the tempations of infidelity or experimentation; 3) one dies of AIDS; 4) the other one dies of AIDS (perhaps after the end of the film). This off-the-shelf plotline is indubitably true for a great many people, but it follows a pattern which excludes any novelty and often prejudices plot development. As to purely artistic merit, the extent to which such a film can be hailed as “great” is proportional to the extent to which it subverts or re-works the clichés of the genre.
I would love to see a film about a guy who was diagnosed with HIV after 2000. He’s not going to die any time soon, so how is his life? He will still deal with plentiful prejudice, most frequently from within the gay community. It would be a potentially rich area for investigation, free of the expectations burdening “gay” films set in the 70s, 80s and early 90s.
I disagree as well. This film left me breathless. It made me cry my eyes out. I recommend this movie to everybody (straight, gay, lesbian, bi, queer, whatever: everybody!). Life changer. Very well played by Ryan Corr and Craig Stott. And yes, the book is even better.
I totally disagree. American critics are so use to plastic performances by pretty faces that it is difficult to recognize real acting. The movie clearly delineated the differences between the lovers. Tim was exposed to gay life at an early age, John not so. Tim’s family eventually accepted him, not so with John’s family They adhered to strict Catholic doctrine. His father was more interested in money than his son’s health. The author of this article should stick to reviewing films like Mary Popping and Easter Bunny visit Santa Claus and he can delight in the pretty faces skipping down the Yellow Brick Road spreading confetti. He is totally unable to deal with cinema not made in Hollywood.
I could not disagree more! This review is a great example why it is really a good idea sometimes not to read reviews before seeing a movie!
This movie is beyond excellent. Sadly, too many critics here in the US crave a flavor of Hollywood pretense in their movies. And thus those reviews present themselves as an authority on taste. This snotty review is a perfect example.
Ignore the critic; see the movie. It’s now on Netflix and for rent on Amazon. The story is beautifully, honestly presented – free of theatrics. The casting is perfection, each actor so invested… so compelling, I was enveloped in the story.
I must also mention, the depiction of AIDS is probably the most straight-forward, raw presentations I have ever seen in any production. It is not laced with Hollywood’s tendancy for melodrama or “artful” direction. The scenes are just so honest & unaffected, that it feels like you’re there with the characters.
So please do see Holding the Man.
I thought the movie was great!!! It kept my attention and I felt the love and the passion and the display of all the actors. I would tell people to see it and judge for themselves….or just see the movie and enjoy it for what it is. A true love story between 2 men. Love and some promiscuity portrays realism. Loved it.
I couldn’t disagree more with the reviewer. It is deft in its handling of a tremendous love story, and it accomplished the near impossible– it had me sobbing toward the end.
As a person who lived through the era, and lost nearly of my gay friends and little brother, the HIV/AIDS focus was pretty soft.
Even the rampant homophobia and institutionalising of gays as mentally damaged or social stigma of discovery, seemed like a picnic in the park as they were so underplayed and seemingly inconsequential, in the film.
Like the Variety reviewer, I failed to see the “great love” between the two protagonists.
That cardinal rule “to show” and not “to tell” was broken again and again. It does not work in writing, on stage or in film–and always causes flat content as if the writer cannot trust the audience to understand. is unfortunate that younger actors were not chosen for the “high school” part of the story (like watching an episode of “Glee” where no one is high school age–but the whole was consistent, but the film missed that technique).
Overall the film was a a white-washed disappointment, that trivialised events and situations– book as more depth and context.
All the potential for a powerful, gripping story, and engaging romance where there, and stepped over for something bland and uncaring.
This is a very pedestrian review. The references to the reviewer not understanding the differences between Soccer and AFL is particularly germane as the Title ‘Holding The Man’ is an AFL term referring to tackling an opponent who isn’t holding the ball (further clue: soccer balls are round and the ball which tears through the title in the opening sequence clearly isn’t). Essentially if you don’t understand these references how can you possibly comment on what is or isn’t a culturally accurate depiction of Australian culture in the 70s-90s?
The fact that the reviewer doesn’t know the difference between Australian Rules football and soccer (shape of the ball a pretty big clue), and frowns upon the depiction of the relative acceptance of John and Tim’s relationship at school (taken directly from the book) shows that he knows little about the culture this story comes from.
I totally agree with you. And I regreted also very much all the spoilers that this guy -without warning the readers- incuded in his chronicle! A real pitty.
We’re waiting for the film in Mexico and we WILL see it.
Renato
I saw the movie and enjoyed it. Soccer??? It was Australian Rules Football.
Saw it yesterday- loved it!
I’m a straight woman, no longer young, and a proud supporter of LGBT rights. My sister, who isn’t much bothered about such things, and I saw this movie yesterday and were both very moved by it, which proves it can be watched and appreciated not just by those “primed by the memoir or play”. We didn’t find it bland or unconvincing, in fact quite the opposite. I hope people aren’t put off by this negative review, and give the movie a go. There’s a good deal to like about it, and even though there are some heart wrenching scenes which are painful, I can thoroughly recommend it.
Australian cinema, much like Australian life, is predicated on understatement in a way that I think the author of this article is failing to embrace. This is a pity because I think the film has a quiet pathos and a deft touch not found in a lot of contemporary gay cinema.
There aren’t a lot of scenes of John away from Tim but guess why? It’s Tim’s memoir that the story is based on and the film makers opted not to ‘pull some scene out of the either’ in order to meet some imposed standard. Instead, they told the story the way Tim told his story. With humour, with irreverence and most of all, with honesty.