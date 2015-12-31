SELLER: Augusten Burroughs

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $637,000

SIZE: approximately 615 square feet

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: New York Times bestselling writer and memoirist Augusten Burroughs, we first learned from the celebrity property gossips at 6sqft.com, sold his pint-sized condo in New York City’s upscale Battery Park area for $637,000, a notable amount above the $599,000 asking price. The 11th floor apartment, which carries monthly common charges and taxes of $1,509 according to online marketing materials, was originally purchased by the “Running With Scissors” and “Dry” writer’s former partner in 2008 for a hair more than $600,000 but was deeded to Mister Burroughs in 2011.

At around 615-square-feet, the mid-floor corner condo is minuscule by suburban standards but absolutely on the gigantic side for a Manhattan studio and offers a blank slate of pale oak floors and crisp white walls. The apartment opens to a puny but proper entrance hall and, in addition to the not quite square living/dining/sleeping space, offers up a stylishly unadorned and smartly arranged kitchen barely bigger than a good-sized walk-in closet, a closet-lined dressing corridor, and a compact marble-floored bathroom with an unusually generous window and — the apartment’s one decidedly outré decorative element — shimmering stainless steel tiles on the ceiling. One of the three over-sized windows in the main space allows for a long, through the buildings view to the south over the tip of lower Manhattan and across Governors Island to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge that links Brooklyn to Staten Island. The full-service, mid-rise building offers residents a long list of amenities that include 24-hour security and concierge services, a state-of-the-art two-story fitness center, a colorfully outfitted children’s playroom, an indoor swimming pool under a huge skylight, and a roof top terrace with communal grilling equipment and panoramic views that include the Statue of Liberty.

Mister Burroughs’ own website reveals he and his husband, literary agent Christopher Schelling, live in a 200-year-old farmhouse in rural Connecticut that a quick search of property records and other online resources indicate is a Federal style Colonial on almost 8 bucolic acres near Southbury that was acquired by Mister Schelling just this last August (2015) for $495,000.

Listing photos and floor plan: Halstead