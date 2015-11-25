BUYERS: Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $2,355,000

SIZE: 2,564 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: With her career on a solid upswing, back in the limelight “Full House” child star Candace Cameron Bure and her retired professional hockey player husband Valeri Bure have — as we first learned from the PR gal for Trulia — shelled out $2,355,000 for a 1960s split-level ranch contemporary in the low-key and little lauded but none-the-less quite pricey Sunset Mesa neighborhood above Malibu’s Topanga Beach. Listing details show the only partly upgraded but meticulously maintained and by Tinseltown standards rather humble if hardly inexpensive residence, a tetch reminiscent of the famous “Brady Bunch” house, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,564-square-feet over three levels.

The wood-floored living room, with vaulted ceiling and raised hearth stone fireplace, has an oblique, over-the-rooftops ocean view through a floor-to-ceiling picture window and is separated from the dining room by a wide and, in this property gossip’s utterly meaningless opinion, entirely unnecessary pony wall that we recommend the Bures remove tout de suite to restore proper harmony to the room. The kitchen appears rather wee and fairly outdated with white ceramic tile counter tops and bone-toned tracery accented cabinetry but is well kept and does offer a fetching mountain view out of the bowed window over the sink. The adjoining informal dining area has a bank of wood-framed glass doors that open to the upper section of a bi-level terrace, the lower of which is accessible through another bank of wood-framed glass doors in a wall-to-wall carpeted lower level family room. One of the three guest/family bedrooms is adjacent to the family room and the other two, as well as a renovated hall bathroom, are located on the uppermost level along with the master bedroom that also has its own renovated bathroom outfitted with an over-size shower as well as glass sliders to a thin but wide private balcony that allows for a more expansive over-the-treetops ocean view than is available from the living room. The aforementioned bi-level terrace has lovely, through-the-treetops mountain view and gives way to a well irrigated and, hence, emerald-green stretch of lawn bordered by mature shrubbery.

At just about the same time they bought their new digs in Malibu the Cameron-Bures sold for $1.455 million a 4,837-square-foot, pond-front house of no particular architectural style in a manicured development in Plantation, FL, that was purchased per property records in September 2001 for $1.377 million. Our research shows the couple continues to own a two-plus acre, semi-rural wine country getaway in the northern California community of Saint Helena that they picked up over the summer of 2012 for $1.25 million.

Miz Cameron Bure, who came in third place on the 18th season of the still chugging along “Dancing With the Stars,” recently made her debut as a co-host on the all-female morning gabfest “The View” where her staunchly conservative, faith-based points of view work up the righteous anger of some of the other more lefty liberal panelists. The L.A. native, younger sister of “Growing Pains” child actor turned evangelical Christian activist Kirk Cameron, will reprise her “Full House” role — as the adult version of her character, D.J., of course — on the upcoming Netflix reboot “Fuller House.”

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker (via Trulia)