MTV is challenging fans to avoid getting gruesomely slain by the killer from the upcoming “Scream” series, which debuts June 30, in an interactive-video promotion produced by startup Interlude.

In the “Choose Your Own Murder” game, available on MTV’s website, users are shown video segments and then are presented with different options (such as “ignore the noise” or “check it out”). If they guess incorrectly, their character dies a grisly death; there are four possible outcomes in the game.

MTV’s “Scream” is based on the horror-movie franchise, but it won’t feature the iconic Ghostface-masked killer. The series follows a group of teens in a small town who are, of course, methodically hunted down by a mysterious murderer.

The series comes from the Weinstein Company, with Bob and Harvey Weinstein as exec producers. Wes Craven, who directed the original film franchise, is also exec producing with Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad.

Interlude recently hired Nancy Tellem, a former TV exec at CBS and Warner Bros. who most recently ran Microsoft’s now-shuttered Xbox Entertainment Studios. She is Interlude’s exec chairman and chief content officer.

Interlude claims its videos get far higher engagement than non-interactive video, with 70% to 90% of users clicking on its videos. The company’s system uses the HTML5 specification for its interactive videos, making them available across desktop, mobile and other connected devices. Interlude clients have included Warner Music Group, Disney, Nickelodeon, Pepsi and L’Oréal.