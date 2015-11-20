Machinima Hires Ad Veteran Don Reilly to Lead Brand Partnerships

NY Digital Editor @xpangler
machinima logo

Machinima, a digital entertainment studio focused on fandom and video-game culture, has tapped Don Reilley as VP, head of national brand partnerships.

Reilley has worked in ad roles for several digital and gaming companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Electronic Arts and Gamespy. He reports to Machinima chief revenue officer Jamie Weissenborn.

“Brand appetite for Machinima’s audience continues to grow and we are excited to have Don’s gaming experience and leadership to help us scale our business and meet market demand for our unique advertising solutions,” said Weissenborn.

At Machinima, Reilley will oversee and direct deals and staff for domestic sales operations and is responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force. Reilley also will play a leading role in developing and executing content-based solutions for marketing clients.

Most recently, Reilley was exec VP of global ad sales and operations for Major League Gaming. Before that he was senior sales manager for Kindle and mobile at Amazon and spent five years as senior director of Microsoft’s Xbox Live Advertising group.

Earlier in his career, Reilley was a sales manager at Electronic Arts where he also played a role in early product-integration initiatives. In addition, he served as sales manager for video-game website GameSpy and digital entertainment hub Atom/Shockwave (currently Atom Entertainment).

