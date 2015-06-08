Netflix’s futuristic fantasy “Sense8” — the sci-fi series from the Wachowski siblings — has been downloaded by pirates more than half a million times less than three days after its release.
The piracy figures once again demonstrate that widespread digital distribution is no protection against Internet piracy.
The 12-episode series, which Netflix released June 5 with all episodes available in applicable territories, comes from the creators of “The Matrix” series, Andy Wachowski and Lana Wachowski. Since it launched on Netflix on Friday, “Sense8” episodes have been downloaded 510,848 times by torrent users around the world, according to piracy-tracking firm Excipio.
Netflix has been stung by piracy before, even as the company has used stats on illegal file-sharing to determine what content to license in given countries. High-profile series “Marvel’s Daredevil” was filched by millions of pirates when that series dropped in April, and “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black” have cropped up on torrent sites as well.
In “Sense8”, “Lost” alum Naveen Andrews gets ample time explaining the situation. Cast also includes Daryl Hannah (pictured center, above), as well as Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie Clayton, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Tina Desai, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Terrence Mann, Freema Agyeman, Alfonso Herrera, Erendira Ibarra, Adam Shapiro, Ness Bautista and Joe Pantoliano.
Netflix reps did not respond to a request for comment.
Hmmm… Seems like “sex sells” funda is working [for] yet-another time…! 😉
Well there is something I must speak out. I am one of those who downloaded the pirated version from Netflix. Honestly, I love this show and I’d like to pay but only if it is available in my region. For those who may doubt me, I live in Hong Kong (for those who don’t know, it’s a small international city in south east asia) and netfix says “Nah, sorry, Netflix is not available in your country yet.”.So, I must admit that is the only way I can enjoy the show.
I have Netflix, I “pirated” Sense8 because I heard it was good. I only use my Netlix out of convenience to watch content I have already seen before or just watch stuff I don’t care that much about. This is because Netflix does not give you much control at all over the viewing experience. When I watch something I enjoy a lot or have high expectations for I am going to want to enhance the experience as much as possible.
As a side not “lost revenue” in regards to piracy doesn’t account for people who download something whilst having the paid rights to. It doesn’t account for people who would not pay to see something in the first place. Be that because the content doesn’t mean enough to them and they could live without it or they just genuinely can’t justify it financially at that time. It also doesn’t account for territories that have no access to that content through legitimate channels.
I was hoping for a critical review of an exremely original television series from Variety. What I got was some blog about piracy, from a non-validatable source. Whta was the point of your article/blog/rant? I guess your advertizers got kudos because I touched the screen and wrote a comment as worthless as your article!
I bet the areas with the highest piracy levels, were also the areas where people can’t get netflix, or locations such as Australia where the netflx service is overpriced and offers hardly any content.
I’m in Australia and don’t find Netflix remotely overpriced. I pay $A11.99/month which is only pennies more than the US price, once you do the currency conversion. It’s true that there’s a lot less content, but frankly given the quality of the Netflix original series I’d be happily entertained even if there was nothing else at all.
Loving Sense8 so far…
Piracy doesn’t necessarily mean lost revenue. I can’t say that I would pirate, but let’s just say I know someone who pirated the show despite having a Netflix subscription because Netflix’s streaming quality varies, while the downloaded version’s quality is guaranteed.
Of course piracy means lost revenue. If consumers didn’t have the option to watch something without paying for it, prices would be set by supply and demand. Compare today’s prices with those 20 years ago, before online piracy and adjust for inflation. Even when you pay for a rental these days, hardly any money comes through in the end, because prices are WAY too low and if they were raised, people threaten to pirate more instead.
That’s your lost revenue right there and it’s affected the entire industry and everyone working in it from studio executive to production assistant to independent filmmaker to carpenter to distributor to the guy who sells tickets and popcorn in your local theater, those few that are still in business.
Note the “necessary” Nathan wrote. Followed by the example “someone who pirated the show despite having a Netflix subscription”
I dont think he is saying theres no loss revenue at all, merely that not all piracy is.
ie. Pirated downloads will also include;
a) People that have paid for it but prefer to have a drm free file themselves.
b) People that would never have purchased it anyway.
as well as;
c) People that would have bought it if they didn’t/couldn’t pirate it.
The last group is lost revenue, the second group is perhaps morally wrong but not lost revenue, and the first is neither wrong nor lost revenue.
The ratio’s of the groups I think as yet are unknown, but assumptions shouldn’t be made that its all C.
There might even be group D as well – people that pirate *then* buy it.
Those pirated already use HEVC 256x codec, they step ahead of netflix lol
I wonder how many of those are international.
It always cracks me up when people pirate stuff I can’t decide if I want to keep watching when it’s delivered to me on a silver platter. I’ll rate this one a solid “ok.”
…and the show is indeed excellent. Couldn’t help but binge watch it on Netflix over the weekend.
This is a good measure of the shows popularity and will increase word of mouth. This only works in Netflix’s favour.
I thought it was excellent. Easy binge, fast paced and gritty.
How does this compare to other Netflix shows?
it was written and directed by the witkowski brothers. So if you like there style then this will appeal to you
Worse than House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Bojack Horseman. Better than Grace & Frankie, Marco Polo and Hemlock Grove. Equal to Bloodline and Kimmy Schmidt – middle of the pack.