Maker Studios Is Shutting Down Blip Next Month

Disney-owned Maker Studios will shut down its web video portal Blip next month. Blip informed its users Monday that it will shut down on August 20, and encouraged them to export their videos.

Founded in 2005, Blip was a pioneering online video site that was home to many of the first video bloggers. Blip initially pitched itself as a more community-focused alternative to YouTube, and at one point had around 900,000 video publishers on its platform.

However, Blip was quickly eclipsed by YouTube, which had a lot more resources at its disposal after it got acquired by Google in late 2006. Blip tried to reposition itself with a focus on professional content in the following years, and even launched a short-lived production unit dubbed Blip Studios.

It got acquired by Maker Studios in 2013. Maker at the time painted the acquisition as a first step to build out a distribution platform capable of competing with YouTube. However, the shut-down email sent out Monday encouraged video producers to monetize their YouTube channels with Maker’s help instead:

“As you may know, Blip was acquired by Maker Studios in September 2013 and the acquisition has allowed for additional, more expansive direct-to-consumer tools and products for content creators across the network. We encourage you to apply to the Maker Gen network if you have a YouTube channel to take advantage of Maker’s tools and services.”

In the months following the acquisition, Blip booted many video producers off its platform, leading to tensions with the video blogging community. Maker itself got acquired by Disney last year in a deal worth at least $500 million.

Justin Day, one of the founders of Blip, commented on the news on Twitter Monday:

Maker Studios didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  1. bandarsabungayamonlineblog says:
    June 17, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    why so desperated

    Reply
  2. Twrranlast says:
    January 16, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Disney ruins everything, don’t they :/

    Reply
  3. L_Wolf says:
    September 19, 2015 at 5:17 am

    Ever notice when Disney buys out a company, it ends up shutdown a year or two later.

    Reply
  4. Matthew Gaia Safa Lintschinger says:
    July 29, 2015 at 11:22 am

    ARE YOU KIDDING ME!? I honestly am torn up about this.

    I just hope some heroic nerds find the cancel shows and put them up on youtube because I still want to watch Jewwario teach me how to play a Famicom and how to make miso soup (may he rest in peace).

    Reply
    • Fabricio says:
      August 18, 2015 at 2:13 pm

      You are? I look at what producers they got and most of them are Channel Awesome members and rejects. Shutting down is too good for them; I hope those poor servers and cables are scrubbed until the autism Doug & Friends promoted is completely cleansed to the last byte.

      Reply
  5. Chris says:
    July 27, 2015 at 10:25 am

    Is there some way to keep Blip from shutting down? Some of my favorite internet reviewers are on it. Some have already been fired from YouTube because of copyright policy. Please someone tell me. At least tell me, is Blip gonna shut down temporarily?

    Reply
  6. cj m says:
    July 25, 2015 at 5:35 am

    Would prefer if Youtube doesn’t get a monopoly in this area…. Especially with their automated moderation and their awful policies on copyright and DMCA… Youtube is terrible.

    Reply
  7. Mu mu the great says:
    July 21, 2015 at 7:51 pm

    Good riddance. Blip is a terrible video hosting site with annoying ads no good non-reviewer content.

    Reply
    • Renat Zarbailov says:
      July 23, 2015 at 1:38 pm

      Agree!

      Reply
      • James M. Barber says:
        August 10, 2015 at 9:26 pm

        Yes, it had adds, just like youtube does. Yes you didn’t like its “non reviewer content”. How the hell is this a good thing that its shutting down. This is removing competition from you tube, which is bad for consumers, and the Review content is exactly the kind of thing that youtube is terrible for. what kind of awful person takes delight in what amounts to a lose lose situation. Good day sir.

