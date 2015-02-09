In updated national estimates from Nielsen, the Grammy Awards on CBS averaged an 8.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 25.3 million viewers overall from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on Sunday — six-year lows in both categories. It was down 14% in the demo and 11% in overall audience from last year.
The only entertainment telecast to rate higher in 18-49 this season was the season premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” in October (8.65 rating). Ratings for last night’s midseason-premiere episode of the drama are expected to be released later today.
In primetime, CBS on Sunday more than doubled NBC, ABC and FOX combined in viewers (20.10 million vs. 9.59 million), adults 25-54 (7.7 vs. 3.4), adults 18-49 (7.0 vs. 2.8) and adults 18-34 (6.1 vs. 2.0).
CBS.com saw record traffic for a Grammy Awards broadcast, with +133% year-over-year growth in unique users to Grammys-related content. Live-streaming of “Grammy Live,” CBS.com and Grammy.com’s multiplatform coverage leading up to and throughout the telecast, generated nearly 7.5 million streams, up more than 40% over the previous year.
In addition, Nielsen Social ranks the “57th Annual Grammy Awards” as the biggest social entertainment program of the 2014-2015 TV season to date, with more than 13.4 million comments on Twitter.
While the Grammys will remain the No. 2-rated awards telecast of the 2014-15 season (behind the Oscars later this month), this year’s event, which saw Sam Smith come away the big winner with four trophies, was down by more than 14% in the demo from last year (9.9/25 in 18-49, 28.51 million viewers overall).
Due to an earlier January air date, last year’s Grammys didn’t have to face AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” which made its midseason return last night, but the music kudocast had faced the zombie drama the prior two years.
Earlier in the 2014-15 season, adults 18-49 ratings were also lower for the CMA Awards on ABC (down 4%, 4.5 vs. 4.7), the American Music Awards on ABC (down 16%, 3.8 vs. 4.5) and the Golden Globe Awards on NBC (down 11%, 5.8 vs. 6.5).
CBS dominated Grammy night as usual, with the awards show more than tripling its combined ABC-NBC-Fox competition from 8 to 11 p.m. (8.8 vs. 2.9 in 18-49 and 26.2 million vs. 8.3 million).
“60 Minutes” was the night’s No. 1 series broadcast (1.5/5 in 18-49, 9.9 million viewers overall), while AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” ratings for which will be issued later today, is expected to rule as Sunday’s No. 1 series overall.
ABC ran second to CBS among the broadcasters with an original “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.4/4 in 18-49, 6.6 million viewers overall) and the network television premiere of “The Hunger Games” (1.1/3 in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall).
Fox aired original episodes of its Sunday comedies “Mulaney” (0.5/2 in 18-49, 1.2 million viewers overall), “The Simpsons” (1.2/3 in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (1.2/3 in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall), “Family Guy” (1.4/3 in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall) and “Bob’s Burgers” (1.0/2 in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall).
Preliminary 18-49 averages for the night: CBS, 7.0/19; ABC, 1.1/3; Fox, 1.0/3; Univision, 0.8/2; NBC, 0.7/2; Telemundo, 0.3/1.
In total viewers: CBS, 22.1 million; ABC, 4.2 million; NBC, 3.2 million; Fox and Univision, 2.2 million; Telemundo, 0.7 million.
Why watch a bunch of leftists?
We don’t watch any awards shows, and stopped going to movies years ago. When you can “rent” or stream a movie for a few dollars, and watch when you want, why pay money to see it on someone else’s schedule and for 10 times the money? I’ve never felt compelled to be “first” with movies or gadgets. I think most are watching, and keeping, their hard earned money.
GARBAGE IN….GARBAGE OUT. IT’S CALLED “KARMA” AND AMERICA IS TUNING OUT AS FOLKS ARE SICK AND TIRED OF THE HATE, ANGER, AND RADICALISM OF THE “NOT SO TOLERANT” LEFT!
Personally, I’m just sick of the politics. Don’t care which way you lean. Seriously. I don’t care. You won’t change a single person’s mind. People are set. Every comment is like a shot across the bow daring the other side to engage. You also haven’t changed one freakin’ thing, ever. Music hasn’t made a difference since Michael Jackson’s “We Are The World.” It was a positive message with no left or right political stance. Stop. Be entertainment again if you want us to pay attention. Otherwise, your opinion is not worth my time or energy.
#boycottedgrammys Now it’s time to #boycottoscars sick of entertainers spewing hate and telling us how to think.
I personally think the ratings are low because people are sick to death with these celebrities using these platforms to share their stupid and irrelevant political views. Many of these singers have lost tons of fans this year because of it.
Many of boycotted the Grammy’s and will do so with every Hollywood/music award show. We’re tired to being told to hate or what to think.
There low because NOBODY takes the Grammys seriously ! Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off and Meghan’s All About That Bass was nominated really ? Let’s not get into Beyonce, Nicki M. and Katy being nominated too ? It’s not the Oscars and never will be ! Musicians have always been looked at as less talented and trashy compared to the actors.
The ratings were probably low because of Kanye’s behavior. That turned a lot of viewers off.
I will never look at this farce called Grammy’s again. The whole music industry nowadays is a total mess. The whole industry is delibertly racist. Many artists aren’t in the industry because they make good music, but because of the fame and quick money.
You can’t compare this garbage that is called music, with music of a few years ago.
The music is hollow and meaningless like artist lack inspiration. The passion is gone and the music industry’s only goal is to make quick money of a generation of youngsters that don’t
know better. And if you can’t sing nor play an instrument you make a househit with only synthesizers to make it quick. The only country evolving in music nowadays is The United Kingdom. But even that industry is being selective and colorstruck.
No one cares about another bunch of insecure faux artists and “celebrities” glad-handing and back-slapping one other for “awards” that are worthless. The only reward that these people may ever deserve is to go out and do an honest day’s work. Most of the Entertainment Industry is just a waste of life upon the earth.
No one wants to watch the Kanye west show which is what networks are allowing to happen and probably encouraging. He’s disgusting and it’s really not funny. There are so many decorated Grammy winners of 17 or more awards that are not even remotely public names. Let’s spend our time recognizing those musical geniuses who have mostly spent their lifetimes on crafting their skills. No more Kanye garbage that he pays for. No one will miss him when he’s gone.
I don’t watch the Grammys because I love new music having the same artists win or nominated doesn’t do much for me. So much undiscovered talents but let’s pay Taylor Swift a million more times!
If you want to hear some real talent and like country or blues go youtube Chris Stapleton. Why this man isn’t huge is beyond me. He’s had several songs go to #1 that he wrote and got performed by other artists but he can out sing all of them. He’s finally releasing his 1st album May 5th and I’m hoping to hear him perform at the Grammy’s next year.
Pontificating narcissists prattling about their various “causes”, no one cares any longer. Brutum fulmen!
100% agree .. I know thousands of online people boycotted. We are fed up with the entertainment world.
when they start awarding real artist and music especially in the Black community then maybe the viewership will climb back up. I used to be excited about the Grammy awards in the 90’s, but now it is a joke. There is no reason at all why Beyonce has 20 Grammy’s in a full decade that she has been out. While Legends like Patti, Chaka, Brandy, Brian McKnight, Ledisi, and Anita Baker barely have over 4. They give Grammy’s away now like candy on Halloween. It is sad and people are tired. Drunken Love was a meaningless song and didn’t deserve all those awards, while meaningful good songs that have powerhouse vocals on them get overshadowed by the foolishness you reward. Stop with the madness and maybe people will be interested again. Not just the Grammy’s but the AMA’s, MTV, and Billboard. Then its the same people nominated each year and the same ones performing. It is boring now and you make other artist feel like they aren’t worth a damn.
Actually lets bash. Take Beyonce. She is supposed to be this great star. Except she is just a showgirl who sings. A businesswoman. She has a decent voice but no extraordinary talent, no instrumental talent, needs an army to write a song, hasn’t had a great song yet in her paint by numbers career, is autotuned even if she can sing because god forbid we hear any pitch, is choreographed and styled to the hilt. Thing is, nothing is real. And it’s all of them. And the music generally sucks. No substance or soul. A bunch of American Idol wannabes. Fame whores. The same tired acts over and over. Everything is so corporate. Where is any sense of edginess or being off center? You have clowns talking about artistry without any self-awareness. Where is it right now? There is never a golden age, but this generation of fame obsessed “artists” just plain stinks.
Ok. Done bashing.
Not bashing (well slightly) but music is just boring right now. They brought out all the stops (Madonna, Taylor Swift, Gaga, ELO (yay!), etc.), turned it into a massive concert because I cannot imagine how low the ratings would be if it was mainly handing out awards, but who cares? Music is just really bland at the moment.
With no talent- wanna be famous people, such as Bully Kanye West & Naked Kim Kardashian ,on what should be a show that all the family would like to be able to watch and enjoy, instead you choose to have trash on your show, no wonder ratings were low.
Allowing idiots like Kanye and all the other black undertones, Beyoncé raising her hands in defiance. The kid was a thug. Within the last few years your show has become politically and racially motivated, hope no one watches again if your position doesn’t change.
Because it was funereal. Lame bougies are tough to watch. Public will bail completely on awards shows soon. Loved Madonna. Hope the haters are being eaten alive by can*er cells as we speak.
Lol. Love to know which p.o.s. work you’re associated with. Can imagine how poor the quality is. How big is your overhead, sweetie?
“Grammy Ratings Hit 6-Year Low with 25.3 Million Viewers”
…and the village idiot, Kanye West and his ilk may be the reason why…
Barf! I will skip it next year!
This was one of the most boring telecasts I’ve ever had to endured through. The Grammys were cool because they were about performances. Says a lot that the most energetic number was the 80 year old tune ‘Cheek to Cheek’ with Bennett and Gaga. Apart from that, madonna/rihanna were okay – every other song seemed suited to a church. And the hands up tributes (pharrell and beyonce) – let’s not even mention Kanye’s ghetto antics – had enough.
And it will be a lot lower next year, because people like Conman West, can’t be subdued by your Security.
That guy’s lost it and is a danger to real artists…and will probably attempt to stab someone on stage soon.
Celebrities today are known more for their antics than their artistry. It is becoming tedious and trite. Who someone sleeps with, just had a baby with, or the get-up they wear or their bad behavior makes the “celebration” irrelevant. It is a smoke screen for “nothing really happening”.
It was awful. As a musician I used to watch the Grammy’s and aspire to be there one day. Now I realize I’d want nothing to do with it, because it really represents all that is wrong with the slimy music industry.
This is what happens when an entity hits a wall or, as some put it, the result of going to the well once too often. The music industry is an ugly one to me. I often wonder how any respectable person feels about being associated with so many undesirable people who flaunt their excess, character flaws and sexuality. The award ceremony has become more about the shenanigans than the purpose of awarding the best aspects of music.
It isn’t anything new or surprising. The MTV Awards began this trend of abhorrent behavior exhibited by the likes of Madonna or that Adam Lambert. I don’t care what happens to MTV, that channel became a toilet before it’s 5th birthday. But the Grammy and it’s award ceremony are no longer respectable because of the mindless narcissist’s who turn the presentations into a mockery.
I thought that in three and a half hours all the songs up for song of the year could be performed.Disappointed that the show to celebrate the best in music for last year didn’t.Hopefully in yhe future they will build the show around the songs people want to hear.
Music has become boring. All the biggest pop stars copying each others’ work. There is nothing new being honored here any more. And Madonna – please, she looks older than Cher, who at least found a few relevant song in the past two decades. Madge’s face looks like the bottom of a jogging shoe. She’s not anything anymore why bother? And Beyonce— please. Haven’t we honored her and her husband enough? Sure they money for the industry, but we’re sick to death or her. And all the usuals. Can’t we find some music out there somewhere?
Ratings will continue to decrease because people are sick of watching abusers and addicts get recognized for mediocre talent. They continue to allow people like Kanye West to interrupt and make a mockery of the program and industry.
Award shows of this ilk are like sports playoffs, but for the gay population (I’m quoting a gay acquaintance here).
Honestly I felt the show was not emotionally appealing overall. Majority of the performers entertained the world with sad and/or slow songs. I understand this is a very prestigious show, however the artist are winning awards based on their “artistry” as Kanye stressed, and how well they’ve entertained us throughout the year. The least they could do is entertain us during the show, “it keeps the people going”. Based on the show I watched last night I do not see the Grammy’s on my future to watch list.
Agreed. I missed the 8pm hour, but the only performance from 9pm on that was halfway decent was Juanes. The ret had me scratching my head wondering how these people actually got nominated.
Seriously, who cares about these auto-tuned narcissists? The show, like the music industry itself, has become a farce.
carrie underwood stayed home pregnant. there’s a few million fans.
That’s what happens when you have the season premiere of the best show on tv.. The Walking Dead.. and a new show that looks pretty good “Better Call Saul”… but. by all means.. keep scheduling
award shows that played out 25 years ago against ratings juggernauts.. and keep getting killed in the ratings.. Emmys and Grammys should be live on the internet only. Their days have long passed.. as for the Golden Globes and the Tonys? Forget about it!!
Quick… lets have madonna run around half naked.. Semi-nude 50+ers ALWAYS draw ratings… yeah.. maybe from a nursing home.. “Is that Myrna Loy?”
We Myrna Loy fans were all watching Maggie Smith on Downton Abbey.
Sue, perhaps Ascii is mad because his puny character set is incapable of encapsulating Myrna Loy’s beauty.
Sheesh, who would think that tape delaying the show to the West Coast would cause lower ratings.
Are you too ‘shy’ to wear the full KKK regalia out in public or are you just trying to live up to your screen name, Dick?