Bryan Cranston’s “Sneaky Pete” has been ordered to series at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.
The drama from Sony Pictures Television is exec produced by Cranston, David Shore, Seth Gordon, James Degus and Erin Gunn.
Giovanni Ribisi stars as a criminal who steals his cellmate’s identity, and begins living with and working for the man’s family of bail bondsmen after being released from prison. Marin Ireland and Margo Martindale also star in the series.
Gordon (“Horrible Bosses”) directed and Shore wrote the pilot, which featured Cranston as a guest star. The show was originally developed for CBS, but the network passed on it in May during the upfronts.
The drama was one of two pilots Amazon posted on its Instant Video platform last month. “Casanova,” starring Diego Luna as the titular playboy, is still in contention. Amazon viewers vote on whether a show should get a series order.
Other Amazon pilots in the pipeline include “Trial,” starring Billy Bob Thornton; “The Good Girls Revolt Edge”; “The Patriot” and “Zelda.”
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
I watch TV dramatic series (and lots of cable news) to be a companion to my wife. I protest only when I’m forced to tolerate formulaic and exploitive shows like “Criminal Minds” and “CSI: Miami.” (Besides the emphasis on the sensational , these shows offend me by 1. their continual focus on big flat screens being watched by characters–and necessarily by us; 2. their cutting on senseless motion for every scene (e.g. Caruso or Harmon always meeting their teams–in laboratories–“on the run”–a continual “simulation” of action making me miss Hitchcock’s steady hand); 3. reliance on young-ish “hot babes” and “cool” hunks to pump audience share. — Enter “Sneaky Pete,” which exceeds expectations in its direction, writing and acting. I hoped for a “caper per episode,” much like the enjoyable British series “Hustle.” But “Sneaky Pete” takes us into the dark corners of: 1. the main character’s life (an ex-con who survives by his use of the con and his fierce loyalty to his brother); 2. the family that he “adopts” (a curious combination of traditional “American pastoral” values and mafia behavior); 3. the criminal life that Pete has re-entered following release from prison. The episodes are neither an artificially-inflated mono-drama (“The Killing,” “Hand of God”) nor a variation on a single plot motivator (“Hustle,” “Leverage”). Instead, each takes us deeper into the 3 aforementioned areas.
Ribosi’s limited facial expressions are inscrutable and intriguing, his stolid face conveying awareness of a precarious situation calling for coolness under pressure (only when he becomes animated and speaks up does he bear an unmistakable resemblance to Pee Wee Herman). But its Bryan Cranston who, in the 4th episode of the series, takes honors. A stressed mafia boss himself, he delivers a gripping narrative prior to a sadistic vivisection of Pete’s brother. The content may be grim, but the writing (undoubtedly by the actor himself) and its masterful delivery left me crying, laughing, applauding this moment of glory–a cable crime drama momentarily reaching art of the highest, Shakespearean order. Quintessential television.