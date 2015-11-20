YouTube’s Family Fun Pack Joins Collective Digital Studio Network

Family Fun Pack, among the biggest family-oriented channels on YouTube with more than 900,000 subscribers, is joining Collective Digital Studio’s multichannel network.

Family Fun Pack averages 300 million views per month and has over 2 billion views to date. The channel features reality-style content, chronicling the daily antics of five young siblings — Alyssa, David, Zac, Chris and Michael — with videos about road trips, toys, games, food, clothes and other aspects of family life.

Family Fun Pack launched in 2011 with a video of 18-month-old twin boys putting themselves back to bed. Since then the video has generated more than 34 million views, while the family’s costume fashion show videos have nearly 100 million views.

“Family Fun Pack has gained a massive number of views for content that is fun and playful while showing a real family making the most of everyday together,” CDS president Dan Weinstein said. “We think there is tremendous demand for family friendly content and we look forward to working with them to create new opportunities to extend their reach.”

Kristine, who is the family’s mother, added: “We are thrilled to share our family and all of the fun that goes with it with others and look forward to working with Collective Digital Studio to not only create new content, but also expand opportunities to reach our audience through new distribution platforms.”

CDS’s MCN has more than 1,000 channels. In July 2015, CDS merged with ProSiebenSat.1’s Studio 71 to create Collective Studio 71. The company is best known for producing RocketJump’s “Video Game High School” web series as well as TV shows for Epic Meal Time and Fred.