“Hey, let’s all promise that in 10 years from today, we’ll meet again, and we’ll see what kind of people we’ve blossomed into.”

OK, so it’s been more than 10 years since that line was spoken in Michael Showalter and David Wain’s ’80s throwback camp comedy “Wet Hot American Summer,” but that doesn’t mean fans are any less excited for the Netflix prequel series, “Wet Hot Americann Summer: First Day of Camp.” Just in time for Memorial Day, Netflix has released cast photos from the upcoming series that show Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni and more embracing their Camp Firewood roots.

“‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp’ is a prequel to the original movie,” said Wain. “In real life we’re 15 years older but in the show we’re playing two months younger. The movie took place on the last day of camp in the summer of 1981. The show takes place on the first day.”

Images of some new cast members like John Slattery are absent from these photos. It’s just as well. They probably taste like burger anyway.

“Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” hits Netflix July 31.

Nina Hellman as Nancy, Molly Shannon as Gail and Judah Friedlander as Ron.

Joe Lo Truglio as Neil and Ken Marino as Victor.

Janeane Garofalo as Beth.

Elizabeth Banks as Lindsay.

Christopher Meloni as Gene.

Amy Poehler as Susie and Bradley Cooper as Ben.

Paul Rudd as Andy and Marguerite Moreau as Katie.

All photos courtesy of Saeed Adyani/Netflix, with the exception of the photo above of Rudd and Moreau, by Gemma La Mana/Netflix.