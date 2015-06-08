Netflix’s futuristic fantasy “Sense8” — the sci-fi series from the Wachowski siblings — has been downloaded by pirates more than half a million times less than three days after its release.

The piracy figures once again demonstrate that widespread digital distribution is no protection against Internet piracy.

The 12-episode series, which Netflix released June 5 with all episodes available in applicable territories, comes from the creators of “The Matrix” series, Andy Wachowski and Lana Wachowski. Since it launched on Netflix on Friday, “Sense8” episodes have been downloaded 510,848 times by torrent users around the world, according to piracy-tracking firm Excipio.

Netflix has been stung by piracy before, even as the company has used stats on illegal file-sharing to determine what content to license in given countries. High-profile series “Marvel’s Daredevil” was filched by millions of pirates when that series dropped in April, and “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black” have cropped up on torrent sites as well.

In “Sense8”, “Lost” alum Naveen Andrews gets ample time explaining the situation. Cast also includes Daryl Hannah (pictured center, above), as well as Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie Clayton, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Tina Desai, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Terrence Mann, Freema Agyeman, Alfonso Herrera, Erendira Ibarra, Adam Shapiro, Ness Bautista​ and ​​​Joe Pantoliano.

Netflix reps did not respond to a request for comment.

