‘Frank,’ ‘Patrick’s Day’ Lead Race for Irish Film and Television Awards

LONDON — Lenny Abrahamson’s “Frank” and Terry McMahon’s “Patrick’s Day” lead the field in the race for film honors at the Irish Film and Television Academy awards, which take place May 24.
Each film has nine nominations, with Gerard Barrett’s “Glassland” following with six.
Among TV dramas, “Love/Hate” and “Vikings” are the top dogs with seven nominations each, while “Charlie,” “The Fall” and “Game of Thrones” have three each.
Several of the film actor nominees have Hollywood star status, including “Glassland’s” Jack Reynor, who last year appeared in “Transformers: Age of Extinction”; “Miss Julie’s” Colin Farrell, who stars in “True Detective”; and “Frank’s” Michael Fassbender, who was Oscar nominated for “12 Years a Slave” and toplines in “Steve Jobs” and “Assassin’s Creed.”
Among the nominees for lead actor in a television drama are “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan, who is nominated for “The Fall,” and “Game of Thrones” thesp Aidan Gillen, who is shortlisted for “Charlie.”
This year the academy’s awards have been split into two ceremonies, with a film and drama awards taking place in May, and a television awards in October.
There are 27 categories for the IFTA Film and Drama Awards, which take place at the 300-year-old Mansion House in Dublin. TV3 will air a one-hour awards special, with highlights of the show and interviews with nominees, winners and other celebs from among the 500 guests.
All IFTA’s categories have been shortlisted by members of the academy, alongside a jury of industry experts.
Academy CEO Aine Moriarty said: “This year’s nominations showcase to the world what Ireland’s small but excellent film and television community has to offer.”
THE FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
FILM
Frank
Glassland
I Used to Live Here
Noble
Patrick’s Day
Song of the Sea
DIRECTOR – FILM
Lenny Abrahamson – Frank
Gerard Barrett – Glassland
John Carney – Begin Again
Terry McMahon – Patrick’s Day
SCRIPT – FILM
Gerard Barrett – Glassland
Frank Berry – I Used to Live Here
Will Collins – Song of the Sea
Terry McMahon -Patrick’s Day
ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN FILM
Moe Dunford – Patrick’s Day
Colin Farrell – Miss Julie
Michael Fassbender – Frank
Jack Reynor – Glassland
ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN FILM
Tara Breathnach – A Nightingale Falling
Jordanne Jones – I Used to Live Here
Simone Kirby – Jimmy’s Hall
Deirdre O’Kane – Noble
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN FILM
Domhnall Gleeson – Frank
Allen Leech – The Imitation Game
James Nesbitt – Gold
Andrew Scott – Pride
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN FILM
Kerry Condon -Gold
Sinead Cusack – Queen and Country
Sarah Greene – Noble
Catherine Walker – Patrick’s Day
FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
Blood Fruit – Ferndale Films
In a House That Ceased to Be – Atlantic Film Alliance
One Million Dubliners – Underground Films
Road – DoubleBand Films
Unbreakable- Ross Whitaker
ANIMATION SHORT
An Ode to Love – Matthew Darragh
Fresh Cut Grass- Boulder Media
Somewhere Down the Line – Julien Regnard
The Ledge End of Phil (from Accounting) – Paul Morris
SHORT FILM
Boogaloo and Graham – Michael Lennox/Ronan Blaney/Brian Falconer
I Am Here -David Holmes
Rockmount – David Tynan
Skunky Dog – James Fitzgerald
DRAMA
Charlie
The Fall (Season 2)
Game of Thrones
Love/Hate (Season 5)
Vikings
DIRECTOR DRAMA
David Caffrey – Love/Hate (Season 5)
Ciaran Donnelly – Vikings
Colm McCarthy – Peaky Blinders (Season 2)
Dearbhla Walsh – Penny Dreadful
SCRIPT DRAMA
Stuart Carolan – Love/Hate (Season 5)
Tom Collins/Eoin McNamee/Paul Walker – An Bronntanas
Colin Murphy – The Guarantee
Colin Teevan – Charlie
ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA
Jamie Dornan – The Fall (Season 2)
Aidan Gillen – Charlie
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (Season 2)
Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Love/Hate (Season 5)
ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Michelle Beamish – An Bronntanas (The Gift)
Maria Doyle Kennedy – Corp + Anam
Charlie Murphy – Love/Hate
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA
John Connors – Love/Hate
Liam Cunningham – Game of Thrones
Stephen Rea – The Honorable Woman
Andrew Scott – Sherlock: His Last Vow
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA
Charlotte Bradley – An Bronntanas (The Gift)
Aisling Franciosi – The Fall (Season 2)
Charlie Murphy – The Village (Season 2)
Mary Murray – Love/Hate (Season 5)
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
P.J. Dillon – Vikings
Michael Lavelle – Patrick’s Day
James Mather – Frank
Piers McGrail – Glassland
COSTUME DESIGN
Joan Bergin – Vikings
Consolata Boyle – Miss Julie
Lorna Marie Mugan – Peaky Blinders
Eimear Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Jimmy’s Hall
EDITING
Una Ni Dhonghaile -The Missing
Nathan Nugent – Frank
Emer Reynolds – One Million Dubliners
Emer Reynolds – Patrick’s Day
MAKE-UP & HAIR
All is by My Side
Frank
Ripper Street
Vikings
ORIGINAL SCORE
Ray Harman – Patrick’s Day
David Holmes – ‘71
Stephen McKeon – Queen and Country
Stephen Rennicks – Frank
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Tom Conroy – Vikings
Mark Geraghty – Vikings
John Paul Kelly – The Theory of Everything
Donal Woods – Downton Abbey
SOUND
The Canal
Frank
Game of Thrones
Patrick’s Day
INTERNATIONAL FILM
‘71
Boyhood
The Imitation Game
The Theory of Everything
INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Steve Carrell – Foxcatcher
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Imitation Game
Jake Gyllenhall – Nightcrawler
Eddie Redmayne – The Theory of Everything
INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette – Boyhood
Toni Collette – Glassland
Jessica Chastain – Miss Julie
Julianne Moore – Still Alice
