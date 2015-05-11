Actress Sofia Vergara is the subject of a shortform series co-produced with Fusion that will debut this summer exclusively on Snapchat.

The six-episode series “Vergaraland” is billed as a tongue-in-cheek look at the thesp’s career through the perspective of her son, Manolo González Vergara. The project is being produced in conjunction with Sofia Vergara’s talent management and entertainment marketing firm, Latin World Entertainment.

“Manolo finally graduated, and I am very happy for his alliance with Fusion to create such an innovative series,” Sofia Vergara said in a statement. She’s best known for her turn on ABC’s “Modern Family.”

Fusion, a joint venture of ABC News and Univision Communications, aims to reach a millennial audience — and sees Snapchat as a key content-distribution partner. Fusion was among media companies that launched on the Snapchat Discover service in January. The Discover service lets partners post video and content “stories” that are available for 24 hours; ordinarily, messages posted between Snapchat users vanish after 10 seconds or less.

“Vergaraland,” which will be shot to fit Snapchat’s vertical video format, joins Fusion’s other original series for the service including “Outpost,” “Weird Threads,” and “Off the Record,” among others.

About the new series, Fusion CEO Isaac Lee added: “Sofia Vergara is undoubtedly one of the most successful television actresses today, and she is also an incredible business woman, entrepreneur and loving mother.”

For Snapchat, Fusion produces minute-long news updates, “News in a Snap,” and also has created content for the platform in several languages including Portuguese, French and Spanish.