Super-producer Jonathan Littman has re-listed his getaway estate about 60 miles outside of Los Angeles, in the bucolic celebrity hideout of Ojai, with a new broker — Craig Knizek of the Agency — and a significantly reduced asking price just shy of $5.5 million, after an initial price of $7 million didn’t entice buyers. The 10-acre spread, dubbed Gemstone Ranch, was purchased by the 10-time Emmy-winning “Amazing Race” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” franchise executive producer in late 2007 for an undisclosed amount, and current marketing materials show the meandering, multi-winged main residence measures in at more than 7,500 square feet with seven bedrooms, five of them en suite and one with roomy loft; and 6.5 bathrooms.

The entirely upgraded and luxuriously appointed stone and stucco contemporary’s predominantly earth-toned interiors spoke off a spacious and centrally positioned, open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with variegated wood floors, fireplace and two imposing stacked stone columns that support a high, vaulted ceiling. One of the home’s two offices sits between a large den with fireplace and an even bigger flagstone-floored media room with black-out curtains over a towering wall of windows. Outbuildings include a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse, with the property’s resort-style luxuries encompassing broad lawns, a free-form swimming pool, dining terrace with wood-fired pizza oven, gym, lighted tennis court that does double duty as a full-size basketball court, and equestrian facilities that include stables, lighted riding arena and a five-acre pasture. The estate’s extensive gardens and orchards are fed by what is arguably the listing’s most covetous feature in parched California: a private well.

Back in Los Angeles, Mister Littman, who has a trio of projects in the pipeline, including a TV series adaptation of the 1980 psychological thriller “American Gigolo,” owns a 9,000-plus-square-foot Tuscan-style mansion in Encino that was featured on “Entourage” before it was purchased, per property records, in 2011, for $4.2 million.

listing photos: The Agency