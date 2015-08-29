N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton” is experiencing unexpected competition at the box office with Christian drama “War Room” pulling in a nearly identical sum from Friday showings.
“Compton” pulled in $3.8 million in Friday grosses, on track for $12 million for the weekend. This means the music drama should hit a total haul of $133 million by the end of the weekend.
Directed by F. Gary Gray and starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., the Universal-Legendary release is playing across 3,142 screens. It was made on a budget of $29 million.
Nearly on par with “Compton” is faith-based “War Room,” surprising many with its stealthy box office infiltration. The Christian drama pulled in $3.9 million on Friday across 1,135 screens, on pace for a $10 million weekend haul. Released through Sony’s TriStar label, “War Room” follows a couple who solve their marriage troubles with prayer. The pic stars T.C. Stallings, Priscilla Shirer and Karen Abercrombie.
Behind “Compton” and “War Room” is action holdover “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation.” The Tom Cruise vehicle generated $2.2 million in Friday receipts, so it’s set to surpass $169 million by weekend’s end.
“No Escape,” a drama starring Owen Wilson, made $2.4 million on Friday, forecasting a three-day total of $7.6 million. The Weinstein Co.’s political drama opened Wednesday to $1.2 million.
Coming up short of estimates is Zac Efron starrer “We Are Your Friends,” which took in $725,000 on its opening day, with studio estimates pegging it at a $1.9 million total for the weekend. The Warner Bros. pic, which centers on electronic dance music culture, was directed by “Catfish” star Max Joseph and also stars Emily Ratajkowski. “Friends” is slated to finish outside of the weekend’s top 10.
can you say s.n.a.p. money
It must be sad to only get joy from posting bigoted garbage on the internet.
Not surprised at ‘War Room’; Surprised at ‘We Are Your Friends’ BO so far.
All I can say is wow! What a oxymoron a movie about gangster rap going against a Christian movie. I grew up with NWA but now I’m a born again follower of Jesus Christ.
NWA was my past life in which I idolized those guys, but Jesus is my future. What a weekend to remember.
Al is my mouthpiece in his reply I strongly second his point.
GREAT post, Al.
Well said.
Just to add that Prisicilla Shirer stars in “War Room” as well. Along with T.C. Stallings, she is one of the main characters. Thanks!
We Are Your Friends flopped so hard. Honestly, I didn’t even know that it existed until last week.
What the….. Seriously America has gotta stop giving these crappy offensive Christian movies money because if they get more money there going to make more!!!
Ethan. Shut the F up.
Then don’t watch ’em. Christian movies are here to stay.
I think War Room would have had no problems taking the weekend if it was playing on more screens. The highest end movie theater in Atlanta, AMC Phipps, is sold out for the rest of the day because it’s playing on only 1 screen. And it’s not even 1:30 p.m. yet. #WarRoom