N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton” is experiencing unexpected competition at the box office with Christian drama “War Room” pulling in a nearly identical sum from Friday showings.

“Compton” pulled in $3.8 million in Friday grosses, on track for $12 million for the weekend. This means the music drama should hit a total haul of $133 million by the end of the weekend.

Directed by F. Gary Gray and starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., the Universal-Legendary release is playing across 3,142 screens. It was made on a budget of $29 million.

Nearly on par with “Compton” is faith-based “War Room,” surprising many with its stealthy box office infiltration. The Christian drama pulled in $3.9 million on Friday across 1,135 screens, on pace for a $10 million weekend haul. Released through Sony’s TriStar label, “War Room” follows a couple who solve their marriage troubles with prayer. The pic stars T.C. Stallings, Priscilla Shirer and Karen Abercrombie.

Behind “Compton” and “War Room” is action holdover “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.” The Tom Cruise vehicle generated $2.2 million in Friday receipts, so it’s set to surpass $169 million by weekend’s end.

“No Escape,” a drama starring Owen Wilson, made $2.4 million on Friday, forecasting a three-day total of $7.6 million. The Weinstein Co.’s political drama opened Wednesday to $1.2 million.

Coming up short of estimates is Zac Efron starrer “We Are Your Friends,” which took in $725,000 on its opening day, with studio estimates pegging it at a $1.9 million total for the weekend. The Warner Bros. pic, which centers on electronic dance music culture, was directed by “Catfish” star Max Joseph and also stars Emily Ratajkowski. “Friends” is slated to finish outside of the weekend’s top 10.