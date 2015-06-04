Fox India Inks Nine-Film Deal With Karan Johar’s Dharma

Karan Johar
Jag Gundu/Getty Images

LONDON – Fox Star Studios India has entered into a partnership with Dharma Productions to co-produce and distribute nine films worldwide over three years.

Dharma is one of Bollywood’s most successful production houses. It is led by one of India’s most visible entertainment industry celebrities, the producer, director, writer and television host Karan Johar. Though he has had cameos in the past, Johar recently also had a full acting role in FSSI’s “Bombay Velvet.”

Dharma and FSSI previously teamed in 2010 for “My Name is Khan,” directed by Johar and starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The film earned more than $42 million globally. No titles have been revealed, but Johar will direct at least one of the proposed nine films.

Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, said, “This strategic alliance envisages the stakeholders pooling in their collective strengths and thereby chalking a new path for Bollywood, specifically in the way in which films are marketed and distributed. Consolidation through strategic alliances is the way forward in the film industry.”

FSSI is a joint venture between 20th Century Fox and television giant Star India, both owned by 21st Century Fox. Its slate includes “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,” starring Salman Khan, and “MS Dhoni – The Untold Story,” a biopic of India’s cricket captain.

Dharma’s slate features “Baahubali,” India’s most expensive film, “Brothers,” a remake of Hollywood film “Warrior” starring Akshay Kumar, and romantic comedy “Shaandaar”.

