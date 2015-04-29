‘Frank,’ ‘Patrick’s Day’ Lead Race for Irish Film and Television Awards

LONDON — Lenny Abrahamson’s “Frank” and Terry McMahon’s “Patrick’s Day” lead the field in the race for film honors at the Irish Film and Television Academy awards, which take place May 24.

Each film has nine nominations, with Gerard Barrett’s “Glassland” following with six.

Among TV dramas, “Love/Hate” and “Vikings” are the top dogs with seven nominations each, while “Charlie,” “The Fall” and “Game of Thrones” have three each.

Several of the film actor nominees have Hollywood star status, including “Glassland’s” Jack Reynor, who last year appeared in “Transformers: Age of Extinction”; “Miss Julie’s” Colin Farrell, who stars in “True Detective”; and “Frank’s” Michael Fassbender, who was Oscar nominated for “12 Years a Slave” and toplines in “Steve Jobs” and “Assassin’s Creed.”

Among the nominees for lead actor in a television drama are “Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan, who is nominated for “The Fall,” and “Game of Thrones” thesp Aidan Gillen, who is shortlisted for “Charlie.”

This year the academy’s awards have been split into two ceremonies, with a film and drama awards taking place in May, and a television awards in October.

There are 27 categories for the IFTA Film and Drama Awards, which take place at the 300-year-old Mansion House in Dublin. TV3 will air a one-hour awards special, with highlights of the show and interviews with nominees, winners and other celebs from among the 500 guests.

All IFTA’s categories have been shortlisted by members of the academy, alongside a jury of industry experts.

Academy CEO Aine Moriarty said: “This year’s nominations showcase to the world what Ireland’s small but excellent film and television community has to offer.”

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS

FILM

Frank

Glassland

I Used to Live Here

Noble

Patrick’s Day

Song of the Sea

DIRECTOR – FILM

Lenny Abrahamson – Frank

Gerard Barrett – Glassland

John Carney – Begin Again

Terry McMahon – Patrick’s Day

SCRIPT – FILM

Gerard Barrett – Glassland

Frank Berry – I Used to Live Here

Will Collins – Song of the Sea

Terry McMahon -Patrick’s Day

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN FILM

Moe Dunford – Patrick’s Day

Colin Farrell – Miss Julie

Michael Fassbender – Frank

Jack Reynor – Glassland

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE IN FILM

Tara Breathnach – A Nightingale Falling

Jordanne Jones – I Used to Live Here

Simone Kirby – Jimmy’s Hall

Deirdre O’Kane – Noble

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN FILM

Domhnall Gleeson – Frank

Allen Leech – The Imitation Game

James Nesbitt – Gold

Andrew Scott – Pride

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN FILM

Kerry Condon -Gold

Sinead Cusack – Queen and Country

Sarah Greene – Noble

Catherine Walker – Patrick’s Day

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Blood Fruit – Ferndale Films

In a House That Ceased to Be – Atlantic Film Alliance

One Million Dubliners – Underground Films

Road – DoubleBand Films

Unbreakable- Ross Whitaker

ANIMATION SHORT

An Ode to Love – Matthew Darragh

Fresh Cut Grass- Boulder Media

Somewhere Down the Line – Julien Regnard

The Ledge End of Phil (from Accounting) – Paul Morris

SHORT FILM

Boogaloo and Graham – Michael Lennox/Ronan Blaney/Brian Falconer

I Am Here -David Holmes

Rockmount – David Tynan

Skunky Dog – James Fitzgerald

DRAMA

Charlie

The Fall (Season 2)

Game of Thrones

Love/Hate (Season 5)

Vikings

DIRECTOR DRAMA

David Caffrey – Love/Hate (Season 5)

Ciaran Donnelly – Vikings

Colm McCarthy – Peaky Blinders (Season 2)

Dearbhla Walsh – Penny Dreadful

SCRIPT DRAMA

Stuart Carolan – Love/Hate (Season 5)

Tom Collins/Eoin McNamee/Paul Walker – An Bronntanas

Colin Murphy – The Guarantee

Colin Teevan – Charlie

ACTOR IN A LEAD ROLE IN DRAMA

Jamie Dornan – The Fall (Season 2)

Aidan Gillen – Charlie

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (Season 2)

Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Love/Hate (Season 5)

ACTRESS IN A LEAD ROLE DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Michelle Beamish – An Bronntanas (The Gift)

Maria Doyle Kennedy – Corp + Anam

Charlie Murphy – Love/Hate

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

John Connors – Love/Hate

Liam Cunningham – Game of Thrones

Stephen Rea – The Honorable Woman

Andrew Scott – Sherlock: His Last Vow

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN DRAMA

Charlotte Bradley – An Bronntanas (The Gift)

Aisling Franciosi – The Fall (Season 2)

Charlie Murphy – The Village (Season 2)

Mary Murray – Love/Hate (Season 5)

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

P.J. Dillon – Vikings

Michael Lavelle – Patrick’s Day

James Mather – Frank

Piers McGrail – Glassland

COSTUME DESIGN

Joan Bergin – Vikings

Consolata Boyle – Miss Julie

Lorna Marie Mugan – Peaky Blinders

Eimear Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – Jimmy’s Hall

EDITING

Una Ni Dhonghaile -The Missing

Nathan Nugent – Frank

Emer Reynolds – One Million Dubliners

Emer Reynolds – Patrick’s Day

MAKE-UP & HAIR

All is by My Side

Frank

Ripper Street

Vikings

ORIGINAL SCORE

Ray Harman – Patrick’s Day

David Holmes – ‘71

Stephen McKeon – Queen and Country

Stephen Rennicks – Frank

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Tom Conroy – Vikings

Mark Geraghty – Vikings

John Paul Kelly – The Theory of Everything

Donal Woods – Downton Abbey

SOUND

The Canal

Frank

Game of Thrones

Patrick’s Day

INTERNATIONAL FILM

‘71

Boyhood

The Imitation Game

The Theory of Everything

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Steve Carrell – Foxcatcher

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Imitation Game

Jake Gyllenhall – Nightcrawler

Eddie Redmayne – The Theory of Everything

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette – Boyhood

Toni Collette – Glassland

Jessica Chastain – Miss Julie

Julianne Moore – Still Alice