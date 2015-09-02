Bryan Cranston’s “Sneaky Pete” has been ordered to series at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

The drama from Sony Pictures Television is exec produced by Cranston, David Shore, Seth Gordon, James Degus and Erin Gunn.

Giovanni Ribisi stars as a criminal who steals his cellmate’s identity, and begins living with and working for the man’s family of bail bondsmen after being released from prison. Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale also star in the series.

Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) directed and Shore wrote the pilot, which featured Cranston as a guest star. The show was originally developed for CBS, but the network passed on it in May during the upfronts.

The drama was one of two pilots Amazon posted on its Instant Video platform last month. “Casanova,” starring Diego Luna as the titular playboy, is still in contention. Amazon viewers vote on whether a show should get a series order.

Other Amazon pilots in the pipeline include “Trial,” starring Billy Bob Thornton; “The Good Girls Revolt Edge”; “The Patriot” and “Zelda.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.